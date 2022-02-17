U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.08
    -54.93 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,504.52
    -429.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,911.29
    -212.81 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.32
    -30.99 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.65
    -2.01 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.10
    +25.60 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    -0.0800 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9850
    -0.4670 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,059.91
    -1,505.94 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.26
    -31.91 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.03
    -77.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Azbuka Vkusa Deploys GoalProfit Retail Optimization To Modernize Pricing And Serve Customers Better

GoalProfit Inc.
·3 min read
GoalProfit Inc.
GoalProfit Inc.

The smart retail optimization system collects and converts consumer habits into better prices, leveraging information from 10 billion data points including seasonality, promotional activity, inventory levels, price elasticity of demand, assortment rotation, etc

Austin, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azbuka Vkusa is delighted to announce that it has recently implemented a smart pricing system to help serve its customers better. The system, which was developed by the SaaS company, - GoalProfit, predicts customer demand for specific product groups in real-time, based on big data. The model focuses on such demand drivers as seasonality, promotional activity, inventory levels, price elasticity of demand, assortment rotation, etc. And at the same time, takes into account the costs of store re-evaluation, with more than 40 pricing rules and competitor data.

The pilot project with GoalProfit was launched in January 2021, and in November, it began to be scaled up to all of the chain's stores. Azbuka Vkusa's pricing team experts worked with GoalProfit to develop the system and test hypotheses. More than 10 billion data records over 2 years were used to create the platform, including product, store, price, inventory and assortment data.

The goal of Azbuka Vkusa is to automate price formation and move to data-driven decision-making. The company maintains that the speed of price changes in the market, as well as constant fluctuations in customer demand, require a shift to more dynamic and differentiated pricing. Positing that a smart pricing approach helps keep inflation in check and keep products affordable for customers, without losing sales.

In addition to recommending price changes, the platform offers quick access to several years of financial data, an interface with reporting capabilities, a demand forecasting model based on historical sales data, a business process for price reconciliation between departments, and a simulator of different pricing strategies. The low-code platform is easy to use and capable of flexible customization, without long development cycles.

"We selected GoalProfit as the fastest and most flexible solution for pricing and product analytics. It allowed us to build our own efficient process with the unique, customer-centric business model of Azbuka Vkusa," comments Denis Sologub, president of the Azbuka Vkusa retail chain.

About Azbuka Vkusa

Azbuka Vkusa is a clear market leader in the high-quality food segment of Russian retail, with RUB 74.6 bn of sales in 2020 - placing it high up in the list of Russia's 50 largest retailers. The omnichannel grocery retailer takes pride in its diversified portfolio of formats which include: 113 city supermarkets Azbuka Vkusa, 60 convenience stores AV Daily, and online platform AV.RU. Azbuka Vkusa boasts of a sophisticated product range of 18,000 SKUs, including 4,500 unique SKUs, of which 18,9% of sales are from its production.

About GoalProfit

GoalProfit is a global SaaS provider of a low code retail optimization platform empowering retailers to build customized intelligence applications. GoalProfit is on a mission to make big data solutions available for all retailers and help them to survive in a new post-covid reality. Created by retail industry experts, GoalProfit cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing return on investments with truly tailored-made user experience.

Better Prices. Higher Profits.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/azbuka-vkusa-deploys-goalprofit-retail-optimization-to-modernize-pricing-and-serve-customers-better.html

CONTACT: Full Name: Maxim Morozov, Company: GoalProfit Inc., Phone Number: 737-471-4796, Website: http://www.goalprofit.com/ Email: maxim.morozov_goalprofit@customers.prdistribution.org


Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Musk Says SEC Is Out to ‘Muzzle and Harass’ Him and Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. told a judge that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is targeting them with “unrelenting investigation” for criticizing the government, while failing to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million the agency collected in 2018 settlements over Musk’s tweets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump Wa

  • How the Canadian trucker blockade is straining the auto industry: Expert

    After six days, truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have ended a blockade at the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Although the blockade at Ambassador Bridge may be over, Bernard Swiecki, research director at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), believes that it may have significant implications for supply chains and the auto industry.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Food Prices Keep Going Up. Here’s What It Means for You.

    Food companies are raising prices on everything from snacks to mustard, while retailers pass more of these increases down to shoppers. How is inflation playing out in grocery store aisles? Grocery prices have been rising for months and will keep climbing, supermarket executives said—new price increases are coming every week and stores are studying how much of these jumps to absorb and how much to pass along to consumers.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Chipotle signals avocado crisis as prices skyrocket and Mexico’s president speaks out

    We already know that guac is extra, but it could soon be extinct.

  • Elon Musk accuses SEC of conducting a 'harassment campaign'

    Elon Musk and Tesla have accused the SEC of conducting a 'harassment campaign' in retaliation for Musk's criticism of the government.

  • Gold Fields Bet on Giant Mine Pays Off After Years of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said a turnaround at its giant mine in South Africa is starting to pay off after more than a decade of losses that’s weighed on the Johannesburg-based company.Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Stea

  • Facing Texas pushback, BlackRock says it backs fossil fuels

    At the risk of being dropped from Texas pension funds, BlackRock Inc has ramped up its message that the world's largest asset manager is a friend of the oil and gas industries. As a large and long-term investor in fossil fuel companies, "we want to see these companies succeed and prosper," BlackRock executives wrote in a letter that a spokesman confirmed was sent at the start of the year to officials, trade groups and others in energy-rich Texas. "We will continue to invest in and support fossil fuel companies, including Texas fossil fuel companies," states the memo, signed by Dalia Blass, BlackRock's head of external affairs, and copied to Mark McCombe, BlackRock's chief client officer.

  • ConocoPhillips Selling Excess Gas to a Bitcoin Miner in North Dakota

    The oil major is aiming to reach zero routine flaring by 2025.

  • Colorado coal production was up 14% in 2021 as natural gas prices rose

    King coal may have been dethroned by greening power utilities, but Colorado mines put out more of it last year.

  • Cnooc Adds $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals as China Frets on Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets

  • FRONTIER DRILLS 405 METRES OF 1.5% Li2O FROM PHASE X DRILLING AT SPARK

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the three remaining drill holes and supplemental channels completed during the Phase X drill program on the Spark pegmatite, the second delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposit on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • Electric vehicles hit a pivot point as battery prices fall and governments get behind the new technology

    Sales estimates for electric vehicles suggest a breakthrough is at hand: According to some estimates, 20% of cars sold by 2025 will be electric. First, the cost of batteries, the main driver behind electric car prices, is dropping quickly — 89% in the past 12 years. This is due to many factors, such as new technology, and large-scale and optimized production.

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • Why DoorDash is still growing even as dining in returns

    The pandemic may be starting to ease, but DoorDash is still going strong. Monthly active users on DoorDash hit 22 million, up 22% from the same period the year before. While most of its orders are for food from restaurants, DoorDash sees itself as more than just meal delivery.

  • Justin Bieber’s doughnut holes turned around the fortunes of a beloved Canadian coffee chain

    Tim Hortons’s Timbiebs Timbits proved “one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory,” a company executive said on a blowout earnings call.