AYER Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AYER) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already know that AYER Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AYER) stock increased by 3.0% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study AYER Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AYER Holdings Berhad is:

7.0% = RM40m ÷ RM577m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of AYER Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.0% ROE

At first glance, AYER Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.3%, is definitely interesting. Particularly, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by AYER Holdings Berhad over the past five years is impressive . Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

We then compared AYER Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 0.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AYER Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AYER Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

AYER Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (where it is retaining 66% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like AYER Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, AYER Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that AYER Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for AYER Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

