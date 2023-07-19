Azerion Group (AMS:AZRN) shareholders have endured a 68% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 51% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 68%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Azerion Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Azerion Group saw its revenue grow by 32%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 68% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While Azerion Group shareholders are down 68% for the year, the market itself is up 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 51% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Azerion Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Azerion Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

