U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.00
    +17.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,233.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,638.50
    +46.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.00
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.54
    +1.75 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.50
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.88 (+4.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    +0.0089 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2790
    -0.0420 (-1.26%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1690
    +0.0103 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5720
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,321.01
    +752.60 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.47
    +39.87 (+8.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.15
    +105.08 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Axxess' Operational Excellence Recognized with ISO 9001 Certification

·2 min read

ISO 9001 is World's Most Widely-Recognized Quality Management Standard

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home healthcare technology provider Axxess has been recognized for its operational excellence in receiving ISO 9001 certification. ISO 9001 is the world's most widely-recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It focuses on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across an organization to improve communication, operating efficiency, customer focus and employee engagement.

Axxess Logo (PRNewsfoto/Axxess)
Axxess Logo (PRNewsfoto/Axxess)

"It is gratifying to receive the ISO 9001 certification so soon after becoming the first home healthcare technology vendor to be CHAP-verified," said Andrew Olowu, Axxess Chief Technology Officer. "We work every day with a commitment to the highest standards of excellence to meet our clients' needs, and these kinds of recognition affirm we have world-class operations in place. It is only possible because of the team of experts we have assembled across the company and their dedication to performing at the highest levels."

Axxess developed a quality management process to better satisfy the needs of its clients and continually improve the overall management and success of the company.

The Axxess quality management system is committed to:

  • Always providing clients with the best products available;

  • Adhering to all client requirements, as well as those defined in the International Standard; and

  • Continually improving the quality management system and services provided to clients.

About Axxess
Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey 
(202) 215-6767 
dpetroskey@axxess.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axxess-operational-excellence-recognized-with-iso-9001-certification-301621492.html

SOURCE Axxess

Recommended Stories

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a motion seeking to seal portions of the filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s expert witnesses in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs. See related article: SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well Fast facts The SEC wrote in the motion on Friday that […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Walmart wants to build 'Market Fulfillment Center' in Halfmoon

    The concept, which was first piloted in Salem, New Hampshire, in late 2019, relies on "automated bots" to retrieve certain items from within the fulfillment center rather have store employees walk the aisles pulling merchandise from shelves.

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • Twitter Says Elon Musk’s Latest Attempt to Abandon Deal Is ‘Invalid’

    Twitter  said Monday its severance payment to a whistleblower breached none of its obligations under the $44 billion buyout proposed by Elon Musk, just a day ahead of a key shareholder vote. Tesla CEO Musk on Friday said Twitter failure to seek consent before allegedly paying more than $7 million to former employee and whistleblower Peiter Zatko violates the merger agreement. Twitter’s (ticker: TWTR) response comes ahead of a major vote on Tuesday where Twitter shareholders finally vote to accept or reject Musk’s deal to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications

    Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • California's Minimum Wage May Rise to $22 Next Year. Is Starbucks Still a Buy?

    Did California just kill the fast-food industry in the state? Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that creates a new board to oversee and set wages and working conditions in quick-serve restaurants, and the minimum wage in California could soar as high as $22 an hour beginning next year. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the largest chains in California with over 3,000 locations representing nearly one-fifth of all of the coffee shops it operates in the U.S. Because the new law only applies to fast-food restaurants, and only those with at least 100 restaurants around the country, Starbucks could feel the impact of exorbitant labor expenses more than others.

  • GE Healthcare to be spun off in January, gets new board

    The new board members of the unit, which will be named GE HealthCare, include its chief executive officer, Peter Arduini, as well as executives from Honeywell International Inc and Amazon Web Services. Including GE CEO Larry Culp as non-executive chairman, the board will have 10 members.

  • Warren Buffett Adds To His OXY Stock Holdings, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • Twitter says Elon Musk’s latest termination letter is also ‘invalid’

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk recently came up with one more reason why he seeks to terminate his deal for Twitter Inc., but a lawyer for the social-media company deemed that declaration 'invalid.'

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Growth Beyond Digital Ad Business?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group

    Bank of America Corp created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan tapped April Schneider last month to lead the 3,500-person wealth management banking and lending group.

  • Oil Rises With Dollar’s Descent Countering Demand Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil wiped out an earlier decline as a slump in the dollar offset mounting concerns that global demand is weakening.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastThe global Brent benchmark rose to trade near $

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...