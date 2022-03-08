U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,203.00
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,818.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,299.00
    -21.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.40
    +7.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.56
    +2.16 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.50
    +15.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.52 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.47
    +3.49 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6830
    +0.3740 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,938.98
    +308.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.62
    +22.00 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.58
    +5.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation Announce Initiation of Enrollment in Window of Opportunity Study of AL101 in Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AYLA
Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Window of Opportunity Study is Evaluating AL101 Administered Prior to Surgery in Patients with Advanced, Notch-activated ACC

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA), together with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) Research Foundation are pleased to announce that the first five patients have been enrolled in a “Window of Opportunity” study for individuals with an aggressive, Notch-activated form of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma. Under the leadership of Dr. Renata Ferrarotto at M.D. Anderson, this study is focused on determining the effects of AL101, a gamma-secretase inhibitor being developed by Ayala for the treatment of ACC and other cancers, on the biology of ACC tumors.

In this study, participants will have a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis of ACC with Notch activation and will then receive AL101 for 6 to 8 weeks prior to surgery to remove the tumor. AL101 has already shown monotherapy activity in the treatment of individuals with advanced, Notch-activated ACC. The study is being funded by the Department of Defense, the ACC Research Foundation, and Ayala.

“It has been established that mutations in Notch are tumorigenic drivers in ACC and correlate with poorer prognosis. AL101, as a γ-secretase inhibitor, can extinguish Notch signaling in these mutant tumors and has the potential to reduce recurrence and improve long-term patient outcomes,” said Dr. Renata Ferrarotto, Associate Professor and Director of Head and Neck Oncology Clinical Research at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. “This study allows us to monitor changes in the tumor caused by AL101 and to better understand how it affects the biology of the disease.”

Dr. Roni Mamluk, Chief Executive Officer of Ayala commented, “There is a compelling rationale for the inhibition of the Notch signaling pathway in ACC. We have already demonstrated clinical proof of concept with AL101 in this disease. The goals of this study are to better understand the mechanism of AL101, help us determine the most successful treatment regime, and generate data that will inform the future development strategy.”

Jeffrey Kaufman, Executive Director of the ACC Research Foundation stated, “ACC can be treated with surgery and radiation following initial diagnosis, resulting in relatively high 5-year survival rates. However, late disease recurrence is common and can occur many years after initial treatment. Unfortunately, there are no approved therapies for patients with recurrent/metastatic disease, and the 10 to 20-year survival rates for ACC remain very low. We are very encouraged by the excellent work being conducted by Ayala and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and the promise that AL101 holds in improving outcomes for patients. We are pleased to support this important study.”

For more information on the study, refer to Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT04973683.

About Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC)

ACC is a rare malignancy of the secretory glands including salivary glands, accounting for about 10% of all salivary gland tumors with an annual incidence of 3,400 in the U.S. There is currently no approved standard of care for patients with recurrent/metastatic ACC. Patients with locoregional disease undergo surgery and radiation therapy, with recurring disease treated by chemotherapy. ACC is an immunologically “cold” tumor that is refractory to chemotherapy, with a recurrence rate of about 60% after initial surgery. The Notch pathway has been determined to be an oncogenic driver of ACC and its dysregulation plays a key role in tumorigenesis and correlates with a distinct pattern of metastasis and a poor prognosis.

About the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. Its mission is to eliminate cancer in Texas, the nation, and the world through outstanding programs that integrate patient care, research and prevention, and through education for undergraduate and graduate students, trainees, professionals, employees and the public.

About the ACC Research Foundation

The ACC Research Foundation is the leading organization for the support of individuals with ACC and research to help cure this disease.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC (ACCURACY) bearing Notch activating mutations and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with TNBC (TENACITY) bearing Notch activating mutations and other gene rearrangements. AL102 is currently in a Pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trials for patients with desmoid tumors (RINGSIDE) and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in combination with Novartis’ BMCA targeting agent, WVT078, in Patients with relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1-617-435-6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals:
+1-857-444-0553
info@ayalapharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our development of AL101 and AL102, the promise and potential impact of our preclinical or clinical trial data, the timing of and plans to initiate additional clinical trials of AL101 and AL102, the timing and results of any clinical trials or readouts, the sufficiency of cash to fund operations, and the anticipated impact of COVID-19, on our business. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. The words ”may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we have incurred significant losses since inception and anticipate that we will continue to incur losses for the foreseeable future. We are not currently profitable, and we may never achieve or sustain profitability; we will require additional capital to fund our operations, and if we fail to obtain necessary financing, we may not be able to complete the development and commercialization of AL101 and AL102; we have a limited operating history and no history of commercializing pharmaceutical products, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; we are heavily dependent on the success of AL101 and AL102, our most advanced product candidates, which are still under clinical development, and if either AL101 or AL102 does not receive regulatory approval or is not successfully commercialized, our business may be harmed; due to our limited resources and access to capital, we must prioritize development of certain programs and product candidates; these decisions may prove to be wrong and may adversely affect our business; the outbreak of COVID-19, may adversely affect our business, including our clinical trials; our ability to use our net operating loss carry forwards to offset future taxable income may be subject to certain limitations; our product candidates are designed for patients with genetically defined cancers, which is a rapidly evolving area of science, and the approach we are taking to discover and develop product candidates is novel and may never lead to marketable products; we were not involved in the early development of our lead product candidates; therefore, we are dependent on third parties having accurately generated, collected and interpreted data from certain preclinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates; enrollment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside our control; if we do not achieve our projected development and commercialization goals in the timeframes we announce and expect, the commercialization of our product candidates may be delayed and our business will be harmed; our product candidates may cause serious adverse events or undesirable side effects, which may delay or prevent marketing approval, or, if approved, require them to be taken off the market, require them to include safety warnings or otherwise limit their sales; the market opportunities for AL101 and AL102, if approved, may be smaller than we anticipate; we may not be successful in developing, or collaborating with others to develop, diagnostic tests to identify patients with Notch-activating mutations; we have never obtained marketing approval for a product candidate and we may be unable to obtain, or may be delayed in obtaining, marketing approval for any of our product candidates; even if we obtain FDA approval for our product candidates in the United States, we may never obtain approval for or commercialize them in any other jurisdiction, which would limit our ability to realize their full market potential; we have been granted Orphan Drug Designation for AL101 for the treatment of ACC and may seek Orphan Drug Designation for other indications or product candidates, and we may be unable to maintain the benefits associated with Orphan Drug Designation, including the potential for market exclusivity, and may not receive Orphan Drug Designation for other indications or for our other product candidates; although we have received Fast Track designation for AL101, and may seek Fast Track designation for our other product candidates, such designations may not actually lead to a faster development timeline, regulatory review or approval process; we face significant competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and our operating results will suffer if we fail to compete effectively; we are dependent on a small number of suppliers for some of the materials used to manufacture our product candidates, and on one company for the manufacture of the active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our product candidates; our existing collaboration with Novartis is, and any future collaborations will be, important to our business. If we are unable to maintain our existing collaboration or enter into new collaborations, or if these collaborations are not successful, our business could be adversely affected; enacted and future healthcare legislation may increase the difficulty and cost for us to obtain marketing approval of and commercialize our product candidates, if approved, and may affect the prices we may set; if we are unable to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for our technology and products or if the scope of the patent or other intellectual property protection obtained is not sufficiently broad, our competitors could develop and commercialize products and technology similar or identical to ours, and we may not be able to compete effectively in our markets; we may engage in acquisitions or in-licensing transactions that could disrupt our business, cause dilution to our stockholders or reduce our financial resources; and risks related to our operations in Israel could materially adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Activist investor who shook up Bed Bath & Beyond agrees with GameStop chair's plan

    Activist investor Jonathan Duskin battled Bed Bath & Beyond in 2019 and came out on top. He agrees with the new activist attack on the company GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.