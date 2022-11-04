U.S. markets closed

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

·5 min read

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in all the provinces of Canada (except the territories).

Aya Gold &amp; Silver Inc Logo (CNW Group/Aya Gold &amp; Silver Inc)
Aya Gold & Silver Inc Logo (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

Once a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") has been obtained from the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, Aya will be able to offer for sale and issue common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units of the Corporation (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of CA$200 million from time to time during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to be filed with applicable securities regulators.

The Corporation has filed the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus to have the ability to react quickly to market opportunities for raising additional capital by offering the Securities on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of prospectus supplements. However, there is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team is focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "continue", "provide", "present", "reasonable", "established", "has", "demonstrate", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "might". Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Corporation's ability to complete the offering of securities pursuant to the Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Offering") on the terms announced and to fulfill all conditions precedent, including obtaining TSX approval, and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits including the accuracy of the current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Corporation (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates) and mine plans for the Corporation's mining operations (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics); (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets including permitting, development, operations and production from the Corporation's operations being consistent with expectations and projections; (vi) fluctuations in commodity prices and other risks and factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A of the Corporation and which is available at www.sedar.com, all of which should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c5016.html

