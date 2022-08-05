U.S. markets closed

Azenta to Participate in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit in Dana Point, CA, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, which includes a presentation beginning at 4:00 pm PT. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations
978.262.2635
ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

