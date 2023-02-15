Integration Pairs Key Data Analysis with Leading Software Solution

DALLAS and ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess clients can seamlessly manage their patient and referral source relationship data through a new integration with Trella Health. Partnering with Trella Health will enable hospice organizations to enhance their referral management and improve processes with meaningful data.

Axxess Enhances Referral Management with Trella Health Integration

"Care at home organizations across the country are looking to diversify their referral sources for financial stability," said Tim Ingram, executive vice president of interoperability at Axxess. "Our partnership with Trella Health enables those organizations to enhance and streamline their referral process to help them grow their business."

Trella Health's Marketscape CRM integration clinically connects sales and marketing teams with patient data. Users will have operational insight into referral and admission totals and attribution to marketing tactics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Axxess and offer our mutual hospice customers an integrated solution, giving users the ability to view patient referrals within their Marketscape CRM in real time," said Tyler Rardin, vice president of sales for Trella Health. "The seamless transfer of data will enable customers to engage with patients faster and thus convert more referrals into admissions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Axxess and creating more innovative solutions that will further benefit the growth of our customers."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched, actionable market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute organizations and suppliers to drive more effective performance and growth. With market visibility, Trella customers can identify the highest-potential referral targets, identify new markets, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty.

