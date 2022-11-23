U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,146.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,774.50
    +20.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.28
    -1.67 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.23 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -0.66 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1933
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4470
    +0.2700 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,564.91
    +778.08 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.59
    +20.03 (+5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.59
    +23.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Azimut to Present at the Quebec Mines + Énergie Conference on the Rex and James Bay Nickel Projects

·2 min read

TSXV: AZM
OTCQX: AZMTF

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) announces that the Company will be participating in the Quebec Mines + Énergie Conference (https://mern.gouv.qc.ca/en/quebec-mines/) with technical presentations on its Rex and Rex South projects, as well as its James Bay Nickel project.

The Rex (2,041 claims, 872 km2) and Rex South (2,185 claims, 95 km2) projects, located in Nunavik in Northern Quebec, are two major polymetallic properties, which are 100% owned by the Company. They have been explored by Azimut since 2010 and, since 2019, under a Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM. The abstract of the conference is accessible with the following link: Abstract Rex. The full presentation can also be downloaded using the following link: Presentation Rex. An update on the drilling results carried out on these two projects, and the work envisioned for 2023, will be disclosed shortly in greater detail.

The James Bay Nickel project (2,636 claims, 1,376 km2), first disclosed in November 2021, is a major and recent initiative by Azimut, for the search for nickel and associated metals (copper, cobalt, platinum group elements) in a very favorable global environment for these commodities. This project, which is 100% owned by the Company, was generated through a systematic analysis of geoscience data across the James Bay region. Nearly 200 distinct targets, divided into 95 claim blocks, were acquired by map designation. A significant exploration phase on these targets is being prepared for 2023. The abstract of the conference, as well as the full presentation, are accessible with the following links:  Abstract JBN, Presentation JBN.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec. Azimut is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project to the initial resource stage in the James Bay region. Azimut has also acquired a major nickel position in the region with its James Bay Nickel Project.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 79.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

www.azimut-exploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Azimut Exploration Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/23/c3517.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

    These Dow components, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 6.8%, are priced for opportunistic investors to pounce.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Tesla stock bear surprises with upgrade after $600 billion rout

    Tesla stock woes have caught the attention of one noted Wall Street bear on the EV maker.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • UBS Downgrades Petrobras to Sell Amid Incoming Headwinds

    Wall Street believes mean reversion and geopolitical tensions could play a key role

  • 2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge-fund managers were adding to high-conviction stocks as the market continued to drop in the third quarter.

  • Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a tweet — since deleted — from CZ of Binance.

  • Stocks Have Already Bottomed. How We Know.

    There are mounting signals that the stock market has already marked its low point. That doesn't mean upside from here will be easy, however.

  • AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?

    Share prices of the pharmaceutical Dividend King AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are actually 16% higher in 2022. Hot off the 5% hike in its quarterly dividend per share to $1.48, this raises the following question: Is AbbVie still a buy for dividend growth investors after its sizable rally? Let's dig into the company's fundamentals and valuation and see if we can answer the question.

  • Keep Close Tabs on These 3 New Dividend Aristocrats

    Dividend Aristocrats have consistently paid and increased their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, putting their well-established and successful business natures on full display.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • Tesla’s Stock Slump Has Gone Too Far, Morgan Stanley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity G

  • Can These 10%+ Dividend REITs Maintain Their Yields?

    Income investors love their high-yielding dividends, but they’re not too happy when rough times force real estate investment trusts (REITs) to cut the dividends. Take a look at three REITs currently offering dividends of 10% or more and whether they can maintain these high yields in future quarters. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is an Irvine, California-based healthcare REIT that specializes in skilled nursing, behavioral health and senior housing. Sabra Health Care owns 407 total f

  • Inflation: Fed Chair Powell ‘doesn’t want to be the next Arthur Burns,’ strategist says

    Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner Ted Oakley and Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Advisor and Senior Vice President Jacqueline Remmen join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss buying opportunities in the market, Fed policy, and the likelihood of a recession.