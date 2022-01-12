U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.00
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,157.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,829.75
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.80
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.51
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3350
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,565.14
    +452.17 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.18
    +17.76 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,748.21
    +525.73 (+1.86%)
     
Ayurveda Market to grow by USD 6.81 bn from 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd. & Charak Pharma Pvt.|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Ayurveda Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 79% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. India and Indonesia are the key markets for the Ayurveda market in Asia. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing awareness about the medical benefits and low side effects of ayurvedic medicines will facilitate the Ayurveda market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Ayurveda Market
The Ayurveda market is set to grow by USD 6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.32% as per the latest report by Technavio.

For more insights on the Ayurveda market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the low side effects, rising promotion of health and wellness tourism, and the increase in investments for research and developments, and the standardization of ayurvedic medicines. However, the inadequate knowledge about Ayurveda science in western countries is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The Ayurveda market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Company Profiles

The Ayurveda market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kairali Ayurvedic Health Resort Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Vicco Laboratories, etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as Gokshuradi guggulu, Kaishore guggulu, Trifla guggulu among others.

  • Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as Dipya syrup, Kofol immunity tablets, rose and almond soap among others.

  • Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as amla hair oil, red toothpaste, chyawanprash among others.

  • Emami Ltd. -

  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ayurvedic products such as pain relief ointments, hand sanitizers among others.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The Ayurveda market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Ayurveda market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into products and services.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW.

Related Reports -
Herbal Medicine Market -The herbal medicine market share is expected to increase by USD 39.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%. Download a free sample now!

Vitamin D3 Market -The vitamin D3 market share is expected to increase by USD 928.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download a free sample now!

Ayurveda Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.64

Regional analysis

Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 79%

Key consumer countries

India, US, Indonesia, The Netherlands, and UAE

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kairali Ayurvedic Health Resort Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Co., and Vicco Laboratories

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ayurveda-market-to-grow-by-usd-6-81-bn-from-2021-to-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-bacfo-pharmaceuticals-india-ltd--charak-pharma-pvt17000-technavio-reports-301457097.html

SOURCE Technavio

