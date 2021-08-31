Aziyo Biologics Appoints Peter G. Edwards as General Counsel

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the appointment of Peter G. Edwards as General Counsel.



“We are delighted to welcome such a strong and experienced leader as Peter to our executive team,” said Ron Lloyd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aziyo. “We expect his deep experience serving as general counsel to high growth companies, particularly in the healthcare sector, will prove to be invaluable as we head into our next phase of growth. We have the utmost confidence in Peter’s ability to advise and deliver value to the entire Aziyo organization.”

Mr. Edwards brings nearly 30 years of experience in domestic and global public companies, including significant general counsel roles. Prior to joining Aziyo, he was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Celanese Corporation, a global technology and specialty materials company. Before that, he was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Baxalta, a global bio-pharmaceutical leader in hematology, immunology, and oncology that spun off from Baxter and was acquired by Shire. Earlier, Mr. Edwards served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals following their spin-off from parent company, Covidien. Before the spin-off, he was Vice President and General Counsel of Covidien Pharmaceuticals. He also served as general counsel at Solvay Pharmaceuticals in Brussels prior to its sale to Abbott.

“I am very excited to join the Aziyo team,” said Mr. Edwards. “My background in healthcare and technology aligns very well with Aziyo. I look forward to working with the Aziyo team to support the Company’s continued success and commitment to sustained performance, excellence and integrity.”

Mr. Edwards currently serves on the board of directors, including Governance and Audit committees, of Aeterna Zentaris, a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. He received his J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University, where he graduated cum laude and his B.A. from Brigham Young university.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

