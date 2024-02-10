The AZEK Company Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$240m, some 3.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.17, 191% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AZEK after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, AZEK's 19 analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$1.42b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 22% to US$1.00. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.76 in 2024. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 19% to US$49.00per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic AZEK analyst has a price target of US$52.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$44.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that AZEK's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 10% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that AZEK is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards AZEK following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though it is expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AZEK. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AZEK going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for AZEK that you need to be mindful of.

