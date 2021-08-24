U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Retail Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in Boynton Beach

Ayr Wellness Inc.
·3 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, announced today the opening of Liberty Health Sciences Boynton Beach, the Company’s 40th operating dispensary in Florida.

The Boynton Beach dispensary is located at 1865 W Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, Florida, 33426. The 1,600 sq. ft. retail store sits within a shopping center with approximately 60 parking spaces and is a 10-minute drive from some of South Florida’s most popular beaches.

The new location features LHS’s expanded selection of offerings, in addition to the Company’s recently launched Origyn concentrates and Big Pete’s Cookies.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “With 40 open stores in Florida, we now have the second largest retail footprint in the state, with more set to open during the rest of the year. Our plan in Florida is working. Our improved cultivation facility is allowing us to open new stores at a rapid clip and is helping to greatly expand our presence in what is quickly becoming one of the largest marijuana markets in the U.S. As we continue to improve our product mix, Ayr will increasingly become a force to be reckoned with in the Florida market.”

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 597,000 registered patients as of August 6, 2021, up ~51% year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames.

Estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

About Ayr Wellness
Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com

Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: ir@mattio.com
Email: ir@ayrwellness.com


