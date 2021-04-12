U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Financing

Canada Coal Inc.
·4 min read
TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of up to 2,645,503 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.189 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (“Common Share”) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date (“Closing Date”) of the Financing, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

The Company will have an option, prior to the closing date, to upsize the offering with the sale of an additional 25% of Units, accounting to aggregate proceeds of up to $625,000.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. The Company may pay a commission in cash equal to 6% of the value of select proceeds raised under the Financing, specifically excluding any funds raised from insiders.

The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Financing for their Pickering facility Phase 2 expansion, which, when such expansion is complete, is estimated to increase the Company’s annual extraction capacity from 200,000 kgs to 300,000 kgs once complete.

Closing Date of the Financing is expected to occur on or around April 22, 2021, and is subject to all regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Emial: igal@xtrx.ca

Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ryan@cascadeventures.co

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including: listing of the common shares of the Company on the CSE. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.


  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Holt to head KPMG's UK arm ahead of Carillion probe outcome

    Global accountants KPMG said on Monday that Jon Holt has been elected by partners to head its 2.3 billion pound ($3.17 billion) UK arm, which faces a potential fine and major industry reform. Holt, head of audit since 2019, takes up the CEO job immediately until September 2025, replacing Bill Michael, who resigned after reports that he told partners to "stop moaning" about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives. "Now is the time to challenge ways of working and use what we’ve learnt during the pandemic to really drive positive action," Holt said in a statement.

  • Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deepening coronavirus crisis slammed the nation’s stocks and currency on concern it will deliver a fresh blow to an economy that’s only just recovering from the worst contraction in nearly seven decades.The Indian rupee dropped past 75 to a dollar for the first time since August 2020, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index declined 3.4%, the most in almost two months. India reported a record 168,912 new infections for a day, taking the tally to 13.53 million cases, the government said Monday.Many provinces across the nation, from the financial hub Mumbai to capital New Delhi, are bringing back stricter restrictions on movement of people to curb the surge in cases. Reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunization centers turning away people as they run out of vaccines.That and a vaccine shortage “are unnerving markets and no one is sure whether lockdowns will help bring cases under control,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Given the uncertainty, “the incentive to try and bottom-fish at this point is limited for traders.”Taking a BeatingThe NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 3.5%, making India’s key stock indexes the worst performers in Asia on Monday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of property and industrial shares.India’s virus resurgence has prompted some brokerages to reconsider their preference for stocks, which are most sensitive to the economic recovery. Nomura cut the weight of financials and cement shares in its model portfolio, while Jefferies downgraded Indian banks to underweight from overweight.Not everyone is pessimistic. India’s long-term outlook remains strong and any decline in equities due to infections should be used as an entry point by investors, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd. India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% this fiscal year, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.Bonds held on to last week’s gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes near the lowest since mid-February, amid optimism the central bank may keep its policy accommodative for long to support the economy. The rupee fell 0.4% to close at 75.0550 per dollar on Monday.“We expect the rupee to weaken versus the USD as have other EM currencies,” and given the slow progress of vaccination, the economy “will be slower to recover,” R Venkataraman, managing director at IIFL Securities, wrote in a note.(Updates with closing prices; adds IIFL analyst’s comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace — and finding deals

    Millions are newly eligible for policies at less than $50 a month, federal data shows.

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Biden Team Eyes Potential Threat From China’s Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is stepping up scrutiny of China’s plans for a digital yuan, with some officials concerned the move could kick off a long-term bid to topple the dollar as the world’s dominant reserve currency, according to people familiar with the matter.Now that China’s digital-currency efforts are gathering momentum, officials at the Treasury, State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council are bolstering their efforts to understand the potential implications, the people said.American officials are less worried about an immediate challenge to the current structure of the global financial system, but are eager to understand how the digital yuan will be distributed, and whether it could also be used to work around U.S. sanctions, the people said on the condition of anonymity.A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. A National Security Council spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.The People’s Bank of China has rolled out trial issuance of a digital yuan in cities across the country, putting it on track to be the first major central bank to issue a virtual currency. A broader roll-out is expected for the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February, giving the effort international exposure.Many key details of the digital yuan are still in flux, including specifics on how it would be distributed. China’s recent establishment of a joint venture with SWIFT, the messaging nexus through which most cross-border settlements pass through today, suggests it is possible a digital yuan could work within the current financial architecture rather than outside of it.U.S. officials are reassured that China’s intentions aren’t to use the digital yuan to evade American sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. The dollar’s current dominance in cross-border transactions gives the U.S. Treasury the power to cut off much of a business or even a country’s access to the global financial system.China’s officials have said the main intentions of the digital yuan are to replace banknotes and coins, to reduce the incentive to use cryptocurrencies and to complement the current private-sector run electronic payments system -- dominated by Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay. The PBOC has been working for years on the digital yuan, also called the e-CNY, having set up a specialist research team in 2014.Here’s How a Central Bank Digital Currency Could Work: Chart​​“To provide a backup or redundancy for the retail payment system, the central bank has to step up” and provide digital-currency services, Mu Changchun, the director of the PBOC’s digital-currency research institute, said at an event last month.Beyond seeking a backup to privately run e-payments, Chinese regulators have more broadly been expanding their oversight of the country’s digital champions. Ant Group was told by Beijing to become a financial holding company, which will be regulated more like a bank. China also imposed a $2.8 billion antitrust fine on Ant’s affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Read More: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaThe PBOC is also examining the potential for using the digital yuan in cross-border payments, launching a project studying the issue with a unit of the Bank for International Settlements along with the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Hong Kong’s monetary authority.The Biden administration isn’t currently planning to take any action to counter longer-term threats from China’s digital currency, the people familiar with the discussions said. However, China’s plans have given renewed impetus to efforts to consider the creation of a digital dollar, they said.Members of Congress have also been increasingly interested in a digital dollar, aware of China’s moves, and asked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue in hearings earlier this year.Powell: Need for Digital Dollar Is an Issue for Congress, PublicPowell said in February the Fed was looking “very carefully” at a digital dollar. “We don’t need to be the first. We need to get it right.”Yellen has signaled interest in research into the viability of a digital dollar, a shift from a lack of enthusiasm under her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin.“It makes sense for central banks to be looking at” issuing sovereign digital currencies, she said at a virtual conference in February. Yellen said a digital version of the dollar could help address hurdles to financial inclusion in the U.S. among low-income households.A recent report from the U.S. Director of National Intelligence said the extent of the threat of any foreign digital currency to the dollar’s centrality in the global financial system “will depend on the regulatory rules that are established.”China’s currency makes up little more than 2% of global foreign exchange reserves compared with nearly 60% for the U.S. dollar. Policy decisions, rather than technical developments, will also be necessary to push forward yuan internationalization, as China maintains a strict regime of capital controls.China’s financial system is too “fragile and weak” to pose a real threat to the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, according to Mark Sobel, U.S. chairman for the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.“At the end of the the day the markets have more confidence in the Fed” than China’s central bank, said Sobel, a former senior U.S. Treasury official for international matters.(Adds reference to China’s regulatory measures in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What’s Next for China Huarong? The Best and Worst Case Scenarios

    (Bloomberg) -- Reports of a looming restructuring at one of China’s largest bad-debt managers are prompting bondholders to ponder scenarios that not long ago would have been inconceivable.After China Huarong Asset Management Co. joined dozens of Hong Kong-listed firms in failing to publish its 2020 earnings by the March 31 deadline, Caixin attributed the delay to plans for a significant financial restructuring. With few other specifics to go on, investors have so far taken the news negatively, despite efforts by Huarong to rebuff the concerns.The company’s $300 million 3.375% bond due May 2022 now yields 14.2% -- a 11.7 percentage-point increase since the report was published -- putting it firmly in the ranks of junk. Five-year credit default swaps for one of its units more than doubled to 435.9 basis points in the period, its highest on record, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. This is a serious -- and rare -- deterioration in sentiment toward a state-owned enterprise that plays a key part of the nation’s financial markets.It’s understandable that some investors have decided to quit. SOEs are no longer granted immunity from market forces as President Xi Jinping revives an old campaign to reduce leverage in the financial system. Huarong has governance issues it is trying to address. Its former chairman was put to death earlier this year for bribery after a trial notable for its swiftness and severity.But restructuring and reform need not result in pain for bondholders. The following are some of outcomes analysts are considering:Base caseNo haircut, no Huarong International firesale: China Huarong and regulators agree the company can revive profitability without needing to force losses on bondholders. In this scenario, authorities approve a plan where the company offloads non-core and loss-making units but retains Huarong International -- the offshore unit that issues or guarantees most of its dollar bonds but is considered non-core by analysts.The parent company currently intends to keep Huarong International without changing its ownership structure or restructuring its debt, people familiar with the matter said last week. Analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc had earlier said “the possibility of debt restructuring at the Huarong International level cannot be ruled out completely.”Other candidates for sale include Huarong Securities, Huarong Leasing and Huarong Trust, according to Nicholas Yap, a credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd. China will probably prefer to honor keepwell provisions for key state-owned enterprises like Huarong, Yap wrote last week, as not doing so undermines their validity.Blue skyA quick resolution: China Huarong gets its annual report audited and published quickly, and the shares resume trading in Hong Kong. Chinese authorities could also affirm their support for the company by injecting capital or allowing state banks to grant new lending to the company. A statement along the lines of “any credit event of such a financial institution like China Huarong AMC is not acceptable from a policy perspective” would be good news, HSBC credit analysts wrote in an April 8 report.Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, says this scenario has the lowest probability and recommends an underweight position in the bonds. Even if the government does help Huarong, the risk-reward is unattractive.Worst caseLengthy negotiations with regulators. This would imply no annual report, a prolonged stock suspension, lack of clarity for bondholders and a scenario where “banks and investors continue to cut lines” for fear of a significant haircut, according to Gallimore. Investors would price in an eventual restructuring and holders of offshore bonds would suffer. China Huarong and its subsidiaries may also struggle to refinance upcoming local and offshore debt as borrowing costs rise.The lack of clarity could result in “real liquidity problems” for Huarong International given its “hefty” maturities, according to HSBC’s Shiwen Ding and Keith Chan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders Opting for Cash and Carry Strategy as Bitcoin’s ‘Contango’ Widens

    Cash and carry traders seek to profit from the spread between bitcoin's price in futures and spot markets.

  • Analysis: Big U.S. Treasury auctions could restart rise in yields

    U.S. Treasury auctions offering $271 billion of new debt and a key inflation report this week could end a recent lull in the bond market, reigniting a rise in yields that worried investors in the first quarter. Treasury yields have dipped since April 1 during a two-week pause in issuance, reversing some of the dramatic rise in February and March. Investors said weak demand at upcoming auctions, which kick off on Monday, could send bond prices lower and yields higher, albeit at a slower pace than in the first quarter.

  • Bitcoin Dominance at 2-Year Low as XRP, Binance’s BNB Rally

    Bitcoin prices have doubled this year, but several major altcoins have returned many multiples of their value at the start of 2021.

  • Higher Shipping Costs Are Here to Stay, Sparking Price Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Stubbornly high shipping expenses for businesses are getting sealed into contracts for the next 12 months, forcing companies to pass the extra costs on to consumers.The price for a container of goods from China to the U.S. West Coast and European ports has hovered near record highs for several months, and conditions are ripe for more increases even though spot rates usually soften this time of year. What’s more, new contracts being signed by some of the biggest U.S. importers indicate the spike won’t be a short-term blip.Most large retailers and manufacturers sign annual deals with the ocean carriers to lock in their container freight rates, in private negotiations that typically take place this time each year.Along the bellwether trade lane linking Asia with North America, contract rates in recent weeks are coming in around $2,500 to $3,000 for a 40-foot container -- 25% to 50% higher than a year ago, according to George Griffiths, an editor on the global container freight-pricing team at S&P Global Platts.“That’s showing that people are expecting this to continue, that they’re not expecting rates to come down any time soon,” Griffiths said. The container carriers “are going into this in a significant position of strength,” he said.So snarled are the nation’s supply channels that they’ve caught the attention of Federal Reserve officials who are trying to set monetary policy based on the speed of the U.S. recovery and the outlook for inflation.While there are signs of solid factory activity in the coming months, “reports of shortages in materials and labor, as well as bottlenecks in transportation, signaled some potential restraints on the pace of the manufacturing recovery,” according to minutes released Wednesday of the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 16-17.“We’re going to have a conversation about inflation,” said Jim Bianco, president and founder of Bianco Research, during an interview with Bloomberg Television. “If we see it, it’s going to have to accelerate the Fed.”Multiple HurdlesThe higher shipping costs have been sparked by a combination of factors, including soaring demand amid stimulus checks, saturated ports, and too few ships, dockworkers and truckers. The problems are too broad to be remedied by any short-term fix and are creating ripple effects across U.S. supply chains.They’re causing significant headaches for business owners like Arnold Kamler, the chief executive officer of Kent Bicycles.“I’m describing our businesses here as like trying to play Whack-A-Mole,” Kamler said in an interview. “You fix one problem and then something else pops up.”The CEO of the Fairfield, New Jersey-based bike producer, which employs 225 workers and imports its parts from Asia, said his shipping costs have more than doubled in recent months. On top of that, truckers are regularly missing appointments to pick up merchandise from warehouses, while a lack of parts is keeping production from meeting demand. Kent has raised prices on its bikes four times in the past 12 months, driven in part by freight costs, raw materials and tariffs.Unprecedented RiseGordon Downes, CEO of the New York Shipping Exchange, an online cargo platform, said that larger businesses can often secure better shipping rates thanks to the size of their orders. Smaller ones, however, are at the mercy of spot rates and price increases.“Especially if you’re not in a really big shipper that has a very sophisticated negotiating process and a lot of leverage, you’re forced to accept these contracts,” Downes said.For example, price hikes and surcharges imposed on the smaller businesses that use spot rates can be attributed to anything from weather and ship congestion to the cost of fuel and raw materials.Kamler said clauses in his contracts have let the container carriers charge premiums during the peak season, which he expects to run into mid-November. If he doesn’t accept the increases, he can’t build more bicycles. “When is a contract not a contract? It is when you sign a contract with a steamship company.” Kamler said.The World Shipping Council, which represents the liner industry, said the biggest logistical difficulties are on land and that the market is driven by supply and demand.“As shipping normally represents a small cost per unit for transported goods, demand is not very price sensitive,” John Butler, president and CEO of the Washington-based council, said in an emailed statement. “So, when demand outstrips capacity to the extent we see today, rates will rise.”Jim Estill, chief executive officer of Canada’s Danby Appliances, said cargo sometimes sits at ports for as long as 10 days before getting loaded on trains or trucks. That’s leading to higher prices: A freezer that might normally sell for $350 is now going for about $70 more because of the shipping issues. “Price increases are just going through now,” he said.Peak SeasonsIn the U.S. and elsewhere, ocean shipping usually has two peak seasons each year. One comes before the Lunar New Year as companies secure inventories before Chinese factories shut down for holidays, and the other starts from late summer to prepare for Christmas shopping.There was optimism that the interim period in 2021 could clear container backlogs, but the Suez Canal blockage last month added further strains that only dashed the hopes.Problems are surfacing across the corporate landscape. Nike Inc. said revenue declined 10% in its latest quarter due to supply chain challenges, including the container shortages and U.S. port bottlenecks.Kent’s Kamler said that normally he’d be extremely stressed out by the high shipping costs and a lack of parts. “The only saving grace is that all my competitors are in the same boat,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shares in SK Innovation surge after settlement with rival brightens U.S. prospects

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Shares in South Korean auto battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd soared on Monday after it buried the hatchet with LG Energy Solution, freeing up both firms to expand in the United States, where electric cars have become a Biden administration priority. SK Innovation agreed to pay its rival, an LG Chem Ltd unit, 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to drop all litigation in a bitter trade secrets dispute. Its shares rocketed 15% higher while shares of LG Chem also rose, climbing 1%.

  • Individuals Seeking Yield in India Snap Up Risky Firms’ Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Individual investors in India are rushing to buy corporate bonds from weaker borrowers, taking bigger risks to boost returns in a debt market dominated by institutional investors.Company note sales to retail investors have more than doubled from a year earlier to 67.2 billion rupees ($898 million) so far in 2021. A further 31 billion rupees of bonds that individuals can buy into are being marketed right now, and another 50 billion rupees of such debt is in the pipeline including a deal from India Grid Trust announced late last week.Many savers desperate for yield are likely to jump at the chance to buy such notes. That’s because they are struggling with persistent inflation pressure even as bank deposit rates have dropped to the lowest in more than a decade.Policy makers in India have long sought to deepen the local corporate bond market, as one of the world’s worst bad debt piles makes banks reluctant to lend and institutions avoid all but the highest-rated notes. But public debt offerings that individuals can take part in only totaled 71 billion rupees last year, equivalent to 0.8% sold by private placement to institutions.The pickings for retail investors also tend to be riskier: while about 66% of local-currency notes privately placed to professional investors so far in 2021 carry top rankings, only one of the nine issues being marketed or in the pipeline has a AAA rating.(Adds tout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Dow set to ease from record levels; earnings, data in focus

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were set to open lower on Monday after closing at record levels in the previous session, as investors geared up for the start of the earnings season and a key inflation report this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels. "Even with stocks at record highs, we expect further upside thanks to supportive fiscal and monetary policy, improving economic data and faster COVID-19 vaccination rates," said Tom Mantione, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management in Connecticut.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Billionaire Saudi Family Breaks Mold on Kingdom’s Secrecy

    (Bloomberg) -- For Ahmad BinDawood, last year’s share offering in the eponymous Saudi grocery business was a chance to shape his legacy at the family firm he’s worked at since the age of eight, while cementing a $3.1 billion fortune built over the decades by his father and uncles.As the October public offering of BinDawood Holding Co. got underway, details emerged of some $76 million in previously undisclosed loans made by the Saudi company to family members. In a departure from the traditional secrecy associated with the kingdom’s family firms, Jeddah-based BinDawood revealed everything, put the IPO on hold and gave buyers the chance to take their money back.As the loans were quickly repaid, the sale resumed and eventually raised about $500 million for the family, attracting $29 billion in bids along the way.“We have to be very transparent with investors,” BinDawood said in an interview in Riyadh last month. “If there is any disclosure at any time that we need to make, we will go ahead and do it. So we took this on the shoulder and decided to announce it.”The success of the IPO has helped establish BinDawood, 37, as one of a new breed of Saudi executives rising within a corporate world that was largely off-limits to foreigners until a few years ago. What’s more, it has made him emblematic of a drive to shake up traditional ways of doing business, dovetailing with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s goal of transforming the oil-rich kingdom into a regional business hub.That mold-breaking character can even be seen inside BinDawood stores. The past few months have seen the company doing prominent Valentine’s Day and Easter promotions, a move unthinkable just a few years ago in a country that has historically adhered to a strict Wahhabist interpretation of Islam.Prince Mohammed’s commitment to reshaping the economy isn’t all working in BinDawood’s favor. A sudden decision to triple value added tax last year hit consumer spending. Higher customs duties and fees on expatriates are driving up costs for Saudi firms, too. And all at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has been stoking unemployment.“We remain cautious of near-to-mid term growth across the consumers space as market size shrinks on potential expat depopulation,” said Mehwish Zafar, a senior equity analyst at Arqaam Capital in Dubai who has a “hold” recommendation on the shares. Like-for-like sales growth will probably be negative until at least 2022, he said, with growth only coming from new store openings or acquisitions.Shares in BinDawood jumped more than 30% in the days immediately after the sale. They have since slipped back, showing as of Monday a gain of about 11.5% from the listing price.It’s a performance that has helped buttress the family’s bid to diversify into other assets while strengthening the core business, a goal identified by Ahmad BinDawood as key to avoiding the kind of strife his father feared might undermine the business as it passed to a new generation.“The majority of family businesses don’t survive the transition to the third generation, and that’s something that concerned my father a lot,” BinDawood said.Pilgrims ProgressThe rise of the BinDawood business has been some 40 years in the making. Once a small-time vendor of Arabian perfumes and groceries to pilgrims visiting the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina, it is now a nationwide concern spanning supermarkets and hypermarkets, hotels and distribution centers. The grocery business alone employs more than 10,000 people across 74 stores.Ahmad BinDawood’s own destiny was sealed as soon as his father, Abdulrazzag BinDawood graduated in the 1980’s from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. Instead of following his peers into the oil industry, he decided to join his brothers Ismail and Abdullah in their burgeoning retail trade.Which is why Ahmad found himself on the front line at such a young age. At just eight, he was helping to sell items to the pilgrims during his school holidays, envious of friends who were away avoiding Saudi Arabia’s scorching summers.“Our friends were traveling and off enjoying themselves and sometimes we would would ask: why not us?” BinDawood said. “But that experience built the passion in us to stay in the business that our father and our uncles built.”A decision to push into online shopping and delivery helped prepare the firm for lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, but couldn’t outweigh the hit from the absence of religious tourists who were prevented from entering the kingdom for much of the year. While profit climbed almost 7% last year, it had slumped more than 53% in the fourth quarter as Saudi Arabia reimposed travel restrictions.BinDawood is still optimistic that shoppers will return as travel resumes, though how quickly pilgrims come back to Saudi Arabia in anything like their previous numbers remains uncertain.Next up may be the purchase of a rival grocery chain to expand into neighboring countries, BinDawood said. At the same time, the IPO proceeds will help further develop the BinDawood Group family office, which Ahmad’s father is now running. That fortune, which is split across several family members, is estimated at about $3.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“The IPO had two main angles to it -- sustainability and continuity of the business first, and second the diversification for the family,” he said. “We are in the process of building the family office and bringing in the right talent.”More family businesses are likely to follow in BinDawood’s footsteps. The IPO of Saudi Aramco in 2019, which many Saudis never thought they would see, “has been a massive driver in motivating families to take their operating businesses public to help grow their enterprises and generate new wealth,” said Tayyab Mohamed, co-founder of London-based family office staffing firm, Agreus Group.For all the challenges, Ahmad BinDawood is optimistic, citing his life-long involvement in the business as a foundation for success.“Retail is embedded in our DNA now,” he said.(Updates share performance in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • How a winter storm in Texas sent a chill through America's RV industry

    Bill Reith felt the blast of February's freak cold snap in Texas almost immediately - from inside his office in northern Indiana. As head of the largest recreational vehicle division of REV Group Inc, a Milwaukee-based producer of specialty vehicles, he watched helplessly as the power grid in Texas buckled under some of the coldest temperatures seen in the state in decades, hobbling shipments of a mundane, but vital, commodity used in every one of his company's RVs: foam. Petrochemical plants of all types shut down in Texas because of the power cuts, including the only five in North America that produce propylene oxide - a critical raw material for the foam that goes into seat cushions and other RV components.

  • Why this cannabis giant is betting on Europe to build a war chest ahead of the U.S. legalization bonanza

    Cannabis deals in Europe will help pot giant Aphria build up a war chest ahead of an expected frenzy of M&A in the U.S., the company’s chair and chief executive told MarketWatch ahead of the group’s earnings on Monday.

  • LG, SK Reach $1.8 Billion Settlement to End EV Battery Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Two South Korean electric-vehicle battery makers reached a last-minute settlement in a bitter U.S. trade dispute, sparing President Joe Biden from choosing between undermining intellectual property rights or dealing a politically toxic blow to his climate agenda.SK Innovation Co. agreed to pay 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Chem Ltd., according to a statement from the two companies. The payment is divided equally in cash and royalties, they said.Shares of SK Innovation surged as much as 18% in early Seoul, and was trading while LG Chem gained as much as 4%. The deal is a “major positive” for SK Innovation, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients.“This settlement should allow SKI to reap the long-term benefit of EV proliferation in the U.S.,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Young Suk Shin said. The analysts raised their rating to overweight with a price target of 330,000 won, implying a 39% upside potential to the shares from Friday’s close.The two companies “will work to help the development of EV battery industry in South Korea and the U.S. through healthy competition and friendly cooperation,” according to the joint statement. “In particular, we will work together to strengthen the battery network and environmentally-friendly policy that the Biden administration is pursuing.”The settlement will avert a 10-year import ban of SK Innovation’s batteries into the U.S. and ends the two-year dispute between the two companies. The import ban threatened to complicate the rollout of Ford Motor Co.’s new F-150 electric pickup truck and the Volkswagen AG’s ID.4 SUV, both due to begin production next year with EV batteries assembled at an SK Innovation plant in politically important Georgia.Political ConundrumThe dispute became a political conundrum for Biden because it was said to jeopardize as many as 6,000 battery manufacturing jobs in Georgia, prompting the state’s two Democratic senators and Republican governor to urge an intervention by the president. One of those senators faces re-election next year.“This settlement agreement is a win for American workers and the American auto industry,” Biden said in a statement Sunday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal follows “significant engagement” by the administration.SK and LG also agreed to withdraw all lawsuits lodged in South Korea and overseas, according to the statement. They also agreed not to undertake any legal action against each other for the next 10 years.The settlement removes a major headache for both South Korean and U.S. government officials, who’ve spent weeks pressing the two sides to reach an agreement. Biden was facing an April 11 deadline to decide whether to overturn the import ban or do nothing and let it take effect. His decision pivoted on two critical policy issues -- the new president’s desire to promote EVs as a way to help curb climate change, and the nation’s long-standing backing of strong intellectual property rights.The U.S. International Trade Commission, an independent agency set up to protect U.S. markets from unfair trade practices, had issued the import ban Feb. 10 based on what it called an “extraordinary” effort by SK Innovation to destroy evidence in a trade-secret case lodged by LG Energy. The ITC did carve out time to let SK Innovation import components for batteries to be assembled in Georgia for Ford and Volkswagen vehicles, but the automakers argued it was not enough.Both auto-makers expressed relief at the settlement.“We are pleased the two battery suppliers at the center of this recent trade dispute have come together and solved their differences,” Scott Keogh, president and CEO at Volkswagen Group of America, said in a statement. “Our complete focus now shifts to where it should be; the start of U.S. production of the all-electric ID.4 SUV in 2022, assembled by proud, skilled workers in Tennessee.”Ford, in a statement, said it could focus now on delivering a range of electric vehicles “for our retail and fleet customers, while also supporting American workers, the economy and our shared goal of protecting the planet.”Tai, who has been in her position less than a month and whose office is designated to take the lead in these cases, held meetings with the parties as the deadline loomed. Georgia officials, including the two recently-elected Democratic Senators critical to Biden’s agenda, also met with senior company executives and administration officials.The case prompted an extraordinary effort to lobby the Biden administration, with near-daily meetings over recent weeks involving officials from a dozen government agencies and officials from both companies and the automakers. LG and SK spent more than $1 million last year on lobbying efforts, according to data collected by the Center for Responsive Politics.Senator Jon Ossoff “was stressing the urgent need for both companies to come to the negotiating table and agree to a settlement to save the Georgia plant,” said Miryam Lipper, a spokeswoman for the Democratic senator. His fellow Democrat, Senator Raphael Warnock, who’s up for re-election in 2022, also had called for a resolution, describing the looming import ban as a “severe punch in the gut” to Georgia’s workers.Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, had called on Biden to veto the import ban while accusing the president of responsibility for Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star game because of the state’s new voting law and costing the state jobs.He called the settlement “fantastic news for northeast Georgia” and the state’s growing EV industry, while the state’s economic development agency declared itself “ecstatic” at the “positive outcome for all parties.”Climate ChangeSK Innovation argued the order would undermine Biden’s push for more American-made EVs as part an effort to combat climate change.The commission said it had already taken the president’s policies into account when fashioning a carve-out that allowed SK Innovation to bring in components needed for Ford’s EV F-150 pickup for four years, and for Volkswagen’s American ID.4 SUV line for two years. Neither carmaker was appeased.LG Energy, which makes batteries for General Motors Co. in Michigan, said such a decision would weaken policies to protect trade secrets -- a long-standing issue in U.S. talks with China -- and that the carve-outs ensures Ford and Volkswagen had time to adjust.LG Energy accused SK Innovation of stealing billions of dollars’ worth of crucial information on how to make batteries, enabling it to win the contracts from Ford and Volkswagen. SK Innovation denied receiving or using any confidential information from the LG Energy employees it hired.SK Innovation is nearing completion of one facility in Commerce, Georgia, and is already making battery samples, while a second facility is about 20% complete and projected to be done next year. A second phase is planned that would bring SK Innovation’s total investment to about $5 billion and create 6,000 jobs, the company has said.“Georgia’s incredible economic development success continues to gain momentum, and we remain 100% committed to developing the entire electric vehicle supply chain right here in our state,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.Non-Captive PlantIn addition to making the batteries for Ford and Volkswagen, the SK Innovation facility would be the nation’s largest so-called non-captive plant, meaning it would be able to adapt for other manufacturers, the company has said.LG, which is building an additional plant with GM in Ohio in addition to its facility in Holland, Michigan, has announced plans to invest $4.5 billion in the U.S. by 2025 and hire 10,000 workers to expand battery capacity.Creating more U.S.-based manufacturing is critical because the automakers want components close to their assembly plants, especially since a shortage of computer chips has highlighted vulnerabilities for global supply chains. The supply of batteries for a coming wave of electric models is also extremely tight.Biden has committed to creating more American-made manufacturing, particularly to compete with China. The Asian nation makes 73% of the world’s lithium-ion batteries compared with 12% by the U.S., which ranks No. 2, Jonathan Jennings, Ford’s global commodity pricing vice president, told the Senate Finance Committee on March 16.The case is In the Matter of Certain Lithium Ion Batteries, Battery Cells, Battery Modules, Battery Packs, Components Thereof and Processes Therefor, 337-1159, U.S. International Trade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.