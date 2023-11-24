Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 23, 2023

Tom Wittenschlaeger: Thanks, Joey, and good morning to everyone on the call. The third quarter's milestones have marked the beginning of manufacturing and sales of the initial AYRO Vanish units. At the time of our last earnings call in August, we were waiting on final testing and homologation results. Well, I'm happy to say that we successfully completed all elements of testing, involving product safety and emissions. Since then, [Audio Gap] had received all requisite certifications that allowed us to transition into low-rate initial production, or LRIP, of the AYRO Vanish with full confidence in the third quarter. We've already placed the first handful of units from LRIP with potential customers, distributors, upfitters and potential strategic partners and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2023 with additional units produced in LRIP.

The purpose of these strategic placements is to leverage the initial Vanish units produced with potential customers that have what we deem to be the highest potential for purchase orders in early 2024 and beyond. We firmly believe that the best way to see and appreciate the advantages of the Vanish over competing low-speed electric vehicles is to have access to one or more Vanish units and to immerse it in a working environment for sufficient length of time. We believe that Vanish drives and handles in a manner unlike competing vehicles with technological and ergonomic advantages and has unparalleled payload flexibility in the class. Prospective partners, customers and regional business executives that participated in our test drive event held here in October at our Round Rock headquarters, were able to get a sense of Vanish's unique advantages and our team is following up on those interactions.

It is important to realize that the Vanish units being produced in LRIP fall under what's called prototype pricing. This means that select machinery and equipment currently being used to produce the Vanish components are different than what will be used once we enter full scale production. Generally speaking, tooling and methods used in prototype production are less expensive than those used in full production as the purpose is not necessarily to produce units in a cost-effective manner, it is to produce a minimal quantity of the finished units with minimal upfront equipment or tooling costs. This also means that the components being used in our LRIP phase generally cost more than what's expected for full production. This two-stage approach for manufacturing is quite typical in the automotive industry, in order to defer the cost to tool up dies and molds and so forth in preparation for full production.

In our case, the transition from prototype equipment, components and cost structures to full production equipment, components and cost structure is expected to happen near the end of 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024. This means that the underlying cost of goods sold for each Vanish unit should decline substantially from the current prototype cost structure to a more appropriate and more profitable cost structure as production ramps. Gains from the use of production tooling, along with volume leverage and manufacturing learning curve improvements should allow us to produce more profitable vehicles in each subsequent quarter as we progress with production. Under this general road map and assuming no major disruptions in our supply chain, we believe we can reach breakeven during the second half of 2024.

In addition to completing homologation and entering LRIP, we also reached another major corporate milestone in the third quarter with the recognition of first revenue from the AYRO Vanish. Cruising Kitchens, one of our food and hospitality upfitters, officially took delivery of a few of the very first Vanish units towards the end of the third quarter. As I've discussed for quite some time, the ability to install hot and/or cold boxes as a payload option opens up a very large market in the hospitality industry. We believe we will receive more orders targeted for the hospitality industry to go along with the orders targeting the campus, arena and last mile environments. Whether it be with our standard flatbed configuration that is the base option of Vanish, a traditional encapsulated pickup bed or a powered or unpowered box configuration, as typically seen in the hospitality industry, the Vanish addresses a very, very wide range of applications across many industries.

In addition to offering traditional purchase options of the Vanish units, we're also receiving inquiries about lease options. Notably, these inquiries are coming from corporations that may want a fleet of Vanish units on their campuses for a myriad of uses. Thus, we're trying to accommodate such potential customers with acceptable lease structures for all parties. At Ayro, flexibility doesn't just apply to our payload ability as we are more than happy to help corporate clients find ways to buy a fleet of Vanish units. We expect to have more to say about corporate interest down the road. On the intellectual property front, we continue to be awarded design and utility patents, including four that were awarded in the last 90 days. Our team's innovation and creative foresight continues to be exemplified through these patent awards.

And we believe our growing IP portfolio will ultimately create a sustainable advantage over our peers in the LSEV space as well as adding enterprise value to Ayro's core business. With respect to our product road map, we expect to resume the development of our next vehicle offering, the people mover we call the Valet and the sleek personal transport vehicle, or golf cart, if you want to call it, called the Vapor, in 2024. Turning to the financial results for the third quarter of 2023. As I mentioned previously, we recognized our first revenue from our new Common Core Chassis platform [Audio Gap] the Vanish. Furthermore, all revenue moving forward will be from the Vanish, its modular payloads and any subsequent vehicle designs based on that new platform as the Company's Club Car Current inventory has been depleted.

The cash burn in the third quarter was consistent with the prior couple of quarters. And given the financing in August, our cash balance at the end of the third quarter was $47.9 million. We consider the current cash balance to be more than sufficient for us to reach breakeven, which is anticipated in the second half of 2024. This concludes my opening remarks. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Dave Hollingsworth, who will review our financial results in more detail.

Dave Hollingsworth: Thanks Tom, and good morning, everyone. Here is a summary of our third quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $88,395, a decrease of 76% year-over-year. The sales recorded in the third quarter of 2023 represents the initial sales of the completed Vanish units. The total operating expense for the third quarter of 2023 were approximately $6.2 million as compared to approximately $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in total operating expense was due primarily to our transition from a largely engineering effort in 2022 to full-time manufacturing here in 2023 as well as expenses related to the August private placement. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of approximately $5.2 million versus a loss of approximately $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, was approximately $14 million -- $14.2 million, including approximately $8.5 million in noncash expense related to our August private placement versus a net loss of approximately $5.7 million in the year ago quarter. Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash as of September 30, 2023, was approximately $47.9 million versus $48.9 million at the end of 2022. Total debt was zero as of September 30, 2023, as it was at December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 4,890,137 common shares outstanding. That concludes my prepared remarks. I'd like to turn the call back over to Tom for any remaining comments.

Tom Wittenschlaeger: Thank you, Dave. We look forward to completing LRIP and beginning the transition to full production, which we expect to occur by the end of 2023. We further expect to begin announcing first orders into a plurality of application verticals within the next four weeks. Now I'd like to turn the call over to the operator so that we can begin the question-and-answer session. Operator?

