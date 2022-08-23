Axxcelus Capital Advisory Announces Appointment of New Managing Director

Axxcelus Capital Advisory Inc.

Chief Billy Morin joins the Axxcelus team following 2 terms as Chief of Enoch Cree Nation

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxcelus Capital Advisory (“Axxcelus” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Billy Morin as Managing Director of the Company. Chief Morin joins the team at Axxcelus after a career in public office, having served as Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation (Enoch) from 2015 until June 2022. Chief Morin also served as Grand Chief of Alberta’s Treaty 6 First Nations in 2020.



“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Axxcelus and have the opportunity to continue to champion Indigenous prosperity in my new role,” said Chief Morin. “While serving as Chief of Enoch, some of my best work was helping and partnering with other First Nations to pursue large scale equity projects that one Nation or community wouldn’t be able to handle on their own, and I look forward to continuing this work with Axxcelus to provide equity capital for Indigenous communities and groups across the country in major projects.”

Chief Morin has established strong relationships with industry players, Federal and Provincial governments and countless First Nations and Metis communities in Canada. Continuing to foster these relationships is essential in advancing Indigenous ownership in major projects.

“We are fortunate to have Chief Billy joining our team and the opportunity to learn from him daily. We value his voice and unique perspective around our table, strengthening our decisions and strategy,” said Paul Poscente, CEO of Axxcelus. “Our team is now well positioned to pursue Canada’s first fund dedicated to Indigenous ownership in major projects.”

About Axxcelus Capital Advisory:

Axxcelus structures and finances Indigenous ownership in major Canadian projects. Current Indigenous Community client projects include: Renewable and Non-Renewable Power Generation, Energy Storage, Energy Infrastructure, and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage.

For more information about Axxcelus, please visit https://www.axxcelus.ca/

