Axtria® Recognized Again For Its High-Trust, High-Performance Culture By The Great Place To Work® Institute

Axtria Inc.
·3 min read

Axtria adds two new Great Place To Work® certifications to its growing list!

Axtria Is Globally Great Place To Work Certified

Double Certification
Double Certification
Double Certification

Gurugram, India, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is honored to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. This certification is a significant achievement, and Axtria has doubled the reward with two designations. 2021 marks the second year Axtria’s US offices have been awarded this certification, while Axtria’s India offices are counting 2021 as their fourth certification in a row.

These Great Place to Work® certifications, along with a previous Great Place to Work® in IT & IT-BPM recognition in November 2021, are a tremendous testimony of Axtria’s culture. The high-trust, high-performance culture helps Axtria’s employees consistently grow and continuously impact the life sciences industry. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and leadership behaviors. Certification is a mark of a great employee experience.

“These rankings are a validation of every Axtrian’s attitude to be the best at what they are,” said Jassi, President and CEO, when he heard the news. “I would like to thank each Axtrian for their commitment and passion personally,” he said.

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global authority on workplace culture and has studied employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

Axtria has met the criteria of the Great Place to Work® gold standard, excelling on the five dimensions of the Trust Model™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

“From the moment an Axtrian is onboarded, our people-centric processes kick in to ensure that we are not just connected for work, but also as people,” said Shikha Singhal, Head of People Practices. “Our attitude of endeavoring to be the best in every aspect of an individual’s growth – new and exciting work, high-performance culture, and every policy designed to keep our people’s well-being at the center – has been the essence of Axtria’s journey. We don’t need to chase the milestones like this one. Our good work brings them along the way!”

This certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization across the globe. For an organization to get certified, 70% or more of its employee respondents must rate the organization as a great workplace through the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Learn more about Axtria in Great Place To Work®’s company directory or to discover more about Axtria’s state-of-the-art products and solutions, please visit www.axtria.com.

About Axtria
Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com. Connect with Axtria:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axtria/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AxtriaInc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axtria

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeataxtria/

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment

CONTACT: Tejas Arur Axtria Inc. +1.908.224.0012 Tejas.Arur@axtria.com


