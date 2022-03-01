Aya Gold & Silver Announces New Discovery at Imiter bis in Morocco
- MYAGF
MONTREAL, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce initial drill results and several discovery holes from its 2021 drill exploration program at its Imiter bis property in the Kingdom of Morocco. Imiter bis represents a highly prospective opportunity located 150 kilometers from Ouarzazate and five kilometers from Managem's Imiter Mine.
Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)
New mineralization and many anomalous gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") values have been discovered within the Middle and Northeast Zones within the 4 kilometer ("km") initial strike
4,381m of drilling completed on four different targets, total of 33 diamond drill holes ("DDH")
Typical epithermal vein textures observed in the Middle Zone, South Zone and Northeast Zone
Currently, two rigs are testing other exploration targets on the property
"We are very pleased with this early-stage discovery within the exploration permits identified at our Imiter bis property. This discovery supports our view that numerous opportunities exist within the permits to advance new targets and add new low-cost ounces to the Company's resources," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We expect the airborne geophysical data to further enhance the potential strike area within our Imiter bis property, allowing us to mobilise with precision and speed our drill exploration program in the coming months."
2021 Drilling Program
The 2021 drill exploration program at Imiter bis consisted of 33 DDH or a total of 4,381m (Figure 1 and Table 1) over 4 target areas (South Zone, Middle Zone, Northeast Zone and Central Zone). To date we have received the results of 26 DDH with 6 holes still pending and 1 DDH intercepting partial results (Table 2).
The geology and the preliminary results indicate the presence of a low to neutral sulphidation Au-Ag epithermal system. Crustiform banded and pseudo-colloform textures in quartz +/- carbonate veins are widely present both in the Middle Zone and the Northeast Zone. The vein system of the main 4km structure is located close to a major contact between granodiorite and a wide mafic dyke (Figure 3). The 2021 drill exploration program allowed us to confirm continuity at depth with increasing widths in the Middle Zone.
Preliminary results confirm the presence of both Au and Ag in the system. Hole IM-DD21-014 (Figure 2) in particular intercepted 1.8 g/t Au and 40.0 g/t Ag over 2.2m (part of a wider vein system intercepting 0.9 g/t Au and 19.6 g/t Ag over 8.8m). This intersection is located on the northern most section drilled in the Middle Zone. The next phase of drilling will focus on the north extension of the middle zone and in trying to locate the "boiling zone", which could hold richer mineralisation in both Au and Ag.
Next Steps
Follow-up drilling on the northern extension of the Middle Zone as well as the untested targets (Northwest Zone, Dilatation Zone, Daoud Zone) will be carried in Q2 2022. Aya will evaluate the need for additional drilling on the South Zone once it receives more results. In addition, the airborne geophysical survey has started.
Table 1 – Drillhole Coordinates of the 2021 Imiter bis Exploration Program
DDH No.
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimut
Dip
Length
IM-DD21-001
238 115
3 466 639
1844
90
-70
406
IM-DD21-002
237 757
3 466 132
1770
100
-60
60
IM-DD21-003
237 724
3 466 137
1769
100
-50
105
IM-DD21-004
238 720
3 467 079
1860
310
-50
123
IM-DD21-005
237 703
3 466 142
1774
100
-50
120
IM-DD21-006
238 747
3 467 061
1867
310
-50
68
IM-DD21-007
237 690
3 465 932
1764
107
-50
127
IM-DD21-008
237 672
3 465 940
1763
107
-50
101
IM-DD21-009
238 667
3 467 004
1849
310
-50
90
IM-DD21-010
238 688
3 466 989
1853
310
-50
118
IM-DD21-011
237 658
3 465 945
1761
107
-50
152
IM-DD21-012
238 297
3 466 418
1813
110
-50
91
IM-DD21-013
238 705
3 466 977
1857
310
-50
148
IM-DD21-014
237 757
3 466 227
1775
100
-50
94
IM-DD21-015
238 253
3 466 437
1810
110
-50
176
IM-DD21-016
237 740
3 466 231
1778
99
-50
111
IM-DD21-017
238 072
3 466 640
1836
90
-50
401
IM-DD21-018
238 700
3 467 092
1861
310
-50
206
IM-DD21-019
238 250
3 466 439
1811
290
-50
140
IM-DD21-020
237 720
3 466 234
1781
99
-50
147
IM-DD21-021
238 166
3 466 461
1811
290
-50
193
IM-DD21-022
237 722
3 466 018
1777
103
-50
65
IM-DD21-023
237 660
3 466 045
1767
102
-50
158
IM-DD21-024
237 710
3 466 023
1766
102
-50
95
IM-DD21-025
237 510
3 465 359
1855
104
-50
77
IM-DD21-026
237 502
3 465 359
1852
104
-50
82
IM-DD21-027
237 464
3 465 024
1879
106
-50
76
IM-DD21-028
237 367
3 464 850
1864
106
-50
75
IM-DD21-029
237 478
3 465 358
1850
104
-50
105
IM-DD21-030
237 479
3 465 019
1882
106
-50
118
IM-DD21-031
237 493
3 465 017
1884
106
-50
136
IM-DD21-032
237 341
3 464 856
1855
106
-50
134
IM-DD21-033
237 366
3 464 863
1858
106
-50
85
Table 2 – Best Results of 2021 Imiter bis Drill Exploration Program
DDH No.
Area
From
To
Au ppm
Ag ppm
Length
IM-DD21-004
NE
22.50
23.50
1.66
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-005
Middle
7.50
8.50
1.10
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-008
Middle
57.50
58.50
1.10
16.0
1.00
IM-DD21-010
NE
64.60
65.50
2.24
12.0
0.90
IM-DD21-013
NE
19.00
20.00
2.74
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-014
Middle
55.80
64.30
0.90
19.6
8.50
Including
55.80
58.00
1.81
40.0
2.20
IM-DD21-014
Middle
81.70
84.00
1.11
1.0
2.30
IM-DD21-016
Middle
87.50
88.70
1.20
12.0
1.20
IM-DD21-018
NE
20.70
23.00
1.07
10.0
2.30
IM-DD21-027
South
69.20
70.10
1.39
4.0
0.90
*True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
Technical Information
Aya Gold & Silver has implemented a quality control program to comply with the best practice in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team is focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
Annexes 1 – Complete Results
DDH No.
Area
From
To
Au ppm
Ag ppm
Length*
IM-DD21-001
Central
268.80
270.00
0.57
4.0
1.20
IM-DD21-002
Middle
4.00
5.00
0.30
12.0
1.00
IM-DD21-002
Middle
9.90
11.00
0.34
4.0
1.10
IM-DD21-002
Middle
20.60
21.50
0.42
24.0
0.90
IM-DD21-003
Middle
63.00
64.00
0.37
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-003
Middle
78.00
80.90
0.44
24.6
2.90
IM-DD21-004
NE
22.50
23.50
1.66
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-004
NE
117.50
118.50
0.34
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-005
Middle
7.50
8.50
1.10
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-005
Middle
74.00
75.10
0.40
1.0
1.10
IM-DD21-005
Middle
85.00
86.00
0.49
32.0
1.00
IM-DD21-005
Middle
102.00
105.70
0.44
14.8
3.70
IM-DD21-006
NE
44.00
45.00
0.38
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-006
NE
70.00
71.00
0.39
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-006
NE
77.00
78.00
0.88
12.0
1.00
IM-DD21-006
NE
122.50
123.70
0.49
8.0
1.20
IM-DD21-007
Middle
0.00
68.50
NSR
IM-DD21-008
Middle
57.50
61.50
0.60
12.0
4.00
Including
57.50
58.50
1.10
16.0
1.00
IM-DD21-009
NE
0.00
90.30
NSR
IM-DD21-010
NE
7.50
9.50
0.42
2.5
2.00
IM-DD21-010
NE
22.50
23.50
0.88
12.0
1.00
IM-DD21-010
NE
25.50
26.50
0.78
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-010
NE
64.60
65.50
2.24
12.0
0.90
IM-DD21-011
Middle
23.50
24.50
0.47
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-011
Middle
81.50
82.50
0.34
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-011
Middle
104.80
105.80
0.35
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-011
Middle
117.00
118.00
0.87
8.0
1.00
IM-DD21-012
Central
54.30
54.80
0.36
68.0
0.50
IM-DD21-013
NE
6.00
7.00
0.75
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-013
NE
19.00
20.00
2.74
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-013
NE
34.00
35.00
0.39
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-014
Middle
21.70
22.70
0.47
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-014
Middle
31.20
32.20
0.33
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-014
Middle
55.80
64.30
0.90
19.6
8.50
Including
55.80
60.00
1.27
23.8
4.20
IM-DD21-014
Middle
76.70
77.70
0.62
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-014
Middle
79.70
80.70
0.46
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-014
Middle
81.70
84.00
1.11
1.0
2.30
IM-DD21-015
Central
0.00
176.60
NSR
IM-DD21-016
Middle
62.00
63.20
0.33
1.0
1.20
IM-DD21-016
Middle
79.10
79.60
0.69
4.0
0.50
IM-DD21-016
Middle
87.50
88.70
1.20
12.0
1.20
IM-DD21-017
Central
31.80
32.50
0.79
1.0
0.70
IM-DD21-017
Central
300.90
301.60
0.42
4.0
0.70
IM-DD21-017
Central
323.70
324.70
0.61
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-017
Central
334.00
334.60
0.82
8.0
0.60
IM-DD21-017
Central
352.00
353.00
0.77
28.0
1.00
IM-DD21-018
NE
20.70
23.00
1.07
10.0
2.30
IM-DD21-018
NE
19.60
23.00
0.84
7.9
3.40
IM-DD21-018
NE
35.40
36.40
0.31
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-018
NE
150.00
151.00
0.31
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-019
Central
37.50
38.70
0.41
1.0
1.20
IM-DD21-019
Central
72.30
73.80
0.64
4.0
1.50
IM-DD21-020
Middle
0.00
147.10
Partial
IM-DD21-020
Middle
129.20
131.10
0.62
2.0
1.90
IM-DD21-021
Central
46.00
47.00
0.46
4.0
1.00
IM-DD21-022
Middle
0.00
63.20
NSR
IM-DD21-023
Middle
54.50
55.50
0.35
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-023
Middle
75.10
75.40
0.34
8.0
0.30
IM-DD21-023
Middle
96.00
97.00
0.31
1.0
1.00
IM-DD21-023
Middle
141.30
142.00
0.30
1.0
0.70
IM-DD21-024
Middle
65.80
66.80
0.30
12.5
1.00
IM-DD21-025
South
0.00
76.50
NSR
IM-DD21-026
South
62.40
63.20
0.78
1.0
0.80
IM-DD21-027
South
25.20
28.10
0.46
1.0
2.90
IM-DD21-027
South
69.20
70.10
1.39
4.0
0.90
IM-DD21-028
South
0.00
74.50
Pending
IM-DD21-029
South
0.00
105.00
Pending
IM-DD21-030
South
0.00
118.00
Pending
IM-DD21-031
South
0.00
136.00
Pending
IM-DD21-032
South
0.00
134.40
Pending
IM-DD21-033
South
0.00
85.00
Pending
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "potential", "could", "opportunity", "target", "support", "suggest", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c3351.html