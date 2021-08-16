U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -100.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.00
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.50
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    -0.88 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4430
    -0.1270 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,636.41
    +325.34 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.03
    +81.54 (+7.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,557.53
    -419.62 (-1.50%)
     

Azentio Software to Acquire Software Assets from Path Solutions, A Leading Core Banking Software Provider

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered software products business owned by funds advised by Apax, is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement to acquire certain software assets from Path Solutions (including the flagship products iMAL™, iShraq, Path Digital and Path Analytics), a leading provider of core banking software. The transaction is contingent on obtaining relevant regulatory approvals and subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will strengthen Azentio's banking portfolio by adding complimentary core banking software capabilities and a full spectrum of next generation solutions focused on Islamic banks and financial institutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Azentio Software)
(PRNewsfoto/Azentio Software)

Founded in 1992, Path Solutions offers a comprehensive range of core banking, retail banking, transaction banking, lending, treasury, digital banking and analytics solutions to banks and financial institutions through its flagship products iMAL™, iShraq, Path Digital and Path Analytics. These software products help Islamic banks with digital transformation, deliver frictionless customer experience and drive long term sustainable growth. Path Solutions has an extensive footprint of over 100 Islamic banks and financial institutions in over 40 countries across the world.

Path Solutions' team of domain and technical specialists will further augment Azentio's capabilities as it aims to become the leading BFSI software company across the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Path Solutions will be supported by Azentio with increased investments in R&D and sales and customer service to deliver enhanced value to its customers. Together with Azentio's banking portfolio, comprising of lending, treasury, trade finance and anti-money laundering solutions, this acquisition will provide an end-to-end integrated solution to banks in the region.

Tony Kinnear, CEO, Azentio, commented "The acquisition has great significance for us, as it adds scale and depth to Azentio's Islamic and core banking offerings and further reinforces our vision and resolve to be a regional leader in the BFSI software space across APAC, MEA and emerging markets. iMAL's industry-leading digital Islamic core banking platform has been recognized by industry analysts for its broad and deep Islamic functionality, flexibility and operational performance. I am extremely happy to welcome Mohammed Kateeb and the Path Solutions team, clients and partners to Azentio. We complement each other well, with both organizations focused on making a real difference to our clients."

Mohammed Kateeb, Group Chairman and CEO, Path Solutions, said "Path Solutions has been a leader in the segment providing feature-rich core banking software specialized for Islamic banks and financial institutions. Today, the Islamic financial industry needs to urgently transform to meet its new digital objectives. Joining with Azentio now puts wind beneath our wings to accelerate our journey and deliver at a greater scale and speed to meet industry demands. This will also provide our people and partners the opportunity for growth and to our clients the surety of technologically rich, innovative, high-impact products that will help them grow and provide best-in-class service to their end customers."

About Azentio

Azentio Software is a newly formed company in 2020 that has been carved out of 3i Infotech, a global information technology company. Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for customers in banking, financial services and insurance verticals and includes key products such as Kastle™ (universal banking platform), Amlock™ (compliance software suite), Premia™ Astra (core insurance software), Orion™ (enterprise resource planning software) and MFund Plus™ (asset management platform). Azentio has over 800 customers in more than 60 countries with a team of over 1,900 employees across offices in 9 countries globally.

This is Azentio's first acquisition in the banking space, following soon after its announcements to acquire Candela Labs and Beyontec – providers of front-end automation and core software in the insurance space.

About Path Solutions

Path Solutions provides the broadest portfolio of Islamic financial solutions and services in the world today. The company's set of services enables its clients to deploy mission-critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Through its open, secure and reliable solutions, its clients are empowered to comply with Sharia, accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers.

Path Solutions' scale and geographical reach means that it can serve its clients effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location. The company's multi-award winning iMAL™ platform permits the co-existence of Islamic and conventional banking in the same core banking infrastructure and allows user access restrictions and different screen layouts for Islamic and conventional operations. To know more, visit www.path-solutions.com.

Media Contacts:

Clara Tan
Redhill Singapore
clara@redhill.asia
+65-9221-2340

SOURCE Azentio Software

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio said,

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Slip Amid China, Delta Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks slipped Monday as the delta virus strain hampers economic reopening and as traders await key Chinese data that may signal slower growth.Stocks fell in Japan with smaller declines in Australia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated. U.S. stocks eked out another record Friday but a drop in consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, pushing down Treasury yields and the dollar, which held those losses in Asian trading.China

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan, or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Wall Street Is the Most Bullish on Stocks in Almost Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been two decades since Wall Street analysts were this upbeat.About 56% of all recommendations on S&P 500 firms are listed as buys, the most since 2002. It’s one more data point that shows the extent of the euphoria sweeping markets after a blockbuster earnings season.While analysts are historically a bullish bunch, they’re turning even more optimistic in the face of relentless stock-market gains and corporate earnings that topped even the highest expectations. For all the con