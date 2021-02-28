U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.63 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.95 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0112 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    -0.0078 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,859.84
    -3,295.08 (-6.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.29 (-3.99%)
     

AZN BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AstraZeneca PLC Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - AZN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 29, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AstraZeneca securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the AstraZeneca class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2027.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 29, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) initial clinical trials for AZD1222, the Company's coronavirus vaccine hopeful, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (2) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (3) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (4) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (5) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the AstraZeneca class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2027.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azn-breaking-news-rosen-trusted-and-top-ranked-investor-counsel-encourages-astrazeneca-plc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--azn-301236865.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Julian Robertson On Interest Rates and His Top Stock Picks For 2021

    In this article, we shared billionaire Julian Robertson’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed discussion of Robertson’s investment philosophy, his fund’s performance and go directly to Billionaire Julian Robertson’s Top 5 Stock Picks. The 88-year-old billionaire, Julian Robertson was in the U.S. Navy before working as a stockbroker for Kidder, Peabody & […]

  • Danone Prepares to Sell $1 Billion Stake in China’s Mengniu

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone is paving the way to sell its stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co. later this year by converting the investment into a direct holding.The 9.8% stake is currently held indirectly and has a book value of 850 million euros ($1.03 billion), the world’s largest yogurt maker said in statement Sunday. The majority of the proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a share buyback program.Danone started a strategic review in October, when it also announced plans to sell smaller businesses such as the Vega protein-powder brand and Argentinian operations. Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber also said earlier this month that Danone will divest assets that don’t contribute to profitable growth.Faber is under scrutiny after the stock lost a quarter of its value last year, and has faced increasing pressure from investors. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Bluebell Capital Partners have called on the company to replace him in order to ensure change and improved performance.Danone CEO to Open Talks With Shareholders as Sales Decline“Today’s announcement is an example of our commitment to deliver portfolio optimization and improve returns to shareholders through disciplined capital allocation,” Chief Financial Officer Juergen Esser said in an emailed statement.Danone first took a stake in Mengniu in 2013, and said that China will remain highly strategic for the company following the sale.The conversion process is subject to regulatory approval and the divestiture could take place in one or several transactions, depending on market conditions, the company said.The stake contributed 57 million euros to Danone’s recurring income from associates in 2019.(Updates with details from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Wins FDA Authorization

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine, developed by its subsidiary Janssen, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA on Saturday. This followed a unanimous vote by the regulator's vaccines and related biological products advisory committee that it do so. In contrast to the two shots required for both of the other FDA-authorized coronavirus vaccines -- Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) BNT162b2 -- Johnson & Johnson's is a one-shot inoculation.

  • Jeff Bezos’s legacy, according to 11 experts

    From a customer-obsessed culture to otherworldly ambitions, here's how experts say Jeff Bezos will be remembered.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week Since March as Prices Hold Around $46.5K

    “Cash is king in times of distress, not bitcoin,” said one market watcher.

  • How to know if your next stimulus check will be a full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Last week, the NASDAQ slipped below 13,200, making the net loss from its all-time peak, reached earlier this month, 6.4%. If this trend keeps up, the index will slip into correction territory, a loss of 10% from its peak. So what exactly is going on? At bottom, it’s mixed signals. The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to fade and the economy is starting to reopen – strong positives that should boost markets. But an economic restart brings with it inflationary pressures: more people working means more consumers with money in their pockets, and the massive stimulus bills passed in recent months – and the bill working through Congress now, which totals $1.9 trillion – have put additional funds in people’s wallets and liquidity into the economy. There is pent-up demand out there, and people with money to spend, and both factors will work to push up prices. We can see one effect of all of this in the bond market, where the ten-year Treasury bond is yielding 1.4%, near a one-year high, and it has been trending upwards in recent weeks. This may be a case of jumping the gun, however, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said in testimony before the Senate that he is not considering a move to boost interest rates. In other words, these are confusing times. For those feeling lost in all of the stock market fog, investing gurus can offer a sense of clarity. No one more so than billionaire Steven Cohen. Cohen’s investment firm, Point72 Asset Management, relies on a strategy that involves investments in the stock market as well as a more macro approach. This very strategy has cemented Cohen’s status as a highly respected investing powerhouse, with the guru earning $1.4 billion in 2020 thanks to a 16% gain in Point72′s main hedge fund. Bearing this in mind, our focus shifted to Point72's most recent 13F filing, which discloses the stocks the fund snapped up in the fourth quarter. Locking in on three tickers in particular, TipRanks’ database revealed that each has earned a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus and boasts significant upside potential. Array Technologies (ARRY) The first new position is in Array Technologies, a ‘green tech’ company providing tracking technology for large-scale solar energy projects. It’s not enough just to deploy enough photovoltaic solar collection panels to power an energy utility; the panels have to track the sun across the sky, and account for seasonal differences in its path. Array delivers solutions to these problems with its DuraTrack and SmarTrack products. Array boasts that its tracking systems will improve the lifetime efficiency of solar array projects, and that its SmarTrack system can boost energy production by 5% overall. The company clearly has impressed its customers, as it has installations in 30 countries, in more than 900 utility-scale projects. President Biden is expected to take executive actions to boost green economic policy at the expense of the fossil fuel industry, and Array could potentially benefit from this political environment. This company’s stock is new to the markets, having held its IPO in October of last year. The event was described as the ‘first big solar IPO’ in the US for 2020, and it was successful. Shares opened at $22, and closed the day at $36. The company sold 7 million shares, raising $154 million, while another 40.5 million shares were put on the market by Oaktree Capital. Oaktree is the investment manager that had held a majority stake in the company since 2016. Among Array's fans is Steven Cohen. Scooping up 531,589 shares in Q4, Point72's new ARRY position is worth over $19.7 million at current valuation. Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza also seems to be confident about the company's growth prospects, noting that the stock appears undervalued. “Renewable energy companies have seen a large inflow of capital as a result of the ‘blue wave’ and the Democrats’ control of the White House and both chambers of Congress; however, ARRY continues to trade a significant discount to peers," the 5-star analyst noted. Pourreza added, "We continue to be bullish on ARRY’s growth prospects driven by 1) tracker market share gains over fixed-tilt systems, 2) ARRY market share gains within the tracker industry, 3) ARRY’s large opportunity in the less-penetrated international market, 4) the opportunity to monetize their existing customer base over the longer-term through extended warranties, software upgrades, etc., which are highly margin accretive.” In line with these bullish comments, Pourreza rates ARRY shares a Buy, and his $59 price target implies a 59% upside from current levels. (To watch Pourreza’s track record, click here) New stocks in growth industries tend to attract notice from Wall Street’s pros, and Array has 8 reviews on record since it went public. Of these, 6 are Buys and 2 are Holds, making the consensus rating on the stock a Strong Buy. The average price target, at $53.75, suggests room for ~45% upside in the next 12 months. (See ARRY stock analysis on TipRanks) Paya Holdings (PAYA) The second Cohen pick we're looking at is Paya Holdings, a North American payment processing service. The company offers integrated payment solutions for B2B operations in the education, government, healthcare, non-profit, and utility sectors. Paya boasts over $30 billion in payments processed annually, for over 100,000 customers. In mid-October of last year, Paya completed its move to the public market via a SPAC (special acquisition company) merger with FinTech Acquisition Corporation III. Cohen is standing squarely with the bulls on this one. During Q4, Point72 snapped up 3,288,843 shares, bringing the size of the holding to 4,489,443 shares. After this 365% boost, the value of the position is now ~$54 million. Mark Palmer, 5-star analyst with BTIG, is impressed with Paya’s prospects into the mid-term, writing, “We expect PAYA to generate revenue growth in the high-teens during the next few years, with Integrated Solutions poised to grow in the mid-20s and Payment Services set to grow in the mid-single digits. At the same time, the company’s operating expenses should grow in the 5% context, in our view. As such, we believe PAYA’s adjusted EBITDA growth will be north of 20% during the next few years, and that its adjusted EBITDA margins will expand to 28% by YE21 from 25% in 2019.” Palmer puts an $18 price target on PAYA shares, indicating his confidence in 49% growth for the year ahead, and rates the shares as a Buy. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here) PAYA’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 4 Buy-side reviews set in recent weeks. The shares have an average price target of $16, which suggests ~33% upside potential from the current share price of $12.06. (See PAYA stock analysis on TipRanks) Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Last but not least is Dicerna Pharma, a clinical stage biotech company with a focus on the discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The company has 4 drug candidates in various stages of clinical trials and another 6 in pre-clinical studies. The company's pipeline clearly got Steven Cohen’s attention – to the tune of taking a new stake totaling 2.366 million shares. This holding is worth $63.8 million at current values. The drug candidate farthest along Dicerna’s pipeline is nedosiran (DCR-PHXC), which is being investigated as a treatment for PH, or primary hyperoxaluria – a group of several genetic disorders that cause life-threatening kidney disorders through overproduction of oxalate. Nedosiran inhibits the enzyme that causes this overproduction, and is in a Phase 3 trial. Top-line results are expected in mid-’21 and, if everything goes as planned, an NDA filing for nedosiran is anticipate near the end of 3Q21. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Mani Foroohar sees nedosiran as the key to the company’s near-term future. “We expect nedosiran could see approval in mid-2022, placing the drug roughly a year and a half behind competitor Oxlumo (ALNY, MP) in PH1... A successful outcome will transform DRNA into a commercial rare disease company in an attractive duopoly market with best-in-class breadth of label," Foroohar noted. To this end, Foroohar rates DRNA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target of $45 suggests a one-year upside potential of 66%. (To watch Foroohar’s track record, click here) All in all, Dicerna Pharma has 4 Buy reviews on record, making the Strong Buy unanimous. DRNA shares are trading for $26.98, and their $38 average price target puts the upside at ~41% over the next 12 months. (See DRNA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment now before Congress.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • No such thing as 'too much:' Warren Buffett quotes Mae West in defense of stock buybacks

    There are many critics of corporate stock buybacks, but Warren Buffett is certainly not one of them.

  • Buffett’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Annual Letter Skirts Major Controversies

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s 15-page annual letter to shareholders on Saturday made mention of the pandemic that ravaged the globe in 2020 exactly once: One of his furniture companies had to close for a time because of the virus, the billionaire noted on page nine.Buffett likewise steered clear of politics, despite the contested presidential election and riots at the U.S. Capitol, and never touched on race or inequality even after protests and unrest broke out in cities across the nation last year. He also avoided delving into the competitive deal-making pressures faced by his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a topic routinely dissected in past year’s letters.“Here you have a company with such a revered leader who’s held in such high regard -- whose opinion matters, who has businesses that were directly impacted by the pandemic, insurance companies that were influenced by global warming and social inflation -- and there was not one word about the pandemic,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in a phone interview. “That to me was striking. It was tone deaf and it was disappointing.”Buffett, 90, has been unusually quiet since last year’s annual meeting in May amid a multitude of issues facing Americans. His annual letters are often seen as a chance to offer investors help in understanding his thinking on broad topics and market trends, in addition to details on how his conglomerate is faring.But the Berkshire chief executive officer carefully weighs his words, and some topics, such as the pandemic, risk veering into highly controversial political territory, Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview.“There’s been a lot of comments about the pandemic and the impact on the businesses, but by not saying something in the letter, I think it’s just a way to try and avoid saying something that could be perceived as a political statement, which he’s been less willing to do in recent years,” Shanahan said.A representative for Buffett didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment placed outside routine office hours.Buffett also stayed quiet on topics that are key to his conglomerate, such as the market environment amid a tumultuous year -- and the work of key investing deputies like Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, according to Cole Smead, whose Smead Capital Management oversees investments in Berkshire.“There’s more found by what’s not in the letter,” said Smead, the firm’s president and portfolio manager. “I think just time and time again in this letter were sins of omission.”Here are other key takeaways from Buffett’s letter and Berkshire’s annual report:1. Buffett Relies on Buybacks Instead of DealsBerkshire repurchased a record $24.7 billion of its own stock as Buffett struggled to find better ways to invest his enormous pile of cash.And there’s more where that came from: The conglomerate has continued to buy its own stock since the end of last year, and is likely to keep at it, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter.“That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet,” Buffett said in the letter, which pointed out that the company “made no sizable acquisitions” in 2020.Berkshire did make a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up, leading to the surge in share repurchases.2. Apple Is as Valuable to Berkshire as BNSF RailroadBerkshire’s $120 billion investment in Apple Inc. stock has become so valuable that Buffett places it in the same category as the sprawling railroad business he spent a decade building.He began building a stake in the iPhone maker in 2016, and spent just $31.1 billion acquiring it all. The surge in value since then places it among the company’s top three assets, alongside his insurers and BNSF, the U.S. railroad purchase completed in 2010, according to the annual letter.“In certain respects, it’s his kind of business,” said James Armstrong, who manages assets including Berkshire shares as president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates. “It’s very much brand name, it’s global, it’s an absolutely addictive product.”Buffett had always balked at technology investments, saying he didn’t understand the companies well enough. But the rise of deputies including Combs and Weschler has brought Berkshire deep into the sector. In addition to Apple, the conglomerate has built up stakes in Amazon.com Inc., cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.3. Buffett Concedes Error in $37.2 Billion DealBuffett admitted he made a mistake when he bought Precision Castparts Corp. five years ago for $37.2 billion.“I paid too much for the company,” the billionaire investor said Saturday in his annual letter. “No one misled me in any way -- I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential.”Berkshire took an almost $11 billion writedown last year that was largely tied to Precision Castparts, the maker of equipment for aerospace and energy industries based in Portland, Oregon.The pandemic was the main culprit. Precision Castparts struggled as demand for flights plummeted, prompting airlines to park their jets and slash their schedules. Less flying means lower demand for replacement parts and new aircraft. Precision slashed its workforce by about 40% last year, according to Berkshire’s annual report.4. Profit Gains Thanks to Railroad, ManufacturersDespite the pandemic’s effects continuing to hit Berkshire’s collection of businesses, the conglomerate posted a near 14% gain in operating earnings in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.That was helped by a record quarter for railroad BNSF since its 2010 purchase and one of the best quarters for the manufacturing operations since mid-2019.5. Good-bye Omaha, Hello Los AngelesBerkshire’s annual meeting has for years drawn throngs of Buffett fans to Omaha, Nebraska, where the conglomerate is based. This year, the show is moving to the West Coast.While still virtual because of the pandemic, the annual meeting will be filmed in Los Angeles, the company said Saturday.That will bring the event closer to the home of Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger. Buffett and Munger will be joined by two key deputies, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who will also field questions.Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Berkshire’s headquarters, last year faced “a dark arena, 18,000 empty seats and a camera” at the annual meeting, Buffett said in his letter. The 90-year-old billionaire said he expects to do an in-person meeting in 2022.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • 'I still don't have my money': IRS still hasn't processed millions of 2019 tax returns

    Detroit woman among many who struggle in 2021 to find out what happened to 2019 income tax refunds. IRS continues to deal with backlog of returns.

  • Cathie Wood’s Power in Some Stocks Is Even Bigger Than It Seems

    (Bloomberg) -- A rough week for Cathie Wood is reminding Wall Street that Ark Investment Management has a lot of cash in not that many companies. In fact, the firm’s dominance in some stocks may be even greater than it seems.Ark now owns more than 10% of at least 29 companies via its exchange-traded funds, up from 24 just two weeks ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Less discussed are holdings of Nikko Asset Management, the Japanese firm with a minority stake in Ark that it has partnered with to advise on several funds.When combined, the pair own more than 25% of at least three businesses: Compugen Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Together they control 20% or more of an additional 10 companies.These concentrations would appear to exist because several Nikko products follow the investment blueprint provided by Ark. The company Wood founded in 2014 invests in disruptive themes like genomics and fintech -- and the Nikko products do, too.Because there are only so many stocks that fit these emerging themes and Wood has been so successful at attracting new cash, much of it floods into the same companies.“At arms-length, Ark provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to certain Nikko products, and Nikko is a distributor of Ark’s products,” a spokesperson for the U.S. firm said. Ark’s website identifies five of its strategies as being “available in Japan in partnership with Nikko Asset Management.”Ark and Nikko did not respond to requests for comment on the concentration risk.The high shareholdings aren’t necessarily a problem for either the fund managers or the companies, and the relationship between the two firms is clearly announced on both their websites. But such concentrated ownership stirs concern in some quarters about unintended consequences.“The biggest risk has everything to do with their footprint,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “Even treading lightly, they’re going to have some sort of market impact that is going to push prices against them.”In other words, fund outflows could have an outsized impact on the shares held by Ark and Nikko if they are forced to sell.There’s no sign of this yet. Three of Wood’s funds -- the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) -- are on track for record outflows this week after rising yields and lofty valuations hit the tech sector, but there has been no obvious specific contagion. ARKK closed up 0.7% on Friday after a four-day slump, bringing its weekly loss to 14.6%.Wood has been using mega-cap stocks to soak up the pile of cash her firm received, which should help limit Ark’s impact in less-liquid names.Still, there are worries that these ownership concentrations are a risk for Ark and Nikko and their investors. A pullback in any of the heavily owned sectors could force them to reduce their stakes, which could trigger more declines and therefore more selling.“The concern would be performance slips, investors begin exiting the Ark funds and that would ultimately result in redemptions,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “That could put further negative pressure on those securities and you create this negative feedback loop. This isn’t an issue for larger broad-based ETFs, but for ETFs that are more concentrated and own small-cap securities there absolutely could be some negative pressure there.”In general, companies heavily owned by Ark show higher-than-average short interest, though it’s impossible to say if that’s linked to worries about ownership or simply because they are riskier bets.The average short interest as a percentage of float for ARKK holdings is 4.4%, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from IHS Markit Ltd. The average is 3.4% for Russell 3000 companies and 2.3% for those in the Russell 1000.The options market shows that bears haven’t jumped in quite yet, however. Of the 29 stocks that ARKK owns more than 10% of, only five have seen more puts than calls trade on average over the last five days. While put activity has increased broadly, the average put-to-call ratio stands at 0.7, a little more than half of what it is for Russell 3000 stocks.Perhaps that’s because wagering against Wood hasn’t worked out very well in the past. Almost every bet like that has lost money in the subsequent six months as prices rebounded, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas wrote in a note this week.“The fund’s outflows rarely last, and dips have tended to attract buyers in the past,” Balchunas wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jim Cramer Shares 10 SPACs 'To Die For'

    CNBC host Jim Cramer has been vocal about the rise of SPACs. Cramer has criticized the large number of SPACs and recently went after celebrity SPACs. The host has featured interviews with executives from some of the companies going public via the SPAC route. On Wednesday’s “Mad Money” show, Cramer recommended to that they watch for some high-quality SPACs that are trading down with the entire SPAC industry. “The next time these higher-quality SPACs get hit ... you need to be ready to buy,” Cramer said. “I’m saying you should watch them on the way down because they do break to lower levels.” Here are the 10 SPACs to die for, according to Jim Cramer: MP Materials: Rare earth mining company MP Materials (NYSE: MP) has been a favorite of Cramer's. “It is high quality — I want you ready for the next pullback,” he said. The company could benefit from the push by China to ban exports of rare earth minerals to the U.S. For more on the opportunity MP Materials has, watch Benzinga’s interview with CEO James Litinsky here. Star Peak Energy: Cramer is a fan of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK), a SPAC taking Stem public. “I think you’re going to get an even better buying opportunity once the deal closes.” Cramer said he would be a buyer of the SPAC under $30. Porch Group: Software company Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) helps power the home services market. Benchmark recently initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $24 price target. “I actually think you can start buying Porch right here and maybe wait for a dip to buy some more,” Cramer said. Utz Brands: Salty snacks company Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) completed its SPAC merger in August 2020. The company hasn’t received the attention that some electric vehicle SPACs and other industries have commanded. Shares have seen a steady rise in their price going from around $14 at the time of the merger close to around $25 today. “You’re not getting much of an entry point, but if it pulls back to closer to $20, you need to be ready to pull the trigger on Utz,” Cramer said. DraftKings: Online sports betting operator DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is a favorite of Cramer’s. The CNBC host did clarify that he has a programming deal with the company, saying to take his advice “with a grain of salt.” The company is generating real revenue and growing like a weed, he said. Related Link: 10 Top SPAC Picks For Investors To Consider In 2021 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V: The fifth SPAC under the IPOA to IPOZ umbrella from Chamath Palihapitiya is a favorite of Cramer’s due to the merger partner SoFi. Cramer called SoFi “the personalized online banking play that’s disrupted the entire industry.” The company is going public with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NASDAQ: IPOE). Vertiv: Hardware and software company Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is another company that went public via SPAC merger that Cramer likes. “You can put on a small position here, then hope it comes down to buy more,” Cramer said. The CNBC host said the company recently reported a strong quarter. Open Lending: Automated lending company Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) has been a strong performing stock, with shares going from $13 to $40 over the last six months. “The stock is not cheap, but if Open Lending hits the numbers well this thing’s going to look like a steal,” Cramer said. Skillz: Mobile gaming company Skillz Inc (NASDAQ: SKLZ) helps companies monetize their games through offering person vs. person wagering and tournaments. Cramer said Skillz has a great story, and he would be a buyer if it falls below $30. Cramer also noted that Cathie Wood added Skillz to the Ark Funds ETFs. AppHarvest: Indoor agriculture company Appharvest (NASDAQ: APPH) wants to operate the world’s largest indoor and controlled farming portfolio to help Americans have access to fresh, affordable, healthy fruits and vegetables. “The stock’s down 22% from its highs, looking more enticing currently at $33,” Cramer said. “If it falls to the high $20s, nibble.” Photo by Tulane Public Relations via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Things You Might Not Know About Churchill Capital's Michael KleinPokemon Announces Highly Anticipated Diamond And Pearl Remakes: Why Investors Should Watch Nintendo Stock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • When Stocks Will Turn Up Again

    A painful week for investors … why John Jagerson and Wade Hansen don’t believe it will turn into something uglier … how much longer the weakness could last We shouldn’t be worried about traders reaping some profits right now. That’s how our technical experts, John Jagerson and Wade Hansen, began their Strategic Trader update from Wednesday. The reassurance is welcomed given the pain many investors felt this week. Some are concerned that the market is in the first stage of a full-blown correction.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips While that’s not off the table, John and Wade suggest it’s more likely that the recent weakness is business-as-usual — nothing more than the ebb and flow of a normal market. Today, let’s get into these details and find out why John’s and Wade’s bottom line is “although fluctuations like this can be frustrating for traders with a bullish bias, it looks very routine.” ***Normal healthy pullback or the beginning of significant collapse? For newer Digest readers, John and Wade combine options, insightful technical and fundamental analysis, and market history to trade the markets, whether they’re up, down, or sideways. While they consider long-term, macro market forces, what’s happening now is a primary focus of their analysis. After all, you wouldn’t want to put on a bullish trade if short-term indicators were pointing toward imminent weakness. Fortunately, John and Wade view this week’s selling pressure as nothing out-of-the-ordinary. From their Wednesday update: This week’s uptick in market volatility shows all the signs of profit-taking rather than a fundamentally negative shift in the market … The first clue that this volatility, which started last Tuesday, is profit-taking rather than a fundamental change in the market is that the hottest sectors and assets are experiencing the losses. At the same time, other groups remain defensive and bullish or neutral. To illustrate their point, John and Wade point toward the performance difference between high-flying small caps, bitcoin, and select hot market sectors, versus the S&P. … small caps that have exceeded most expectations over the last 12 months lost more than twice what the S&P 500 had lost by Tuesday morning. Extremely speculative assets like bitcoin, solar stocks, development-stage biotech and hot stocks like Tesla (TSLA) performed especially poorly over the last few days, which is completely normal after the run those assets had over the previous 12 months. ***It’s also interesting to see this performance differential if we compare the S&P Equal-Weight Index with Nasdaq 100 To make sure we’re all on the same page, the S&P 500 Index is comprised of a shade more than 500 of the largest companies in the United States. However, all of these companies don’t get equal representation in the index. That’s because the S&P is “weight-averaged.” In other words, the bigger the company, the more “representation” it has in the index. Given this, when we look at the S&P, we’re not viewing an accurate depiction of how its “average” stock is doing. But by looking at the S&P Equal-Weight Index, which, as its name implies, gives every stock the same representation, we get a far-clearer idea. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 is a basket of the 100 largest, most actively traded U.S. stocks listed on the Nasdaq. It’s basically a “who’s who” of today’s top tech leaders, including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia, and so on. Below, you can see that while the average Nasdaq-100-stock has fallen 4.1% on the week (as I write Friday early afternoon), the average equal-weight-S&P stock is down just 0.2%. That’s a major performance differential. By the way, for you astute readers who are wondering about the performance difference between the S&P 500 and S&P Equal-Weight, the S&P is down 1.5% — almost 8-times its equal-weight cousin. This reflects the added weight that tech-majors like Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla have in the S&P. ***What additional factors are John and Wade looking at that gives them confidence this weakness will blow over? The first is easy monetary policy from the Fed. Back to John and Wade: … long-term interest rates have been rising recently, but the Fed remains committed to its bond-buying program that should keep borrowing costs low. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate banking committee on Tuesday that “it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved” for the economy to reach long-term growth and inflation targets. We feel that Powell’s comments came at the perfect time on Tuesday and were the primary factor that reversed the broad indexes and tech sector losses. The Fed’s program can’t last forever, but we don’t think a change is likely in the short term. For now, we don’t plan to recommend any changes to our strategy until the 10-year Treasury yield gets to 2%. Yesterday, the 10-Year yield climbed as high as 1.6%. As I write, it’s trading at 1.508%. While it might seem that’s a substantial ways from 2%, the explosive rate at which the 10-Year yield has risen since the summer tells a different story. Back in early August, the yield was at 0.5%. That means it has exploded 200% in less than seven months. Plus, the gains that are steepening. Below, you can see how the yield was at 1.01% just one month ago, yet has raced higher to today’s level of 1.508%. At this rate, the 10-Year yield could easily top 2% by late-March. This is definitely something to keep an eye on. ***John and Wade also point toward stimulus spending as supportive of more gains From their update: We know much of the news about the stimulus has recently been overshadowed by the fight to increase the minimum wage. In our view, if the fight in Congress is about an aspect of the stimulus bill (minimum wage) rather than the bill itself, then the likelihood for direct payments this quarter is a near certainty. We aren’t the only investors who feel that stimulus is likely to happen quickly. Selling the news of more direct payments could be one of the triggers for the recent volatility, but we think that is a temporary issue and will reverse shortly. As we stand today, the House is expected to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package today, after which it will go to the Senate. Though the package appears to have zero Republican support, Democrats could get it through the Senate through the process of “reconciliation,” which allows them to pass the legislation with a simple majority instead of the 60 votes usually needed to get past a potential filibuster in the Senate. ***Finally, John and Wade point toward earnings growth as a reason why the market will continue climbing, even if it’s volatile Back to their update: This earnings season has been very encouraging. So far, profits are up more than 3% among the S&P 500 on a year over year basis. This comparison is important because it shows that the first quarter of 2021 is doing better than the first quarter of 2020, which was mostly before pandemic hit spending numbers. To put things in perspective, on a year over year basis, profits declined more than 9% in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, there is an important caveat for this factor: Earnings are much lower than in 2019, and stock prices are a lot higher. This doesn’t mean stocks will fall, but it does increase the likelihood that volatility will remain high. As they near the end of their update, John and Wade include an interesting fact … Over the last two years, corrections have lasted an average of 27 calendar days (excluding the pandemic crash in March 2020). The vast majority last between 18-24 days. If you’re keeping track, the S&P topped out just 14 days ago. This suggests there could be room left in this current pullback, even though John and Wade don’t see it snowballing into a major correction. As we wrap up, I’ll give them the final word, which comes from their market update yesterday: Our bottom line right now is that the correction still appears to be driven by some temporary profit-taking that is within normal ranges. Adjustments like this are routine. If there is still some volatility to come, our expectations are that it will play out similarly to the profit-taking last September, which wound up working out very well in our favor. Have a good evening, Jeff RemsburgThe post When Stocks Will Turn Up Again appeared first on InvestorPlace.