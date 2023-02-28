U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

Azerion to propose cancellation of shares held in treasury

Azerion Group NV
·3 min read
Azerion Group NV
Azerion Group NV

Amsterdam, 28 February 2023 – Today, Azerion has announced its intention to cancel up to 58,690,961 ordinary shares held in treasury, in order to reduce the number of shares outstanding. A resolution for the cancellation of the treasury shares will be submitted at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for 15 June 2023.

Atilla Aytekin, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “Since the listing Azerion has matured significantly in its operations and performance. The company’s success during a challenging macro environment supports our belief in the fundamental growth of our business. These developments allow us to use our cash flow to fund future growth and be less reliant on equity as a form of M&A currency going forward.”

The resolution to the AGM will propose that 3,000,000 million shares are left in treasury for the purpose of employee stock options and earn outs from previous acquisitions. Currently Azerion has a total of 61,690,961 shares held in treasury, from a total of 181,561,748 outstanding shares.

Once the treasury shares are cancelled, the proposed ordinary shares outstanding in Azerion N.V. can be summarised as followed (based on current number of shares held in treasury):

Share summary table

 

Ordinary Shares (excl. Treasury)

119,870,787

Ordinary Shares in Treasury

3,000,000

Total Ordinary Shares

122,870,787


About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

DISCLAIMER
The companies in which Azerion Group N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Azerion”, “Azerion Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided.

This press release may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as believes, estimates, plans, projects,
anticipates, expects, intends, may, will, should or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause the actual results of Azerion to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect Azerion's current views and assumptions based on information currently available to Azerion's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Azerion does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements will be realised. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements will come to pass or that any estimated result will be achieved. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.


