U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.00
    +25.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,017.00
    +219.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,087.00
    +63.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.40
    +17.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,223.96
    -735.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.18
    -12.66 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Azelio has started the production of its energy storage TES.POD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Production in volume design of Azelio's long-duration energy storage TES.POD has started according to plan. To ensure high quality in both the product and the supply chain, consisting of around seventy European suppliers, production will begin at a low pace before scaling up to high volumes in 2022.

Azelio continues its commercialisation as planned and has now reached another important milestone by commencing production of its long-duration energy storage TES.POD in volume design. The production chain consists of the assembly of cylinder kits in the company's facilities in Åmål (Sweden), followed by the final assembly of a complete Stirling engine in its factory in Uddevalla (Sweden). The thermal storage unit is assembled by AQ Systems in Vaggeryd (Sweden), and the complete product is then married at each project site.

To secure high quality in the product and supply chain, the initial production pace is low to ensure maintained quality also in high volumes, which are planned for in 2022.

Azelio has so far secured orders for two TES.POD units in Sweden and one unit in Dubai, as well as a conditional order from Egypt for twenty TES.POD units, corresponding to 260 kW of electrical output and 3.3 MWh of storage capacity. The company's goal for 2021 is to sign and begin delivery of one or two projects in the size of 100 kW or larger.

"Starting production of our TES.POD in volume design has been one of our goals for 2021. It is a big and challenging task to secure a supply chain for a complex system product that is completely new to the market. I am very proud and impressed with the entire organisation's work," says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Eklind – CEO
Email: jonas.eklind@azelio.com
Tel: +46 709 40 35 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/azelio/r/azelio-has-started-the-production-of-its-energy-storage-tes-pod,c3419217

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16031/3419217/1471320.pdf

Azelio_production_EN

https://news.cision.com/azelio/i/azelio-s-thermal-energy-storage,c2957707

Azelio's Thermal Energy Storage

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azelio-has-started-the-production-of-its-energy-storage-tespod-301382368.html

SOURCE Azelio

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • Oil prices rise over $1 after report of big draw in U.S. crude stocks

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.08, or 1.5%, to $71.57 a barrel by 0643 GMT, adding to a 35- cent gain from Tuesday. "Crude is supported by the API weekly report, which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Adobe Inc (ADBE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I turn the conference over to Jonathan Vaas, VP of Investor Relations. With me on the call today are Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's President and CEO; and John Murphy, Executive Vice President and CFO.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Iron Ore Woes Endure as Chinese Steel Demand Faces ‘Last Hurrah’

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s rollercoaster ride this year is set to end with a whimper as the contraction in China’s steel industry heralds further declines.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final Victor

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound as the Dollar Eases

    Housing starts rise more than expected

  • AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc will pursue a "multi-year effort" to improve its reputation with customers, its Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday. Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with the U.S. wireless company's current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as "being the best in all cases." The Dallas-based company is working to spin off its media unit WarnerMedia to combine the assets with Discovery Inc, ending AT&T's ambitious journey to become an entertainment powerhouse and allowing it to refocus on its original communications business.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.