Aymen H. Rashid, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

UTICA, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aymen H. Rashid, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Rashid earned a medical degree (MD) from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed residency in orthopedic surgery at SUNY Upstate Medical University, and a fellowship in spine surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rashid practices at MVHS Orthopedic Group in Utica, NY and has more than 8 years of experience in the field. He served as the Director of the Ortho Spine Center at Slocum Dickson Medical Group before moving to MVHS Orthopedic Group. According to the doctor, MVHS Orthopedic Group is the local resource for the most up-to-date procedures and treatments addressing various orthopedic conditions. He notes that they are proud to be a part of the New York State community, supporting its hospitals, businesses, and schools and providing care to its families in a compassionate and highly accessible way.

Dr. Rashid is a general orthopedic surgeon specializing in spinal surgery. He treats both children and adults with back pain, infections, tumors, and all issues from the base of the skull to the sacrum. The doctor is known to listen to his patients and tailor their treatments to meet their individual needs and goals. Dr. Rashid performs procedures related to the spine, including kyphoplasty; anterior cervical disc replacement; anterior cervical disc fusion; posterior cervical laminectomy and fusion; posterior cervical laminoplasty; posterior spinal fusion for scoliosis; spinal cord stimulator placement; thoracic laminectomy; lumbar laminectomy; lumbar microdiscectomy; and lumbar fusion with and without instrumentation.

Dr. Rashid explained that orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

Story continues

The doctor is an active member of the American Medical Association; the North American Spine Society; the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons; the Scoliosis Research Society; and the Cervical Spine Research Society. Dr. Rashid also teaches and lectures for medical courses at the Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and other institutions.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aymen-h-rashid-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301750086.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who