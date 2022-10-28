AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market open.

AYRO management will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-833-953-2436 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5765 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at : https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GE76P7cF or via the Company's website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast replay will be available until February 3, 2022 and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until November 17, 2022 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 7440827.

About AYRO, Inc.

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:

CORE IR

investors@ayro.com

516-222-2560

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722792/AYRO-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-on-November-3-2022-and-Provide-Corporate-Update



