Azentio Software is now a member of PIKOM

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software , a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners , is pleased to announce its affiliation with PIKOM , the National Tech Association of Malaysia, the single largest association representing Malaysia's ICT industry. Being a leading multinational software products company with global presence and operations that span the Asia-Pacific region, this membership is aimed at leading the IT industry's growth momentum, while increasing resource-use efficiency and enhancing technological innovation among BFSI and mid-market enterprises on the continent.

Azentio's award-winning Orion™ ERP solution marks the initiation of this membership with focus on digitalization as a tool for industry development and transformation to more sustainable processes and business models. In addition, Azentio plans to leverage PIKOM's strategic affiliation with ASOCIO, WITSA, APIA, and MSPC to penetrate new markets and expand its footprint to capture market share.

Senior Vice President and ERP Head-APAC at Azentio, Nitin Bansal, stated, "This membership provides an opportunity that will benefit Azentio by providing our company access to a larger network of potential clients. PIKOM sees Azentio as a key player in the Asia-Pacific market since software companies play a crucial role in serving corporate Malaysia, and we can now as a member offer our cutting-edge ERP solutions to their various sectors and create successful partnerships."

PIKOM Chairman Dr. Sean Seah commented, "We are happy to have Azentio as a new member. Our corporate membership is open to all in the industry, and the programmes are tailored according to the needs of each interest group. PIKOM's objective is to represent the interest of the tech industry. With this partnership, we will be better positioned to bring greater awareness and understanding of how technology can play a pivotal role in serving corporate Malaysia."

Azentio Software is truly honored to be a member of PIKOM, and looks forward to strengthening its presence within the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific.

About Azentio Software

Azentio Software provides mission critical, core and vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial and insurance segments. The company's flagship products include Orion™, Amlock™, Kastle™, iMAL™, Premia™ Astra, Beyontec Suite and Intelligent Automation Fabric, and MFund Plus™.

