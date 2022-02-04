U.S. markets closed

Azenta Life Sciences to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

1 min read
  • AZTA

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the virtual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, which includes a presentation beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST. To join the virtual event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Director, Investor Relations
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2635
sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)
(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-life-sciences-to-participate-in-the-btig-medtech-digital-health-life-science--diagnostic-tools-conference-301475826.html

SOURCE Azenta

