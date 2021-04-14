U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,147.66
    +6.07 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,876.06
    +198.79 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,992.34
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.01
    +32.08 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.21
    +2.03 (+3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.20
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1970
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0060
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,249.13
    +541.53 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.45
    -17.33 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,928.14
    +37.65 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    +82.29 (+0.28%)
     

An Australian company helped the FBI unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

So how, exactly, did the FBI unlock the iPhone 5C used by the 2016 San Bernardino shooter? According to The Washington Post, it turned to a little-known Australian security firm named Azimuth, which had developed a tool to bypass Apple's tough security measures. The iPhone in question was at the heart of a massive legal fight between Apple and the FBI.  

Authorities were previously able to brute force their way into iPhones by quickly trying multiple passcodes. But the enhanced security measures in iOS 9, which offered encryption and the ability to wipe the phone's data during hacking attempts, required a new strategy. The FBI believed there could be important information relating to the terrorist attack, and subsequently it tried to compel Apple to help unlock the phone. But Apple refused — CEO Tim Cook said that creating a backdoor could be "chilling" and "dangerous" when it comes to security and legal precedent.

That epic battle ended abruptly in April 2016, when the FBI announced that it bought a "tool" to get into the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone. Sources tell The Washington Post that Azimuth founder Mark Dowd discovered a flaw in Mozilla's open source code, which was used by Apple to handle accessories connecting to iPhone Lightning ports. Azimuth researcher David Wang used that exploit to get into iOS 9 devices, and then stringed together other exploits to get access to their core processor. From there, he was able to try multiple PIN combinations without risking any data deletion.

Wang later founded Corellium, a security company that's developed virtual iPhones for researchers to test. Apple, likely aware of Wang's background, previously tried to hire him for its own security work. Now, Apple is in the midst of legal battles with Corellium. In December, a judge rejected the company's claims that Corellium violated its copyright. And in an upcoming summer trial, Apple will try to argue that Corellium's tools illegally breach its security.

Recommended Stories

  • Plex's latest funding will boost its own streaming catalog while supporting others

    Plex has raised $50 million in new funding as part of its bid to become a one-stop shop for all things streaming.

  • Apple begins studying whether the Watch can predict COVID-19

    Apple has launched a study that could determine if a Watch or iPhone can predict COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

  • Ludwig Ahgren breaks the Twitch subscriber record with a 31-day live stream

    Ludwig Ahgren's month-long "subathon" ends tonight after the streamer broke Twitch's all-time record for subscribers.

  • Samsung is hosting yet another Unpacked event on April 28th

    The event will be livestreamed on April 28th, and the invite teases that "the most powerful Galaxy is coming."

  • Sony’s new Xperia 1 III smartphone is a love letter to photography nerds

    Last year’s Xperia 1 II might have been a mobile photographer’s dream come true, but it was far from perfect — it didn’t have 5G in the US, its design could feel awkward, and it focused on the camera experience over just about everything else. But in designing the new Xperia 1 III, Sony seems to have addressed, well, just about everything we didn’t like about the last one.

  • Rode Connect app simplifies recording multi-host podcasts on one PC

    Recording a podcast with multiple guests on one PC is surprisingly difficult. Rode Connect makes it ridiculously easy -- if you don't mind buying one of their microphones.

  • AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon end their joint effort for RCS texting

    AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have ended the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI), the joint venture they formed in 2019 to push RCS texting, according to Light Reading.

  • AMD unveils its first Ryzen 5000 CPUs with built-in graphics

    AMD has unveiled its first Ryzen 5000-series chips with built-in graphics, and it's promising a leap in performance over Intel equivalents.

  • Apollo SPAC Tied to Solar Lender Sinks to Palihapitiya’s Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Solar stocks swooned Monday, casting a pall on an Apollo-backed special purpose acquisition company and enabling clean-energy investors to buy in at the same price as Wall Street titans like venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.Apollo Capital Management-sponsored Spartan Acquisition Corp. II fell as much as 0.7% to $10, the price at which investors including Palihapitiya, Coatue Management and funds and accounts managed by BlacRock agreed to invest. That’s 40% below the SPAC’s intraday peak of $16.66 in late January, following an agreement to take solar lender Sunlight Financial LLC public via a reverse merger.As part of that deal, institutional investors committed to a $250 million private stock purchase at $10 a share. Franklin Templeton and Neuberger Berman also participated in the offering.READ MORE: Solar Stock Surge Fades on Search for Post-Lockdown Winners (1)Solar stocks were pummeled Monday, continuing their decline in spite of U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure-focused spending plan that includs green economy initiatives.JinkoSolar Holding Co. appeared to suffer the brunt of the selloff in the wake of a fourth-quarter earnings miss, and was down 7.4% around midday. The Invesco Solar ETF, fell as much as 3.5% to late-March lows. Stocks tracked by the ETF, such as SunPower Corp., First Solar Inc., SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Sunrun Inc. underperformed the broader market, falling at least 1.1% in New York compared with the S&P 500’s 0.2% decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as investors await earnings

    Traders took a pause after the S&P 500 and Dow logged fresh record highs last week.

  • Credit Suisse identifies $2.3 billion of exposed assets in Greensill-linked funds

    Credit Suisse has identified $2.3 billion worth of loans exposed to financial and litigation uncertainties in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, it told investors on Tuesday. Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month. Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.

  • SAP Jumps After Lifting Full-Year Guidance on Cloud Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of SAP SE hit a six-month high in early trading after the company released preliminary first-quarter results that showed customers are beginning to pick up information technology spending after cutting back during the pandemic.The Walldorf, Germany-based software company said late Tuesday it saw a 7% rise in first-quarter cloud revenue and raised the lower end of its full-year forecast for cloud sales. Adjusted cloud revenue was 2.15 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in the period ended March 31.SAP rose 3.8% to 116.46 euros in Frankfurt trading at 9:41 a.m., their highest level since October.Key Items“The results are likely to alleviate some pessimism,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, adding that investors will want to know the pace of customers’ cloud transition and extent of growth in new bookings for the business.Cloud and software sales increased 1% to 5.43 billion euros from a year earlier, the company said.Full-year adjusted cloud sales will be 9.2 billion to 9.5 billion euros, based on “the strong new cloud business performance” the company said in the statement. The new forecast raises the lower end of the guidance from the previous 9.1 billion euros.Concur, its expenses unit, continued to struggle due to the lack of business travel.First-quarter adjusted operating profit increased 17% to 1.74 billion euros.Get MoreChief Executive Officer Christian Klein is attempting to overhaul SAP, focusing on making it easier for customers to move to a newer suite of products and ramping up competition with rivals such as Salesforce.com Inc.The European firm has also been pushing to integrate its products with other tech platforms, to allow clients to run programs on Microsoft Corp.’s Azure or Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS.SAP said on Tuesday it was moving its businesses for the financial services industry into a venture with Dediq GmbH.SAP is scheduled to report formal quarterly earnings on April 22.Read MoreSAP CEO’s Comeback Plan Rankles Investors of European Tech GiantSAP Recovery Seems Far as Clients Cut Spending: Company OutlookSAP Shares Climb to Near Six-Month High as Update Reassures: Analysts (Updates throughout with shares, analyst commentary)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Defence giant Babcock International to cut 1,000 jobs

    The government contractor also expects a "significant" £1.7bn write-off as part of a company review.

  • Bitcoin Touches $64,000 High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin advanced Wednesday, breaching the $64,000 level for the first time after eclipsing its most recent record in March a day earlier as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.The token climbed as much as 1.6% to as high as $64,207 in Asia trading. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. advanced during U.S. trading hours.Crypto bulls are out in force as a growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.Many analysts expect the rally to continue.“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”(Updates with latest Bitcoin pricing in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s MAS Holds Policy Stance While Softening Dovish Tone

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept its main monetary settings unchanged, while signaling a slightly less dovish tone going forward as it cautiously eyes a brighter recovery from the pandemic.While repeating its previous guidance that “that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore statement dropped the phrase “for some time.” It also said it expects economic growth to outpace its earlier expectations and noted a gradual pick-up in inflation.The MAS, which manages the exchange rate of the local dollar as its main monetary tool, held the slope, width and center of its currency band unchanged Wednesday, as expected in a Bloomberg survey. The slope is currently 0%, a policy that implies the MAS isn’t seeking currency appreciation, which it implemented at the outset of the pandemic last year.As a small city-state highly exposed to trade, Singapore offers a window into the global economic outlook, which is improving as vaccination drives get underway and fiscal and monetary stimulus filters through to businesses and consumers. The MAS pointed to a firming in domestic trade-related and modern services sectors, even as travel restrictions continue to hold back demand for leisure and hospitality.“The Singapore economy will grow at an above-trend pace this year, but the sectors worst hit by the crisis will continue to face significant demand shortfalls,” the central bank said in its statement. “As core inflation is expected to stay low this year, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate.”Read more: Sentiment Analysis Suggests MAS Tightening May Be ComingAll 17 economists surveyed predicted no changes to the policy band, which the MAS uses to guide the local dollar against a trade-weighted basket of currencies. Rather than using interest rates to maintain price stability, it adjusts the slope, or pace of appreciation, as well as the width and center of the currency band. It doesn’t disclose the details of these components.‘Touch’ HawkishThe Singapore dollar gained 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to 1.3383 as of 8:51 a.m., although in trade-weighted terms the gain was about 0.1%, according to a model from ANZ.The MAS statement represents “a nuanced calibration to a less aggressively dovish position,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “In essence the MAS is shifting to a more state-dependent policy accommodation that will balance between uneven but ‘above-trend’ pace of recovery this year.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The days appear to be numbered for the MAS’s neutral currency bias, with the central bank no longer indicating that an accommodative policy stance would ‘remain appropriate for some time.’ Assuming sustained progress in global Covid-19 inoculation, we still expect the MAS to return to a gradual appreciation bias in the Singapore dollar against trading partners at its next policy meeting in October, from zero currently.”-- Tamara Henderson, Asean economistKhoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., described the statement as “a touch hawkish” because of the absence of a time-based reference for the policy settings.“It’s clear that the next policy move will be a tightening,” he said. The statement “leaves the door open for a potential move in October. But I am still of the view that the earliest move would be April next year.”GDP GrowthThe decision was announced at the same time as government data showing gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the first quarter from a year ago, after falling 2.4% in the previous three months.On a non-annualized basis, GDP in the first quarter rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0% from the previous three months.Barring a setback to the global economy, this year’s GDP growth is likely to exceed the upper end of the official 4%–6% forecast range, the MAS said, without providing a new range. However, the central bank said significant uncertainties remain -- including potential virus mutations and premature relaxation of social restrictions by governments -- which could derail the recovery.The fact that the authority flagged GDP above the upper end of the forecast, but didn’t give a revised range, “is potentially a less dovish/more hawkish hint going ahead for the October monetary policy statement,” said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The open-ended statement could also be attributable to the uncertainties pertaining to vaccination progress” and the resumption of international travel.Price PressuresCore inflation is expected to rise in coming months amid producer price pressures in major economies, the central bank said, reiterating its 0%-1% forecast for the full year. It raised its all-items inflation forecast for the year to 0.5% to 1.5%, from a previous forecast of -0.5% to 0.5%.The MAS also left the policy settings unchanged last October, after it had taken unprecedented easing steps in March 2020. Fiscal stimulus has done much of the heavy lifting for the recovery, with the government announcing programs worth about S$100 billion ($75 billion) to support businesses and workers.More details from the first-quarter GDP report:Manufacturing expanded 7.5% in the first quarter from the same period in 2020 after growing 10.3% in the previous three monthsConstruction contracted 20.2% year-on-year in the three months through March after declining 27.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020Services industries shrank 1.2% after declining 4.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarterDespite the bullish outlook for GDP, the MAS “equally stressed the lingering slack in labor markets and continued headwinds faced by certain domestic industries, a clear sign that there is no rush to normalize monetary policy for now,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. However, “we think the MAS will be one of the first regional central banks to start normalizing policy in 2022 based on the strength of the country’s medium-term growth outlook.”(Recasts lead, adds GDP chart, adds analyst quote in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fervor Eases as Record SPAC Deal Gets Ho-Hum Response

    (Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asia’s answer to Uber is set to nab the record for biggest deal in the SPAC world, yet traders are holding their applause.Singapore-based Grab Holdings Inc. said it will list on U.S. exchanges through a reverse merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. in a deal valued at nearly $40 billion that drew institutional backing from heavyweights like T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte.As it stands, the blockbuster tie-up would be the largest SPAC merger ever, dwarfing the one announced between Lucid Motors Inc. and Churchill Capital IV in February, valued at $24 billion. The transaction is expected to close in July and the company will trade on the Nasdaq with the catchy symbol GRAB.But investors don’t seem much interested in seizing this special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, opportunity.Shares of Altimeter rose on the day merger rumors surfaced, but modestly relative to others, in the latest example of SPAC market pain. After trading lower earlier Tuesday, the stock rallied into the close but still remains 15% below its January peak.Gone are the 2020 days of indiscriminate SPAC deal pops, when everyone wanted to play the deal announcement, Josef Schuster, founder of the SPAC index, told Bloomberg in an interview. Excitement came fast and easy but dissipated after a series of “lousy” showings from the companies post-deal, Schuster said, noting that the SPAC index has gone nowhere this year.“Maybe the idea is that those deals shouldn’t get a pop in the first place,” Schuster said. “If anything the market is more efficient now.”The second- and third-largest deals -- Michael Klein’s SPAC with Lucid Motors and Alec Gore’s SPAC with United Wholesale Mortgage Group, valued at $16 billion -- haven’t translated into big gains thus far. The Churchill SPAC is 66% off its peak and UWM Holdings Corp. now sits below $8 after completing its reverse-merger earlier this year.Traders reference the Churchill-Lucid announcement in late February as “peak SPAC” -- when the deal value broke, shares of the SPAC fell and catalyzed a selloff in that market that led to hundreds of pre-deal SPACs sliding under their IPO prices of $10. Meanwhile, regulators have turned up the heat on SPACs and the feverish pace of SPACs coming to market has slowed to a crawl.Read More: Do-Nothing SPACs Sag, Offering Investors a $1.1 Billion ReturnWhile history favors pre-deal SPAC performance, buying shares of companies that emerge from SPAC combinations and holding them for one year results in an annualized loss of 15% on an equal-weighted basis, according to data from Jay Ritter, a University of Florida finance professor who tracked such deals from January 2010 through October 2020.SPACs are also significantly underperforming traditional initial public offerings. This year’s SPAC listings are up about 1%, while regular listings have gained 35% on an offer-to-date basis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Perhaps investors keen on size should be paying attention to the biggest companies to emerge from SPACs based on market capitalization, which would ultimately determine whether they land in major index funds and exchange-traded funds. That would be DraftKings Inc. at about $23 billion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. for $11 billion and Paysafe Ltd. around $9 billion as of Monday night.Whether Grab will crack those ranks remains to be seen.(Update in fifth graph, first chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase’s CEO got paid three times Goldman’s CEO in 2020—and other pre-IPO surprises

    It’s good to the be the top dog at Coinbase—better than it is to be the chief of JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs, if CEO Brian Armstrong’s total pay is anything to go by. The direct listing won’t raise any money, which is fine because Coinbase doesn’t need any: The exchange has more than a $1 billion on its balance sheet and raked in about $1.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year. How much does Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong get paid?

  • Should you convert your IRA to a Roth if Biden’s infrastructure plan passes?

    Roth accounts serve a special tax purpose — they’re funded with after-tax dollars and thus, are distributed tax-free (compared with a traditional account, where the money is contributed and grows tax-free but is taxed at withdrawal). Roth conversions are similar — investors move the money from their traditional accounts into Roth accounts and pay the tax upfront.

  • How much money should I spend on Coinbase stock? Financial advisers offer guidance to young investors

    As Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange, goes public on Wednesday, financial advisers want you to remember the difference. Enter Coinbase, a platform with 56 million verified users that enables the purchase and sale of crytpocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which appear to just keep increasing in value. An obvious investment, considering the expert take that cryptocurrency is at a “tipping point,” right?