AYER Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AYER) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.20

AYER Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AYER) will pay a dividend of MYR0.20 on the 20th of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

AYER Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, AYER Holdings Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 16.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that AYER Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for AYER Holdings Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like AYER Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for AYER Holdings Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is AYER Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

