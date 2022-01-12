Ayurveda Market to grow by USD 6.81 bn from 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd. & Charak Pharma Pvt.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Ayurveda Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 79% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. India and Indonesia are the key markets for the Ayurveda market in Asia. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing awareness about the medical benefits and low side effects of ayurvedic medicines will facilitate the Ayurveda market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Ayurveda Market

The Ayurveda market is set to grow by USD 6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.32% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the low side effects, rising promotion of health and wellness tourism, and the increase in investments for research and developments, and the standardization of ayurvedic medicines. However, the inadequate knowledge about Ayurveda science in western countries is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The Ayurveda market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Company Profiles

The Ayurveda market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kairali Ayurvedic Health Resort Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Vicco Laboratories, etc.

Few companies with key offerings

BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as Gokshuradi guggulu, Kaishore guggulu, Trifla guggulu among others.

Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as Dipya syrup, Kofol immunity tablets, rose and almond soap among others.

Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as amla hair oil, red toothpaste, chyawanprash among others.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as pain relief ointments, hand sanitizers among others.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The Ayurveda market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Ayurveda market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into products and services.

By Geography, the market is classified as Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW.

Ayurveda Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.64 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 79% Key consumer countries India, US, Indonesia, The Netherlands, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kairali Ayurvedic Health Resort Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Vicco Laboratories Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

