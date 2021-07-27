U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.38
    -24.92 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,027.37
    -116.94 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,630.80
    -209.91 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.85
    -32.07 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.00
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.58 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2410
    -0.0350 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9350
    -0.4400 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,312.41
    +19.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.17
    +31.94 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.56
    -24.87 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

AZIO’s colorful IZO collection looks great (and that’s about it)

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·5 min read

With tech pretty much everywhere in our lives these days, some people would prefer it matched their personal style and decor. But sometimes practicality gets left behind, resulting in products that look good but don’t work so well. Here at Engadget, for example, we’ve tested a few fancy keyboards that didn’t offer the best typing experience. But despite our misgivings, these “fashion” keyboards continue to be popular with social media influencers. AZIO’s new IZO collection, out this summer, tries to be both fashion forward and functional, and it succeeds — to a point.

The collection has three main components, all of them wireless: a $140 mechanical keyboard; a $70 number pad that also functions as a standalone calculator; and a $50 mouse. There’s also a matching wrist rest and desk pad. The items are sold separately, and you can snag them in either white, blue or pink. I opted to receive my review units in “baroque rose” because it really is a nice shade of pink, in contrast to the bubble gum shades favored by companies like Razer.

Mouse, keypad, keyboard
Mouse, keypad, keyboard

Regardless of which color you choose, each accessory is embellished with gold accents The keyboard, media dial, escape key and spacebar are all gilded and glossy. They stand out against the matte plastic used on the rest of the deck, and not in a good way. I also suspect that after several months of use, the coating is going to wear away and it’s not going to be pretty.

The keys are squircle shaped and lightly textured, so they at least feel nice to the touch. The typing… isn’t horrible. It’s actually perfectly fine, with good tactile bounce and a soft click with every press. But despite the blue mechanical switches it still feels a bit spongy compared to the other decks I have here in my office. I’m typing this hands-on with the IZO and it’s fine, but given a choice I’d switch back to my standards in a heartbeat. The IZO feels like a toy, which is disconcerting when I’m here to work. It’s a tenkeyless deck, which makes it great for tight spaces and taking on the go, though I wouldn’t slip it in my bag for fear of scratching it up.

AZIO IZO keyboard in pink
AZIO IZO keyboard in pink

If you need a number pad, that’ll cost extra. Seventy dollars is kind of steep for those 18 extra keys, and the fact that it can also be used as a calculator doesn’t make the cost sting any less.I will say this for it, though: I love this thing. Not because I use the number pad to do calculations (though I do), but because it’s just so fun to play with. I don’t have it connected or even turned on right now, I just like to randomly pick it up in both hands and play with the buttons. I may find the typing experience a little subpar, but as a fidget toy the numpad is great because it’s just so chunky and clicky, perfect for keeping my hands busy during boring Zoom calls.

The final piece of the set is the wireless mouse, the most beautiful of the three desk accessories. It’s a rounded rectangular shape, with a gold scroll wheel and stripe across the middle of the mouse, below which is a frosted white plastic bearing the AZIO logo. This is the kind of mouse that could strut around Milan Fashion Week or the beach at Ibiza. Unfortunately, it’s pretty bad as a computing accessory.

AZIO IZO mouse in pink
AZIO IZO mouse in pink

It’s the hand feel that’s an immediate turnoff. Where most mice curve inward and down on the end facing the user, the better to fit in your palm, the AZIO mouse is straight all the way down, with the rear of the mouse at the same height as the middle. It’s actually one of the smallest mice I’ve tested, but it feels huge in my hand. That’s a big no-no considering it’s a fashion peripheral, presumably meant to appeal to women, who usually have smaller mitts than men.

The design faux pas don’t end there, either. The DPI button is placed on the bottom of the mouse and it’s a tiny little nub that’s hard to hit, so once you’ve picked a setting you’ll probably want to stick with it. And the pads on bottom have a little too much friction on them to slide across my desk easily. I probably should use a mouse pad with this thing but I haven’t needed one in almost a decade and I don’t see why I should go back now.

AZIO IZO keypad in pink
AZIO IZO keypad in pink

I wouldn’t recommend the mouse and the cost of the number pad is a bit too steep for me to tell you to buy it — even at the currently discounted price of $40. The keyboard is also on sale for $80, which is a little more tempting. But if the color was your main reason for buying it, note that Logitech’s K380 comes in a fetching pale pink, can connect to up to three devices wirelessly and is only $40. You also have your choice of mice to match, including the stellar MX Anywhere 3. The IZO collection is for people who absolutely need to have a stylish mechanical keyboard — and even then, you might be better off just buying a white deck from a company like Corsair and customizing the LEDs to your favorite shade.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok hopes new tools will create kinder, gentler live streams

    TikTok has rolled out new tools to promote kindness in livestreams, including a 'would you like to rethink posting this' pop-up for harsher comments.

  • Master & Dynamic's MW08 Sport earbuds offer a better fit and wireless charging for $349

    Master & Dynamic's latest noise-cancelling earbuds add wireless charging and more to this year's already great MW08.

  • Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds fall to Prime Day lows at Best Buy

    Amazon's Echo Buds wireless earbuds are back down to an all-time low price of $80.

  • Intel will build chips for Qualcomm as part of its ambitious foundry plans

    As part of its ambitious foundry plans, Intel said it will build chips for Qualcomm and Amazon.

  • Omaze is giving away four-day passes to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

    Omaze's latest sweepstakes offers the chance to win four-day passes to San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

  • Have a Problem to Solve? Try a Cup of Joe

    If starting your day without a cup of coffee sounds like torture, you’ve got company. But is that daily caffeine jolt good for your brain?

  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak hints at a massive camera upgrade

    A leak has revealed images of what might be the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, complete with a giant camera bump and a black color option.

  • Gamers are going to great lengths to find graphics cards in a chip shortage

    The lengths to which desperate gamers will go to find a graphics card offer insights into the severity of the global semiconductor shortage.

  • Intel Pledges to Retake Innovation Crown, Changes Yardstick

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., playing catch-up in semiconductor technology after losing its long-held dominance, vowed to become the industry leader again in 2025 by rethinking some of the fundamentals of how chips are made, and signed up rival Qualcomm Inc. as a manufacturing customer.Santa Clara, California-based Intel aims to step up innovation and is changing the approach used to measure progress in chip production, arguing that the current system gives competitors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac

  • Elon Musk says he is done with regular earnings calls. Tesla investors are better off.

    Fewer microphones for Musk should mean fewer chances to lay potential landmines in Tesla's path.

  • Why Verizon Is a Must-Own Dividend Stock

    After spending $45.5 billion on available spectrum in 2020, there may be a concern that Verizon has taken on too much debt and bet too much on 5G wireless with too little return on the horizon. If Verizon stock is going to break out of its malaise, the company is going to have to show it can add connections at a faster pace, increase revenue growth, and report higher profits that could be used to pay dividends or reduce debt. Verizon recently reported second-quarter financial results, and there was a lot for investors to like.

  • Apple reports Q3 earnings on Tuesday — Here's what to expect

    Apple is expected to announce its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Amazon responds to bitcoin rumour that sent crypto market surging

    Amazon has responded to a rumour about bitcoin that helped send the market into a frenzy – before it settled back down again. Over the weekend, speculation began that the company was looking to move into supporting bitcoin, potentially for payments. Given the extra legitimacy and promotion the move would make, it helped support the price of all cryptocurrencies, which made huge gains over Monday.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Apple's iPhone expected to drive sales, but App Store faces regulatory risk

    Strong sales of 5G iPhones and services such as the App Store and Apple Music are expected to drive growth at Apple Inc, which reports results on Tuesday, but some investors will be listening to the company's strategy to ward off anti-trust foes. The services business faces lawsuits, regulatory scrutiny, including from an empowered U.S. Department of Justice, and a raft of pending legislation in the United States and Europe to lower its commissions on apps and make other changes. "We believe government action (via antitrust, executive order, and legislation) represents the single greatest risk for shares of Apple," Tom Forte, an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co, wrote in a note to clients, adding that he hoped Apple's executives would address the risks on the company's earnings call on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits After Rally

    Bitcoin did not manage to settle above the key resistance level at $40,000.

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • F5 Networks, inc (FFIV) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FFIV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $40,000 and Beyond

    Resistance at $40,000 was too strong this morning. A Bitcoin move through to $40,500 levels would bring the 38.2% FIB into play…

  • Why These 3 Microsoft Analysts Are Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Results

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings following the market close on Tuesday, July 27. In anticipation of this earnings call, analysts at Citi, KeyBanc and Wedbush Securities have provided insight into the company’s market positioning. The consensus estimates project fourth-quarter EPS of $1.90 and revenue of $44.1 billion. Related Link: What To Watch For When Apple, Microsoft And Google Report Earnings Tuesday Citi's Take On Microsoft “Recovering IT budgets, an