U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,735.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,096.25
    +24.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.10
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    -0.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.40
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0106 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    -0.64 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5720
    -0.6270 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,713.02
    +265.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.98
    +6.45 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.36
    +67.08 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

AYPA POWER ACQUIRES 'WILLIAMS' AND 'FLETCHER' ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS IN INDIANA

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aypa Power ("Aypa"), a Blackstone portfolio company that develops, owns, and operates utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects, recently closed on the purchase of two standalone battery energy storage (BESS) projects in Indiana from Blue Steel Power, LLC, a joint venture between Open Road Renewables, LLC ("Open Road") and Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian").

The Williams Power project is a 150 MW late-stage development project located in Jefferson County, Indiana and Fletcher Power is a 118 MW late-stage project located in Decatur County, Indiana. These standalone battery energy storage projects will provide grid resilience and capacity to the grid operated by Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

Aypa will take over all development required to bring these projects to operation. In addition to supporting the reliability of the region's electrical grid, these projects will create economic benefits through construction, operations, and maintenance jobs and tax revenues to the local community.

"Working with the Open Road and Eolian teams on this transaction demonstrated the depth of expertise that they have in developing and siting high-quality projects," said Aypa Power CEO, Moe Hajabed. "With anticipated shortfalls in capacity resources in MISO, developing and operating the Williams and Fletcher projects will be critical to efficiently improving grid resiliency."

"It was great to work with the Open Road and Eolian teams in structuring this transaction," said Aypa Power Director of Mergers & Acquisitions, Steven Greene, "These acquisitions materially advance our portfolio in Indiana and demonstrate our commitment to improving capacity within the region."

"We're thrilled to work with a leading firm like Aypa to help contribute to the region's grid stability, as well as to the local economy, with these innovative projects," said Open Road President, Cyrus Tashakkori.

"In 2018, the Open Road and Eolian teams anticipated the need to add flexible, dispatchable resources to MISO and began development of these sites, culminating in the successful receipt of conditional use permits in late 2022 that allows both sites to begin operations in the coming years to ensure that regional reliability is enhanced for all consumers and industries," said Eolian CEO, Aaron Zubaty.  

About Aypa Power

Aypa Power is a Blackstone portfolio company that develops, owns, and operates utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects. As an independent power producer, Aypa was founded with the purpose of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and making a positive impact in the fight against climate change, while improving grid reliability and resiliency. Aypa has been at the forefront of energy storage development since their first energy storage project came online in 2018. The company currently has more than 15GW in development across North America. For more information, follow Aypa Power on LinkedIn or visit www.aypa.com.

About Eolian, L.P.

Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian") owns and operates a growing portfolio of energy storage projects and invests in the most experienced renewable energy development teams in the U.S. For nearly 20 years, Eolian's founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of more than 21 GW of successfully operating energy storage, solar, and wind generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees, and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a global, independent infrastructure investor. For more information, visit www.eolianenergy.com.

About Open Road Renewables, LLC

Open Road Renewables, LLC ("Open Road") boasts one of the most experienced teams of developers in the country, directly responsible for the development of a total of over 1.9 GWs of renewable energy projects currently under construction or operating and over 5 GWs more under development from Maryland to Texas. For more information, visit www.openroadrenewables.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aypa-power-acquires-williams-and-fletcher-energy-storage-projects-in-indiana-301758942.html

SOURCE Aypa Power

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nio and stocks of other China-based EV makers rally, as strong economic data out of China offsets downbeat earnings reports

    MARKET PULSE Shares of China-based electric vehicle maker’s rose Wednesday, as strong economic data out of China and investor optimism as Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate overshadowed mostly disappointing earnings reports.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • How to Find Cheap, Highly-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy for March

    Today we used one of our Zacks screens to show investors how to find highly-ranked Zacks stocks, which means they have improving earnings outlooks, that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying for March and beyond.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soar. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    American depositary receipts in Li Auto (ticker: LI) gained 5.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday, with XPeng (XPEV) up 5.6% and NIO (NIO)—which also reported quarterly earnings—rising 1.7%. It was a similar picture across U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and the Hong Kong market at large, where the rallied 4.2%. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Li (2015.Hong Kong) and XPeng (9868.Hong Kong) were up 8.6% and 9.6%, respectively.

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • First Solar Earnings Beat Views, Helped By A Record Backlog And Strong Balance Sheet

    FSLR stock climbed as the solar power company reported fourth-quarter results late Tuesday that beat on earnings and matched on revenue.

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.87% and 2.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for March 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of real estate investment trusts (REIT) like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and energy companies like Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. REITs are consistently among the top dividend stocks because they are required to pay out the majority of their earnings to shareholders.

  • Ross Stores (ROST) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ross Stores (ROST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.50% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tupperware stock slammed after earnings as company swings to a loss

    Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) shares were tumbling 28% in premarket trading Wednesday after the maker of kitchen products posted a surprise loss and disclosed that it has identified misstatements in its historical accounting for income taxes. The company generated a preliminary fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations of $35.2 million, or 79 cents a share, whereas it posted income from continuing operations of $15.4 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-prior period. Tupperware logged a 24-cent adjusted loss per share from continuing operations.

  • Forget Chatbots, This Is How Corporate America Is Really Using AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT lit up the internet in November, companies can't stop talking about artificial intelligence. Take this earnings season so far: References to AI and related terms during calls with investors are already up 77% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • Tesla’s $310 Billion Surge Sets High Bar for Elon Musk’s Master Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla’s stock tends to do well when the electric-car maker is growing like gangbusters and Elon Musk is thrilling fans about a brighter future.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysThe chief executiv

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically