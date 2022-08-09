Aziyo Biologics Co-Founder and Regenerative Medicine Pioneer, Dr. Randy Mills, appointed Chief Executive Officer

Aziyo Biologics

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced that Aziyo co-founder C. Randal (Randy) Mills, Ph.D. has assumed the President and Chief Executive Officer role on an on-going basis. Dr. Mills, who is internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of regenerative medicine, has served as the Company’s interim CEO since June 2022.



“Since creating Aziyo in 2015, Randy and I have worked together to build a company where regenerative medicine is used to its full potential,” said Kevin Rakin, co-founder and executive chairman. “Randy is a visionary leader with a track record of creating significant shareholder value in regenerative medicine. The Board and I look forward to partnering with Randy as we make his vision for this company a reality.”

“We don’t think that 1 in 10 women undergoing breast reconstruction should face serious infection. Nor should a pacemaker wear through the fragile skin of a patient in heart block,” said Dr. Randy Mills, CEO. “We aim to change that. We know the impact regenerative medicine can have on patient’s lives – now it’s our job to make it happen.”

Conference Call

For an update on the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results, performance and vision for the future, please join an enhanced conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. Participants are required to register at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and Archived webcast of the event will be available on the “investors” section of the Aziyo website at https://investors.aziyo.com/.

Randy Mills, Ph.D., co-founder of Aziyo Biologics, is an internationally recognized expert in regenerative medicine who has led pioneering biotechnology organizations that have created more than $1 billion in shareholder value for investors. As CEO of Osiris Therapeutics, he commercialized five cell-therapy products responsible for $1.5 billion in sales and led the company through an IPO that increased shareholder value 41-fold. Osiris was eventually sold to Smith and Nephew for $660 million. Dr. Mills was also a co-founder and officer of Regeneration Technologies, where he led operations, R&D, regulatory and business development through its IPO, growing annual revenues to $150 million. Randy's "patient first” leadership style has also helped transform some of nation’s most treasured medical institutions, serving as president of the $3 billion California Institute for Regenerative Medicine and CEO of the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, responsible for the nation’s supply of bone marrow for transplant. Dr. Mills has received numerous recognitions, including being named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, listed as one of the World's 50 Most Influential People in Regenerative Medicine, and winner of AATB's Hyatt Memorial Award for Scientific Leadership in Transplantation.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management’s future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited, to statements regarding the Company’s advancement and development of its products and its business potential. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan to,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” and other similar words or expressions, or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, without limitation, the risks referred to under the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which filings are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://investors.aziyo.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

