Azarga Metals Corp. Extends Closing of Private Placement

Azarga Metals Corp.
·3 min read
Azarga Metals Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) reports, that subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, the Company will extend the closing date of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") by a further 30 days, from the date of this announcement. The Offering of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.015 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of three years from the date of issue. The Company has issued a total of 26,650,001 Units of the Offering, in two tranches raising a total of $399,750 to date.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,
President and CEO

For further information please contact: Gordon Tainton, at +1 (604) 536-2711 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of the Private Placement, the intended uses of the proceeds of the Private Placement, regulatory acceptance of the Private Placement, and the results of exploration on the Marg Project. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of equity financing markets, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727622/Azarga-Metals-Corp-Extends-Closing-of-Private-Placement

