U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.49
    +0.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    -0.3300 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,145.00
    -1,085.11 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Ayr Wellness Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayr Wellness Inc.
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Q2 Revenue up 222% Y/Y to $91.3 Million, up 56% sequentially

  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million on a US GAAP basis, up 225% Y/Y and 49% sequentially

  • US GAAP Operating Loss of $24.9 Million Included Non-Cash, One-Time Expenses, and Non-Operating Adjustments totaling $52.3 Million

  • Increasing 2022 Revenue Target to $800 Million, with $300 Million of AEBITDA Reflecting Substantial Investments in Growth

  • Company Provides 3Q21 Guidance for a targeted $100 Million in Revenue, up Over 211% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q, with Adjusted EBITDA Flat Sequentially Over Q2

  • Announced Three Proposed Acquisitions, Including Levia, the Leading Branded Cannabis Beverage Company, Adding Illinois as Eighth State and Significantly Expanding Cultivation Capacity in Nevada

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is reporting financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars. As of first quarter 2021, the Company is reporting in US GAAP.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Wellness, said, “In the last 12 months we’ve laid out an ambitious plan for growth – growing our footprint and building our brands on the foundation of being the largest scale producer of high-quality flower in the country. Because everything starts with the plant.”

“I am incredibly pleased to see those plans becoming reality, with Q2’s exceptional 222% year-over-year growth in revenue and 56% growth over last quarter. We are seizing a massive opportunity to position ourselves to be the best cannabis CPG company in the US. Today our brands are in over 280 stores, up 3 times year-over-year, and they aren’t slowing down. We’re seeing increased demand for our products and accelerating growth in our wholesale business. We plan to continue to invest in the growth of Ayr brands nationally – Kynd premium flower, Origyn Extracts, and our most recently announced acquisition of Levia – and the strategic marketing and operational talent behind them,” Mr. Sandelman continued

“As we double down on our success, we have the opportunity to continue to grow our top line at 100%+ rates year-over-year. We are raising our 2022 revenue target to $800 million, and we are reinvesting in our business to accelerate that growth,” concluded Mr. Sandelman.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights:

  • Announced proposed acquisition of Cultivauna, LLC, the owner of Levia, a top selling brand of cannabis infused seltzers

  • Announced the proposed acquisition of Herbal Remedies, adding two dispensaries in Illinois; won additional retail license in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois with partner, Land of Lincoln

  • Announced the proposed acquisition of Tahoe Hydroponics Company, LLC (“Tahoe Hydro”), an award-winning cultivator and one of Nevada’s top producers of high-quality flower

  • Hired over 400 new employees across all levels, deepening our bench in marketing, technology and operational professionals focused on driving scalable processes across our regional footprint

  • Florida:

    • Continued improvement in cultivation, leading to a meaningful increase in yield and production, up 50% since closing the acquisition based on grams/sq. ft. harvested

    • Increased retail performance driven by improved quality and availability of a wider selection of strains, and updated product offerings, including the addition of Origyn Extracts and Big Pete’s Cookies brands; transaction count up 40% in July vs. January, average basket size up 38%, and new patients up 27%

    • Since closing on February 25, 2021, the Company has opened eight additional retail locations, bringing total store count to 39, the third largest retail footprint in Florida

    • An additional three stores are expected to open by the end of the third quarter and the Company has sited an additional eight new locations, bringing its year-end Florida dispensary target to 50

    • The Company has begun construction of 20 acres of hoop houses in Florida, expected to be completed this fall

  • Western Region:

    • Revenue at newly opened sixth dispensary in Nevada, the closest dispensary to the Las Vegas airport, has grown to just under $1 million/month after less than six months of operations

    • Completed 20,000 ft2 processing facility expansion outside of Las Vegas and began production in July of manufactured products such as edibles, concentrates and vapes

    • Chandler, AZ production facility came on-line in July, adding 10,000 sq. ft. of cultivation capacity and allowing for the first sale of Ayr products in the wholesale market

    • Arizona retail revenue up nearly 50% year-over-year (on a same store basis) following the approval of adult-use sales in the market

    • Construction of 80,000 sq. ft. Phoenix cultivation expected to be completed in Q4

  • Northeast:

    • Successful launch of Revel and Seven Hills flower in Pennsylvania, both of which sold out during the first week of wholesale product sales

    • Pennsylvania combined retail revenues reached over $1.5 million per month in July after being open for only an average of four months

    • Three additional Pennsylvania dispensaries are scheduled to open later this year, bringing the total to six

    • Acquisition of Garden State Dispensary in New Jersey on track to close in the coming weeks

    • Provisional licenses received for three Adult Use Dispensaries in Greater Boston

    • Selling to 112 of Massachusetts’s 148 adult-use dispensaries, and Ayr remains a leading wholesaler in the state

    • Construction underway on 100,000 ft2 new cultivation and production facility in Milford, MA that is expected to add 75,000 ft2 of new canopy to bring Ayr to the maximum capacity allowed under its Massachusetts license

  • Midwest:

    • Added eighth state, Illinois, to growing footprint with the proposed acquisition of Herbal Remedies Dispensaries and license win by affiliated company, Land of Lincoln, LLC

    • Began production of vape carts, concentrates, RSO, and tinctures as well as Highly Edible gummies at processing facility in Ohio

Second Quarter Financial Highlights ($ in millions, excl. margin items; in US GAAP)

Q2 20201

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

% Change
Y/Y

% Change
Q/Q

Revenue

$28.3

$58.4

$91.3

222%

56.1%

Adjusted Gross Profit

$18.1

$34.2

$53.1

194%

55.2%

Operating Income/(Loss)

$(5.4

)

$(8.4

)

$(24.9

)

NM

NM

Adj. EBITDA

$8.4

$18.4

$27.4

225%

48.9%

AEBITDA Margin

29.7

%

31.5

%

30.0

%

30 bps

-150 bps

1 For comparison purposes, Q2 2020 has been restated to be consistent with US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are non-GAAP measures. See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures below. For a reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA as well as Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, see reconciliation table appended to this release.

Outlook:
Based on the results to date, management is targeting 3Q21 revenue of approximately $100 million, which reflects growth of over 10% quarter-over-quarter and 211% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA on a US GAAP basis is expected to be in line with the second quarter, following accelerated investments in branding, new markets and growth projects.

The Company is increasing its target for 2022 revenue to $800 million, up from $725 million, and is reiterating guidance for 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $300 million reflecting substantial investments in growth.

The Company’s expectations for 3Q21 and 2022 are based on US GAAP reporting and subject to the assumptions and risks detailed in the MD&A for the period ending June 30, 2021 as filed on SEDAR.

Ayr Wellness Footprint (Pro-forma)5

MA

NJ

PA

OH

FL

AZ

NV

IL

TOTAL

Population

6.9 M

9.2 M

12.8 M

11.7 M

21.9 M

7.5

3.1 M

12.6 M

85.7 M

Adult Use or Medical

AU

AU

Med

Med

Med

AU

AU

AU

4 AU/ 3 Med

Est. 2021 Market Size4

$1.4 B

$1 B

$750 M

$500 M

$1.8 B

$1.6 B

$1 B

$1.3 B

$9.4 B

Dispensaries:
Current → YE 2021

2 → 41

3

3 → 6

-

39 → 502

3

6

2

58 → 74

Key Retail Markets

Greater Boston

Central NJ

Pittsburgh
Philadelphia

-

Miami
Tampa
Orlando

Phoenix

Las Vegas
Reno

Quincy

Cultivation-Production:
Current → YE 2022 Sq Ft

50 → 140K

30 → 105K

83 → TBD

9 → 67K

300 → 735K

10 → 90K

72K

N/A

554 → 1,200K+

Employees5

245

110

200

10

450

160

545

50

~1,770

Planned 2021-2022
Cap Exp

$31 M

$14 M

$23 M

$37 M

$39 M

$5 M

<$1M

<$1M

$150 M

1 Includes two co-located Adult Use/Medical dispensaries (Somerville and Watertown), one Adult Use-only dispensary in Boston and one Medical-only dispensary in Needham
2 39 currently open, three are currently under construction or pending OMMU approval
3 Source: Arcview, MJBiz Daily, Company estimates
4 BDSA estimate
5 Including pending transactions in NJ, IL and NV

Notice of Change of Auditor
Following its conversion to U.S. GAAP as a U.S. filer last quarter, on August 16, 2021 the Company has released a ‘Notice of Change of Auditor’ from Canadian mid-cap specialist MNP LLP to the U.S. based firm Marcum LLP, and top U.S. audit firm with a substantial cannabis practice. The Company and MNP have no disagreements or unresolved issues resulting in this change.

Conference Call

Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, Co-COO Jennifer Drake and CFO Brad Asher will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MATTIO Investor Relations at IR@mattio.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 15, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 669-9658
International replay number: (412) 317-0088
Replay ID: 7438

Financial Statements
Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from Ayr’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter June 30, 2021 and 2020. Ayr files its financial statements on SEDAR and with the SEC. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements and MD&A.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable GAAP measures.

Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Gross Profit.”

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents loss from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted to remove non-cash stock-based compensation, the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, acquisition related costs, and start-up costs.

Adjusted Gross Profit

“Adjusted Gross Profit” represents gross profit, as reported, adjusted to exclude the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, interest, depreciation and amortization, and start-up costs.

A reconciliation of how Ayr calculates Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit is provided in the tables appended below. Additional reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjust Gross Profit and other disclosures concerning non-GAAP measures are provided in our MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. In particular, there can be no assurance that we will complete the pending acquisitions in or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions and Risks

Forward-looking information in this subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for
June 30, 2021.

Additional Information

For more information about the Company’s 2Q2021 operations and outlook, please view Ayr’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com

Media Contact :
Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: ir@mattio.com
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com



Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

As of

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

123,835,778

$

127,238,165

Accounts receivable

6,545,465

3,464,401

Due from related parties

176,858

135,000

Inventory

70,420,029

22,919,605

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets

26,194,444

5,270,381

227,172,574

159,027,552

Non-current

Property, plant, and equipment

173,390,686

69,104,080

Intangible assets

736,447,835

252,357,677

Right-of-use assets - operating

62,246,968

22,546,256

Right-of-use assets - finance, net

4,714,108

877,310

Goodwill

208,654,940

57,963,360

Equity investments

531,316

503,509

Deposits and other assets

2,593,798

2,540,674

Total assets

1,415,752,225

564,920,418

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade payables

21,779,266

8,899,786

Accrued liabilities

15,443,126

8,706,813

Lease liabilities - operating - current portion

3,014,313

740,864

Lease liabilities - finance - current portion

887,414

125,440

Purchase consideration payable

661,383

9,053,057

Income tax payable

13,982,297

21,379,351

Debts payable - current portion

7,191,489

8,644,633

Accrued interest payable - current portion

1,200,779

-

64,160,067

57,549,944

Non-current

Deferred tax liabilities

80,448,626

14,677,991

Lease liabilities - operating - non-current portion

61,566,462

23,474,726

Lease liabilities - finance - non-current portion

2,626,397

446,585

Contingent consideration

129,133,701

22,961,411

Debts payable - non-current portion

73,464,592

53,587,948

Senior secured notes - non-current portion

104,334,397

103,652,963

Accrued interest payable - non-current portion

2,813,108

3,301,155

Total liabilities

518,547,350

279,652,723

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Multiple Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued and outstanding – 3,696,486 & 3,696,486 shares, respectively

-

-

Subordinate, Restricted, and Limited Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued and outstanding – 49,110,237 & 28,873,641 shares, respectively

-

-

Exchangeable Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued and outstanding – 6,013,294 & 2,127,543 shares, respectively

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

1,174,224,989

524,292,741

Treasury stock

(556,899

)

(556,899

)

Warrant reserve

5,880,211

6,515,753

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,265,610

3,265,610

Deficit

(285,609,036

)

(248,249,510

)

Total shareholders’ equity

897,204,875

285,267,695

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

1,415,752,225

564,920,418



Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues, net of discounts

$

91,251,608

$

28,310,633

$

149,649,931

$

61,863,313

Cost of goods sold excluding fair value items

42,342,374

11,171,189

70,482,988

28,038,945

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination

26,596,051

-

32,388,441

-

Cost of goods sold

68,938,425

11,171,189

102,871,429

28,038,945

Gross profit

22,313,183

17,139,444

46,778,502

33,824,368

Expenses

General and administrative

25,921,428

9,465,794

41,733,952

18,762,399

Sales and marketing

1,770,727

409,247

2,514,286

943,845

Depreciation

434,678

231,261

719,618

390,678

Amortization

10,630,723

2,998,666

15,262,665

5,997,334

Stock-based compensation

7,151,806

9,103,459

15,375,351

21,248,761

Acquisition expense

1,284,607

368,929

4,421,583

497,309

Total expenses

47,193,969

22,577,356

80,027,455

47,840,326

Loss from operations

(24,880,786

)

(5,437,912

)

(33,248,953

)

(14,015,958

)



Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(37,359,526

)

$

(24,273,981

)

Adjustments for:

Net fair value loss on financial liabilities

(11,545,062

)

944,298

Stock-based compensation

15,375,351

21,248,761

Depreciation

2,887,083

1,102,300

Amortization on intangible assets

19,176,580

6,757,334

Share of loss on equity investments

18,802

23,139

Gain on disposal of equity investments

(500,000

)

-

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination

32,388,441

-

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(6,192,033

)

179,120

Amortization on financing costs

817,432

-

Interest accrued

559,675

698,204

Changes in non-cash operations, net of business acquisition:

Accounts receivable

(3,048,577

)

686,203

Inventory

(21,617,774

)

(3,003,987

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(508,404

)

(956,055

)

Trade payables

3,260,181

3,265,691

Accrued liabilities

(1,880,372

)

705,985

Lease liabilities - operating

712,985

(105,222

)

Income tax payable

(14,960,929

)

8,203,389

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(22,416,147

)

15,475,179

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(31,598,650

)

(5,601,523

)

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

(57,523

)

-

Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(17,776,909

)

-

Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital

(3,275,139

)

-

Payments for interests in equity accounted investments

(46,610

)

-

Cash received in disposal of equity investment

500,000

-

Advances to related corporation

(41,858

)

(73,700

)

Cash paid for bridge financing

(15,809,779

)

-

Deposits for business combinations

(1,700,000

)

-

Cash used in investing activities

(69,806,468

)

(5,675,223

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from exercise of Warrants

5,345,494

-

Proceeds from exercise of options

86,248

-

Proceeds from equity offering, net of expenses

118,052,400

-

Payments of financing costs

(135,998

)

-

Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards

(28,421,071

)

-

Repayments of debts payable

(4,300,250

)

(1,909,195

)

Repayments of lease liabilities - finance (principal portion)

(1,806,595

)

-

Repurchase of Subordinate Shares

-

(307,442

)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

88,820,228

(2,216,637

)

Net increase in cash

(3,402,387

)

7,583,319

Effect of foreign currency translation

-

-

Cash, beginning of the period

127,238,165

8,403,196

Cash, end of the period

123,835,778

15,986,515



Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loss from operations

(24,880,784

)

(5,437,912

)

(33,248,951

)

(14,015,958

)

Non-cash items accounting for inventory

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in business combination

26,596,051

-

32,388,441

-

Interest

212,666

123,590

456,951

240,236

Depreciation and amortization (from statement of cash flows)

14,587,557

4,049,386

22,063,663

7,859,634

Acquisition costs

1,284,607

368,929

4,421,583

497,309

Stock-based compensation expense, non-cash

7,151,806

9,103,459

15,375,351

21,248,761

Start-up costs1

1,350,226

-

2,973,185

-

Other non-operating2

1,121,999

239,352

1,407,954

420,464

52,304,912

13,884,716

79,087,128

30,266,404

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

27,424,128

8,446,804

45,838,177

16,250,446


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross Profit

22,313,182

17,139,444

46,778,502

33,824,368

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in business combination

26,596,051

-

32,388,441

-

Interest (within COGS)

212,666

123,590

456,951

240,236

Depreciation and amortization (within COGS)

3,565,334

819,459

6,081,380

1,471,622

Start-up costs (within COGS)

404,002

-

1,584,168

-

30,778,053

943,049

40,510,940

1,711,858

Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP)

53,091,235

18,082,493

87,289,442

35,536,226


1 These are set-up costs to prepare a location for its intended use. Start-up costs are expensed as incurred and are not indicative of ongoing operations

2 Other non-operating adjustments made to exclude the impact of non-recurring items


Recommended Stories

  • The Valens Company Enhances Testing Capabilities to Prepare for International Industry Market Expansion

    The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens"), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, today announced that it continues to prepare for international industry growth with upgrades to its leading-edge research and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited testing facility, Valens Labs.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Does the August share price for Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • EV Startup Canoo Reports Deeper Loss But Preorders Climb

    Canoo missed second-quarter estimates as the EV startup looks to bring its first electric vehicle to market next year.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the top e-commerce company in South Korea, posted its second-quarter numbers on Aug. 11. Its revenue growth exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but a wider-than-expected loss caused its stock to plunge below its IPO price of $35 a share. Coupang's revenue rose 71% year over year (57% on a constant currency basis) to $4.48 billion, beating estimates by $50 million and marking its 15th consecutive quarter of more than 50% year-over-year constant currency sales growth.