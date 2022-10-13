Azentio Software Wins 'Best Industry Cloud ERP Provider' Award at the ICT Leadership Awards 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software is delighted and proud to announce that it has been chosen as the winner of the 'Best Industry Cloud ERP Provider' award at the prestigious ICT Leadership Awards 2022, for its next-generation industry cloud enterprise resource planning solution - Azentio ONEERP.

The award was formally presented to Azentio at a ceremony held at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday, October 11th. The aim of the award programme, organised by CXO Insight Middle East, is to spotlight organisations that are making smart business decisions with emerging technologies and fueling the growth of the ICT sector in the region.

Azentio ONEERP is a highly scalable industry platform built future-ready with an API integrated industry ecosystem, delivered and supported with robust customer-focused models. Built on a state-of-the-art cloud platform, ONEERP provides industry cloud solutions that are engineered with best-in-class standards in financial and operational process management. Azentio's award-winning ERP solution provides integrated insights and visibility, high flexibility, resource optimization, and strong customer service support with best practices; all incorporated in a single ERP system, helping organisations gain resilience and real-time agility, and positioning them for growth.

Azentio's Chief Executive Officer, Tony Kinnear, commented, "As always, we are proud to see our cutting-edge solutions and products continue to get global recognition. Our winning ONEERP Cloud is a one-of-a-kind robust product that enables one source of truth for real-time data and business information, and automates essential business workflows across multiple industries efficiently." Kinnear later added, "Evaluating, selecting, and implementing a new Cloud ERP solution is a long-term strategic decision for the growth of any organisation. This win testifies to the strength of our product, its scalable architecture that enables future growth, and our commitment to continuous innovation."

Jeevan Thankappan, Managing Editor at CXO Insight Middle East, stated, "An independent panel of judges has chosen Azentio as the top performing industry-fit Cloud ERP solution offering best-in-class features to help businesses meet evolving customer demands, confirming yet again its leadership in the global ERP market."

Azentio's newest launch, ONEERP Cloud can be defined as a modern, fully unified and collaborative system that sets the stage for digital transformation. It enables innovation, optimises resources, and streamlines operations.

Being compatible with Industry 4.0, ONEERP Cloud possesses top-of-the-line capabilities to integrate diversified processes, connecting smart machines, logistics systems, production facilities and others. This is managed by linked devices with supporting meaningful data being collected for faster decision-making. ONEERP integrated smart system also utilises the capabilities of other code and no-code systems through integrations to support and extend functionalities. Technically reverberant, the software works with multiple cloud platform-agnostic considering OCI, AWS, and other cloud platforms. The multi-tenancy adds to its benefits by providing exclusive tenancy for a tenant in Azentio Cloud.

About Azentio Software

Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial services, insurance, and ERP segments. The company has over 1,000 clients in more than 65 countries with a team of over 2,500 employees across offices in 9 countries globally. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax Partners.

