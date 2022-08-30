AYLO HEALTH AIMS TO CHANGE PATIENTS' RELATIONSHIP WITH HEALTHCARE

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It all started with the simple idea that great healthcare should be available when and where you need it. That idea evolved into a larger vision to redefine healthcare that urged south Atlanta medical provider Eagles Landing Health to become Aylo Health.

Aylo Health recognized the growing need for a healthcare provider dedicated to rooting out problems and preventing illness. Health is a journey unique to everyone; the right healthcare partner can unlock the full potential within each individual. That's why Aylo Health developed a mission to play a bigger, more meaningful role in the lives of their patients. A cornerstone of this mission is the provider's innovative take on comprehensive primary care with a focus on preventative services.

"Aylo has created a healthcare platform that makes it easier for our patients to get and stay healthy. With extended hours, multiple locations, and new and innovative patient focused technology, we can play a larger and more positive role in the lives of our patients," commented Keith Lott, Chief Operating Officer.

Aylo Health emphasizes their unique and expansive offerings as the means to guiding patients through every step of their health journey. "We've combined the convenience of an urgent care, the services of a medical network, and the care of a local family doctor so you can get the care you need, when you need it. We are focused on each patient's individual health journey to help you get and stay healthy," Lott said.

The vision set forth for the future of Aylo Health is encompassed in the company's simple and powerful mission statement: We make quality healthcare simple and convenient. Because healthy people can do amazing things.

Find out how Aylo Health can guide you on your health journey at http://aylohealth.com/welcome

CONTACT: Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing, (770) 914-0116 x 11820

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aylo-health-aims-to-change-patients-relationship-with-healthcare-301614248.html

SOURCE Aylo Health