U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,011.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,143.00
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.10
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    +0.83 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4840
    +0.1790 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,851.60
    +145.46 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.64
    +73.31 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.45
    +0.15 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Azarga Uranium Files Robust Maiden Pea for Gas Hills ISR Uranium Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") has filed its National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") independent technical report and preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on its Gas Hills In-situ Recovery Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (the "Gas Hills Project") following the Company's press release dated 29 June 2021. The Company is now focused on commencing the permitting process and growing the ISR-amenable resources at the Gas Hills Project.

Highlights:

  • Pre-income tax IRR of 116% and NPV of US$120.9 million

  • Post-income tax IRR of 101% and NPV of US$102.6 million

  • 6.5 million pounds of U3O8 production over 7 years; steady state production of 1.0 million pounds per year

  • Robust satellite project to Azarga Uranium's flagship Dewey Burdock ISR Uranium Project with low initial capital expenditures estimated at US$26.0 million

  • Direct cash operating costs estimated at US$11.52 per pound of production

Summary of Economics

The base case economic assessment results in a pre-income tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 116% and a pre-income tax net present value ("NPV") of US$120.9 million when applying an eight percent discount rate. Using the same discount rate, the post-income tax IRR is 101% and the post-income tax NPV is US$102.6 million.

Life of Mine Cash Flow Line Items

Units

Total or average

US$ per pound of production

Uranium production (U3O8)

Lbs ‘000s

6,507

-

Base case uranium price

US$/lb

55.00

-

Uranium gross revenue

US$ ‘000s

357,885

-

Less: surface and mineral royalties

US$ ‘000s

629

0.10

Taxable revenue

US$ ‘000s

357,256

-

Less: property, ad valorem and severance tax

US$ ‘000s

22,918

3.52

Net gross sales

US$ ‘000s

334,338

-

Less: plant and wellfield operating costs

Less: resin processing and transport costs

US$ ‘000s US$ ‘000s

37,957

16,571

5.83

2.55

Less: product conversion and shipping costs

US$ ‘000s

US$ ‘000s

2,538

8,896

0.39

1.37

Less: land and administrative support costs

Less: D&D and restoration costs

US$ ‘000s

8,966

1.38

Net operating cash flow

US$ ‘000s

259,410

-

Less: pre-production capital costs

US$ ‘000s

2,240

0.34

Less: plant development costs

US$ ‘000s

14,126

2.17

Less: wellfield capital development costs

Less: transfer pipeline costs

US$ ‘000s US$ ‘000s

62,645

6,000

9.63

0.92

Net pre-income tax cash flow

US$ ‘000s

174,399

-

Less: income taxes

US$ ‘000s

24,842

3.82

After tax cash flow

US$ ‘000s

149,557

-

The projected cash flows for the Gas Hills Project PEA are positive in the 1st year of production, two years after the commencement of construction. Initial capital expenditures are estimated at US$26.0 million.

Direct cash operating costs are estimated to be US$11.52 per pound of production, royalties and local taxes are estimated to be US$3.62 per pound of production and the total pre-income tax cost of uranium production is estimated to be US$28.20 per pound of production. Income taxes are estimated to be US$3.82 per pound of production and have been calculated on a project basis in accordance with NI 43-101 requirements; therefore, certain tax shelter balances, such as tax loss carry forwards available at the corporate level, have not been considered.

Pre-income tax NPV and IRR Sensitivity to Alternative Uranium Price Scenarios

Uranium price scenario

NPV

IRR

US$35/lb

US$34.9m

44%

US$40/lb

US$56.4m

63%

US$45/lb

US$77.7m

81%

US$50/lb

US$98.7m

98%

US$55/lb (base case)

US$120.9m

116%

US$60/lb

US$141.5m

132%

US$65/lb

US$163.5m

150%

US$70/lb

US$185.6m

168%

Cautionary statement: The results of the Gas Hills Project PEA are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. The Gas Hills Project PEA is based on the Company's mineral resource estimate press released on 30 March 2021. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimated mineral recovery (80%) used in the Gas Hills Project PEA is based on site-specific laboratory recovery data and industry experience at similar facilities. There can be no assurance that recovery at this level will be achieved. There is no certainty that the Gas Hills Project PEA will be realized.

Project Description

Between 1953 and 1988 many companies explored, developed, and produced uranium in the Gas Hills district, including on lands now controlled by Azarga Uranium. Three uranium mills have operated in the district and two other uranium mills, which operated nearby, were also fed by ore mined from the Gas Hills district. Cumulative production from the Gas Hills district is in excess of 100 million pounds of uranium, mainly from open-pit mining, but also from underground mining and ISR.

Data sources for the estimation of uranium mineral resources for the Gas Hills Project include radiometric equivalent data (eU3O8) for 4,569 drill holes, and eU3O8 and prompt fission neutron logging data for 272 drill holes. The intent of recent drilling between 2007 and 2013 included verification of earlier data for drill holes and exploration.

Metallurgical studies were completed on recovered materials including bulk samples from reverse circulation drilling and cored sections. Bottle roll and column leach tests indicate uranium recoveries of ~90% and sulfuric acid consumption of ~55 pounds per ton treated, which is consistent with past mining results.

The Gas Hills Project PEA contemplates a satellite plant development approach with final processing at a central processing facility to be constructed at Azarga Uranium's Dewey Burdock Project. Construction of the Gas Hills Project will consist primarily of wellfields in four separate resource areas connected by pipelines to a single satellite plant location containing ion exchange equipment used to extract uranium from produced wellfield fluids. Ion exchange resin will be shipped from the Gas Hills Project to the Dewey Burdock Project for uranium stripping and regeneration, with creation of a dried yellowcake product at Dewey Burdock. This concept has been used successfully for decades in numerous ISR uranium operations in Texas and Wyoming. Wellfield extraction methods will utilize a low-pH complexing solution consistent with other successfully licensed ISR uranium facilities in Wyoming and worldwide. Average project flow rate is estimated at 2,400 gallons per minute with an average head grade of 97 parts per million for an annual production capacity of 1.0 million pounds U3O8.

Qualified Person

The NI 43-101 compliant independent technical report and PEA titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Gas Hills Uranium Project, Fremont and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA", with an effective date of 28 June 2021 (the "Gas Hills PEA") for Azarga Uranium Corp. has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Azarga Uranium's website at www.azargauranium.com.

The Gas Hills PEA was independently prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by Western Water Consultants, Inc. dba WWC Engineering, Ray Moores, P.E., a Qualified Person ("QP") as that term is defined under NI 43-101 and Roughstock Mining Services, Steve Cutler, P.G., QP. The disclosure of a scientific and technical nature contained in this press release was approved by Ray Moores, P.E., QP and Steve Cutler, P.G., QP.

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project.

For more information, please visit www.azargauranium.com.
Follow us on Twitter at @AzargaUranium.

For further information, please contact:

Blake Steele, President and CEO
+1 605 662-8308
E-mail: info@azargauranium.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's Gas Hills Project PEA, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its mineral projects, the estimation of mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures, the Gas Hills Project PEA contemplating a satellite plant development approach with final processing at a central processing facility to be constructed at Azarga Uranium's Dewey Burdock Project, the Company now focusing on commencing the permitting process and growing the ISR-amenable resources at the Gas Hills Project, and the Company being in the process of completing regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Azarga Uranium will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the risk that the Gas Hills Project is not constructed and the estimated economics of the PEA are not realized, the risk that the estimated economics contained in the PEA do not reflect actual project economics, the risk that a central processing facility is not constructed timely or ever at Azarga Uranium's Dewey Burdock Project and therefore the Gas Hills Project PEA cannot be realized, the risk that the Company does not commence the permitting process and or grow the ISR-amenable resources at the Gas Hills Project, the risk that the Company does not complete regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock or Gas Hills Project, the risk that such statements may prove to be inaccurate and other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Azarga Uranium assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the most recent AIF filed with Canadian security regulators.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

SOURCE: Azarga Uranium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659057/Azarga-Uranium-Files-Robust-Maiden-Pea-for-Gas-Hills-ISR-Uranium-Project

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Analyzing Bitcoin's latest run higher

    Jeffrey Wang, The Amber Group head of Americas, joined Yahoo Finance to break down Bitcoin's positive weekend of trading.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]