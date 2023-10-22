Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BBW) most popular amongst private companies who own 53%, insiders hold 31%

Key Insights

Azeus Systems Holdings' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

Mu Xia Ltd. owns 51% of the company

Insiders own 31% of Azeus Systems Holdings

If you want to know who really controls Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BBW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Azeus Systems Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Azeus Systems Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Azeus Systems Holdings' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Azeus Systems Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Mu Xia Ltd. with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Wan Lik Lee is the second largest shareholder owning 27% of common stock, and Teik Khoo holds about 1.9% of the company stock. Wan Lik Lee, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Azeus Systems Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just S$260m, and insiders have S$81m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Azeus Systems Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 53%, of the Azeus Systems Holdings stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

