AYRO to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 2, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

·2 min read
Conference Call to be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

ROUND ROCK, TX, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 2, 2022 before the market open.

AYRO management will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 2, 2022 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-833-953-2436 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5765 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at : https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bq8yBbrB or via the Company’s website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until August 2, 2022 and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until May 16, 2022 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 3024942.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and produces all-electric, purpose-built vehicles that are powered by technology and usable by anyone. Driven by insight gained from partners, customers, and research, AYRO delivers profitable and sustainable e-delivery solutions that empower organizations to enable sustainable fleets that extend both their brand value and exceptional user experience throughout the delivery process. Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable electric vehicle solutions, AYRO is focused on adaptable, eco-friendly solutions that can impact change in campus, micro distribution, micro mobility and last-mile delivery. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@ayro.com
516-222-2560


