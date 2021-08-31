U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    -0.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0010
    +0.1160 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,273.17
    -1,321.57 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.72
    +18.12 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Aziyo Biologics Appoints Peter G. Edwards as General Counsel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aziyo Biologics
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the appointment of Peter G. Edwards as General Counsel.

“We are delighted to welcome such a strong and experienced leader as Peter to our executive team,” said Ron Lloyd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aziyo. “We expect his deep experience serving as general counsel to high growth companies, particularly in the healthcare sector, will prove to be invaluable as we head into our next phase of growth. We have the utmost confidence in Peter’s ability to advise and deliver value to the entire Aziyo organization.”

Mr. Edwards brings nearly 30 years of experience in domestic and global public companies, including significant general counsel roles. Prior to joining Aziyo, he was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Celanese Corporation, a global technology and specialty materials company. Before that, he was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Baxalta, a global bio-pharmaceutical leader in hematology, immunology, and oncology that spun off from Baxter and was acquired by Shire. Earlier, Mr. Edwards served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals following their spin-off from parent company, Covidien. Before the spin-off, he was Vice President and General Counsel of Covidien Pharmaceuticals. He also served as general counsel at Solvay Pharmaceuticals in Brussels prior to its sale to Abbott.

“I am very excited to join the Aziyo team,” said Mr. Edwards. “My background in healthcare and technology aligns very well with Aziyo. I look forward to working with the Aziyo team to support the Company’s continued success and commitment to sustained performance, excellence and integrity.”

Mr. Edwards currently serves on the board of directors, including Governance and Audit committees, of Aeterna Zentaris, a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. He received his J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University, where he graduated cum laude and his B.A. from Brigham Young university.

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Investors:
Leigh Salvo
Gilmartin Group
investors@aziyo.com

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Wells Fargo Risks Regulatory Action Over Pace of Restitution

    (Bloomberg) -- Five years into scandals that have already cost Wells Fargo & Co. more than $5 billion in fines and legal settlements, regulators are privately signaling they’re still not satisfied with the bank’s progress in compensating victims and shoring up controls. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have warned the firm they may bring new sanctions over the company’s pace in fulfilling those obligations, according to people with knowle

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested This Year In AMC Stock Is Worth Now

    AMC stock soared in early 2021 amid a “short squeeze." Here's what a $10,000 investment into the stock at the beginning of the year is worth now.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;