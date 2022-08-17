U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,116.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,644.50
    -13.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.00
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.10
    +0.57 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.04
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1400
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,052.70
    -71.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.22
    +1.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,101.33
    +232.42 (+0.81%)
     

Azentio Software is now a member of PIKOM

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software, a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, is pleased to announce its affiliation with PIKOM, the National Tech Association of Malaysia, the single largest association representing Malaysia's ICT industry. Being a leading multinational software products company with global presence and operations that span the Asia-Pacific region, this membership is aimed at leading the IT industry's growth momentum, while increasing resource-use efficiency and enhancing technological innovation among BFSI and mid-market enterprises on the continent.

Azentio Software Pvt Ltd Logo
Azentio Software Pvt Ltd Logo

 

Azentio's award-winning Orion™ ERP solution marks the initiation of this membership with focus on digitalization as a tool for industry development and transformation to more sustainable processes and business models. In addition, Azentio plans to leverage PIKOM's strategic affiliation with ASOCIO, WITSA, APIA, and MSPC to penetrate new markets and expand its footprint to capture market share.

Senior Vice President and ERP Head-APAC at Azentio, Nitin Bansal, stated, "This membership provides an opportunity that will benefit Azentio by providing our company access to a larger network of potential clients. PIKOM sees Azentio as a key player in the Asia-Pacific market since software companies play a crucial role in serving corporate Malaysia, and we can now as a member offer our cutting-edge ERP solutions to their various sectors and create successful partnerships."

PIKOM Chairman Dr. Sean Seah commented, "We are happy to have Azentio as a new member. Our corporate membership is open to all in the industry, and the programmes are tailored according to the needs of each interest group. PIKOM's objective is to represent the interest of the tech industry. With this partnership, we will be better positioned to bring greater awareness and understanding of how technology can play a pivotal role in serving corporate Malaysia."

Azentio Software is truly honored to be a member of PIKOM, and looks forward to strengthening its presence within the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific.

About Azentio Software
Azentio Software provides mission critical, core and vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial and insurance segments. The company's flagship products include Orion™, Amlock™, Kastle™, iMAL™, Premia™ Astra, Beyontec Suite and Intelligent Automation Fabric, and MFund Plus™.

SOURCE Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

    Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, sold off his positions in the e-tailing giant, its rival JD.com, and China’s main ride-hailing firm, Didi.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Its shares dived 14% in New York, wiping $800 million off the wealth of founder Forrest Li. Once Southeast Asia’s most-valuable company, Sea’s shares have now fallen almost 80% since peaking in October.It’s been a steep downfall for one of Singapore’s most prominent tycoons, whose fortune has tanked

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Coinbase pauses ethereum transactions during the cryptocurrency's merge

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Coinbase is halting deposits and withdrawals during ethereum's big merge.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Pauses At Resistance; Elon Musk Scores Own LOL With Manchester United Tweet

    The S&P 500 came within 1 point of its 200-day line. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he'll buy Manchester United. An own LOL?

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.