Axtria's® Manish Mittal Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Axtria's Managing Director & Country Head of India acknowledged for his exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gurugram, India, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® India has recognized Manish Mittal, Managing Director & Country Head, Axtria, as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021.

In a study conducted by Great Place to Work® India, 75 leaders have been recognized for their exemplary leadership during this very challenging year. 25 of these leaders are spearheading mid-size organizations (with 100-500 employees), while 50 are leaders of large organizations (with more than 500 employees).

"I am truly honored to receive this recognition by Great Place to Work® India®," said Mittal. "Great organizations make great leaders, and this recognition reinforces my belief in this statement. This is just another milestone in our journey of pursuing continued excellence and is indeed a testimony that we are on the right path! The pandemic has been challenging for everyone. Overall, the well-being and mental health of our associates is a top priority for us. Throughout the pandemic, we have remained true to our values and have come together as "one family" to support each other."

This unique study by Great Place to Work® India was conducted to gain insight into the various ways in which organizations dealt with the environment of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) intensified by the pandemic. Great Place to Work® India then validated the study findings through a detailed survey of employees from the recognized leaders' companies.

"A thriving workplace culture, which is adaptive and has its people as its central focus, is the key. Our actions and behavior define culture. We thank all of our "Axtrians" for trusting us in tough times. I cannot be more grateful to each and every one of our employees for helping us achieve this honor," added Mittal.

Throughout the pandemic, the emotional well-being of Axtria's employees was of utmost importance. Therefore, the company established a "Blue Skies" program to support employees dealing with the psychological impact of the crisis. Additionally, Axtria set up vaccination camps to ensure employees and family members had access to the vaccine. The company also established a 24/7 helpline to verify information on medical supplies available and extended additional paid leaves to employees who needed time to recover or needed to be with their loved ones.

Beyond helping its employees, Axtria also extended its aid to the India community by organizing and championing a fundraiser to help organizations providing relief on the ground. Axtria matched all donations made by its employees.

From emotional wellness programs to extending economic support through medical equipment and supplies, Axtria helped its employees, their families, and the citizens of India cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

For additional information on those honored, the list of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.in/leadership-in-times-of-crisis.

About the Study

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged old paradigms of working and thrust the new normal on businesses and the work force. While organizations have found ways to cope with the VUCA world, current times placed tremendous pressure on the leadership team to be agile, decisive, and adaptable. There have been many examples of exemplary behavior on the part of senior leadership, be it redefining business models, redesigning workplaces to suit the current needs or ensuring the well-being of the workforce. The 'India's Best Leaders in time of Crisis 2021' Study was a Great Place to Work® India initiative to identify leaders who have demonstrated exceptional ability in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The study captured history as it happened by enabling organizations to update actions and initiatives regularly, while a short impact survey was conducted on cross-sections of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

