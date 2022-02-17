Aziyo Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Aziyo Biologics

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results after market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Management will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.



The link to the webcast will be available on the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. website at www.aziyo.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (833) 665-0667 for domestic callers and (914) 987-7319 for international callers using conference ID number 2796569.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

