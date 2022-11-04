U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Azerion to combine Q3 2022 results with Strategy Deep Dive

Azerion Group NV
·3 min read
Azerion Group NV
Azerion Group NV

Amsterdam, 04 November 2022 – Today, Azerion has announced that it plans to combine its Q3 2022 interim results with a Strategy Deep Dive presentation on 30 November 2022. The Strategy Deep Dive will cover Azerion’s vision, business model, growth strategy, products and technology.

Atilla Aytekin, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “We are delighted to invite investors, research analysts, journalists as well as our customers and partners to our Strategy Deep Dive. Since our listing early in 2022, we have been extensively engaging with the market and it became clear that our stakeholders would welcome more insight into our vision and strategy. We expect that this event will pave the way for more engagement with the capital markets, as we consider our options to fund our next phase of acquisitions and growth.”

Over the years, Azerion has set a solid strategy and continues to grow both organically and through M&A. Azerion has also significantly strengthened its business model, while taking steps to increase its financial resilience.

The Strategy Deep Dive will consist of an online webcast, with a presentation from members of Azerion’s leadership team, followed by Q&A. The whole event is expected to last from 14:00 to 16:00 CET on 30 November 2022. Registrations are open via www.azerion.com/investors.

 


Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com


About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

DISCLAIMER

The companies in which Azerion Group N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Azerion”, “Azerion Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided.

This press release may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as believes, estimates, plans, projects, anticipates, expects, intends, may, will, should or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause the actual results of Azerion to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect Azerion's current views and assumptions based on information currently available to Azerion's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Azerion does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements will be realised. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements will come to pass or that any estimated result will be achieved. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.


