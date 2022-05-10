U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

AYO FOODS PARTNERS WITH ACCLAIMED CHEF AND COOKBOOK AUTHOR ZOE ADJONYOH OF ZOE'S GHANA KITCHEN

·3 min read

New Collaborative Dishes Expand Access to Flavors of the West African Diaspora

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AYO Foods, the first-ever national West African frozen brand known for premium meals and hot sauces, brings the recipes of Chef Zoe Adjonyoh to U.S. grocery stores through a new partnership.

AYO Foods launches new West African frozen entrees created by Chef Zoe Adjonyoh.
AYO Foods launches new West African frozen entrees created by Chef Zoe Adjonyoh.

AYO Foods partners with acclaimed Chef Zoe Adjonyoh on new West African frozen entrees.

As chef, writer, entrepreneur, and founder of Zoe's Ghana Kitchen, Adjonyoh has been pioneering modern West African food in the forms of global supper clubs, her namesake restaurant, pop-ups, street food, and events since 2010. Adjonyoh's acclaimed cookbook, republished and released nationwide in 2021, earned a spot on The New York Times Best Cookbooks of 2021 List.

By teaming up with AYO Foods, Adjonyoh expands access to her signature dishes, while diversifying frozen aisles around the country.

Launched May 8th in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, Adjonyoh's new frozen entrees feature bold, memorable flavors.

  • Aboboi - plant based and vegan, this summery stew is layered with flavors from bambara beans, red peppers and chiles, and Chef Adjonyoh's well-known spice blends.

  • Groundnut Stew - whether you know it as West African peanut soup, Ghanaian groundnut stew, Nkate Nkawan, or Maafe, this delicious peanut-tomato chicken stew makes a hearty, protein-packed meal.

"One of our missions at AYO Foods is to make West African flavors more accessible. By collaborating with Chef Zoe Adjonyoh, we can share her culinary talent with a new audience," said AYO Co-Founder, Perteet Spencer. "We view Chef Adjonyoh's new dishes as a valuable opportunity to expand palates while shifting perspectives on what belongs in the grocery store."

"As an advocate for the wider adoption of New African cuisine, I'm very excited to team up with AYO Foods and help make this possible," said Chef Adjonyoh. "Food is a powerful source of connection and I hope the meals we created foster greater appreciation for West Africa's gastronomic heritage."

Launched in July 2020 by married couple Perteet and Fred Spencer, AYO Foods was inspired by Perteet's Liberian family and the couple's desire to bring greater inclusivity to grocery store aisles. In one year, AYO Foods grew from 50 retailers to more than 4,000 nationwide, while also launching a line of hot sauces. As part of an effort to highlight West African chefs, AYO previously partnered with

Ghanian-born, Top Chef Alum Eric Adjepong for a line of specialty dishes, including Waakye (Beans and Rice) and Chicken Yassa.

AYO, which means joy in Yoruba, features nutrient-dense, flavor-rich frozen entrees and hot sauces that are conveniently packaged and easy to prepare. To locate a retailer, please visit the company's website www.AYO-Foods.com.

ABOUT AYO FOODS

Launched in 2020, AYO Foods celebrates West African cuisine, including Jollof Rice, Egusi Soup, and Cassava Leaf Stew. These flavorful, unique recipes have brought joy to the Spencer family for generations. Fans are encouraged to follow @AYOFoods for updates on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT CHEF ZOE ADJONYOH

Zoe Adjonyoh's mission is to bring the great flavors of West Africa to a wider audience. Named one of "London's Hottest Chefs" by Time Out and one of "The 44 Best Female Chefs" by Hachette Cuisine France, Adjonyoh's contributions were honored at the James Beard Foundation and she received the Iconoclast Award. In April 2020, she launched Black Book Global, a representation agency and platform for POC in the food industry and released the podcast Cooking Up Consciousness. Most recently, Adjonyoh joined the boards of The New American Table and Gods Love We Deliver, and serves as the Director of Women's Programs at the James Beard Foundation.

CONTACT: Rachel Rischall, rachel@three-pr.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ayo-foods-partners-with-acclaimed-chef-and-cookbook-author-zoe-adjonyoh-of-zoes-ghana-kitchen-301544245.html

SOURCE AYO Foods

