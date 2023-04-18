A Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) insider increased their holdings by 5.1% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Azerion Group N.V.'s (AMS:AZRN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Azerion Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Atilla Aytekin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €5.0m worth of shares at a price of €7.28 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than €1.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Atilla Aytekin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 30% of Azerion Group shares, worth about €59m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Azerion Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Azerion Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Azerion Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

