AYO Foods Expands Nationwide, Achieving 80x Increase in Distribution Just One Year After Launch

Target Now Joins Impressive List of Retailers, Including Kroger, Whole Foods, Safeway, and NCG - Offering The Brand's West African Flavors To Consumers Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AYO Foods , a premium meal solutions brand delivering an authentic and delicious line of West-African inspired cuisine, today announced that its brand has achieved 80 times increase in distribution as their products have now expanded nationwide across leading retailers. Furthermore, the company has been able to achieve this tremendous milestone just one year after launching their operations in 2020 of last year.

"We are so excited to experience such tremendous growth in just a short period of time," said Fred and Perteet Spencer, co-founders, AYO Foods. "Our fast expansion with leading retailers like Target, Kroger and Whole Foods, marks meaningful progress toward our goal of building a more inclusive grocery landscape. Now people from West Africa, along with anyone who is seeking to try the vibrant flavors of the region, can join the AYO family to celebrate our food culture, which has been significantly underrepresented in the U.S. food and grocery landscape for years."

The extensive expansion of AYO Foods products will also allow them to meet the growing demand for the flavors of West Africa across the U.S. On Pinterest, searches for West African recipes saw a 311 percent growth in 2019. Additionally, West African cuisine joins a growing interest across many platforms for more heritage and internationally inspired flavors.

Founded by Perteet and Fred Spencer in 2019, AYO Foods has quickly built a name for its line of delicious and convenient dishes that allow their consumers' pallets to explore the world. Consumers can find the brand's most popular dishes at retailers nationwide including:

Chicken Yassa – Marinated chicken thighs, caramelized onions, lemon and dijon, served over jasmine rice

Waakye – Anson Mills red peas and jasmine rice slow cooked with red sorghum leaves and served with an aromatic red sauce.

Jollof Rice – One pot rice, spices and stewed in an aromatic base of tomatoes, peppers, and onions.

Puff Puff – Subtly sweet, yeast-based dough, lightly fried to be enjoyed as a sweet or savory side.

Cassava Leaf Stew – Ground cassava leaves, chicken and spices, slow cooked into a stew.

AYO Foods can be found in the frozen-food section with a suggested retail price of $5.99. The rich flavors come from sustainably-sourced ingredients inspired by founders Perteet and Fred Spencer's family traditions. @AYOFoods can be found on Instagram and Facebook . For more information, please visit www.ayo-foods.com .

ABOUT AYO FOODS

Founded by Perteet and Fred Spencer in 2019, AYO Foods is a celebration of West African cuisine. AYO Means "joy" in Yoruba, one of the many languages spoken in West Africa. These flavorful, unique recipes have brought joy to the Spencer family for generations. AYO foods feature nutrient-dense, flavor-infused dishes and can be found in the frozen food section at select retailers across the US. To locate a retailer, please visit the company's website www.AYO-Foods.com . Fans are encouraged to follow @AYOFoods for brand updates on Instagram and Facebook .

