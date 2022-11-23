Azimut to Present at the Quebec Mines + Énergie Conference on the Rex and James Bay Nickel Projects

TSXV: AZM

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) announces that the Company will be participating in the Quebec Mines + Énergie Conference (https://mern.gouv.qc.ca/en/quebec-mines/) with technical presentations on its Rex and Rex South projects, as well as its James Bay Nickel project.

The Rex (2,041 claims, 872 km2) and Rex South (2,185 claims, 95 km2) projects, located in Nunavik in Northern Quebec, are two major polymetallic properties, which are 100% owned by the Company. They have been explored by Azimut since 2010 and, since 2019, under a Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM. The abstract of the conference is accessible with the following link: Abstract Rex. The full presentation can also be downloaded using the following link: Presentation Rex. An update on the drilling results carried out on these two projects, and the work envisioned for 2023, will be disclosed shortly in greater detail.

The James Bay Nickel project (2,636 claims, 1,376 km2), first disclosed in November 2021, is a major and recent initiative by Azimut, for the search for nickel and associated metals (copper, cobalt, platinum group elements) in a very favorable global environment for these commodities. This project, which is 100% owned by the Company, was generated through a systematic analysis of geoscience data across the James Bay region. Nearly 200 distinct targets, divided into 95 claim blocks, were acquired by map designation. A significant exploration phase on these targets is being prepared for 2023. The abstract of the conference, as well as the full presentation, are accessible with the following links: Abstract JBN, Presentation JBN.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec. Azimut is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project to the initial resource stage in the James Bay region. Azimut has also acquired a major nickel position in the region with its James Bay Nickel Project.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 79.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

