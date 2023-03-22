U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.45
    -3.42 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,547.09
    -13.51 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,847.73
    -12.38 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.63
    -8.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.53
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.90
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6000
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7160
    +0.2560 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,351.87
    +355.47 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.74
    +0.79 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.90
    +6.68 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Azrieli Foundation launches $100,000 prize to advance Canada's neurodiverse workforce

CNW Group
·2 min read

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Azrieli Foundation today announced its $100,000 INfinity Prize, the first competitive award to recognize Canadian social enterprises that employ people who are neurodivergent.

Azrieli Foundation Logo (CNW Group/Azrieli Foundation)
Azrieli Foundation Logo (CNW Group/Azrieli Foundation)

"The prize aims to increase the rate of employment and ensure meaningful and equitable career opportunities for neurodivergent adults," said Naomi Azrieli, OC, D.Phil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation. "Hiring neurodivergent people can help ease recurring labour shortages, contribute to economic growth and enable hundreds of thousands of Canadians to lead more joyful and fulfilling lives."

The INfinity Prize is open to small- or mid-sized social enterprises in Canada that prioritize the needs of neurodivergent employees by giving them career development opportunities in the competitive labour market, providing them with fair wages and benefits, and placing them at the centre of decision-making.

In addition to the cash award, the prize winner will receive up to two years of professional coaching and support from the Azrieli Foundation.

Of the 6.2 million working-aged people in Canada with a disability, only 59% are employed, compared to 80% of those without a disability. And for neurodivergent adults, the employment rate drops to a mere 26%. The Azrieli Foundation hopes to change that statistic with the launch of the INfinity Prize.

"I believe this initiative will increase awareness about the importance of inclusive employment," said Azrieli. "It will lead to a shift away from implicit bias, hidden prejudices and discrimination against neurodivergent people."

The winner of the INfinity Prize will be selected by an independent panel of judges with extensive expertise and lived experience. The highlight of the selection process will take place in October at a gala during which the judges will choose the winner after the three finalists make their case in an interactive "elevator pitch."

More information about the INfinity Prize, including application details, can be found online at azrielifoundation.org/infinityprize.

With a firm belief that everyone has a contribution to make, the Azrieli Foundation has been opening doors, breaking ground, and nurturing networks for more than 30 years. The Foundation – the largest non-corporate foundation in Canada – funds institutions and operates programs in Canada and Israel.

The Azrieli Foundation is offering media the opportunity to speak with Naomi Azrieli about the INfinity Prize over Zoom on March 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

INfinity Prize Logo (CNW Group/Azrieli Foundation)
INfinity Prize Logo (CNW Group/Azrieli Foundation)

SOURCE Azrieli Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c2654.html

Recommended Stories

  • 9 student loan forgiveness programs that could erase your debt

    Student loan forgiveness is not an immediate solution, but it can bring relief.

  • LA Teacher Strike Forces 430,000 Students Out of Classrooms

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles public schools have closed for a three-day strike, forcing the cancellation of classes for 430,000 students who are still catching up from pandemic-era disruptions.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach

  • Student loans during the coronavirus crisis

    Both the federal government and private lenders are offering relief measures.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • An economist who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis says the world’s central banks have chosen ‘class war over financial stability’

    The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Supreme Court Rules for Deaf Student

    WASHINGTON—A unanimous Supreme Court opened a new door for disabled students who think their public school isn’t meeting their needs, allowing them to pursue damages under the Americans with Disabilities Act in addition to seeking educational accommodations from local districts. The decision could give school officials greater incentive to respond to disabled students’ needs. School officials often cite those costs in resisting parent demands to pay for tuition at special schools rather than find accommodations within their current classrooms.

  • 89bio Rockets 30% — And Akero Dives — On A Scorching Battle In Liver Disease

    Small biotech company 89bio scored a win Wednesday in fatty liver disease, and ETNB stock rocketed well above its 50-day moving average.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • March Fed interest rate decision due today after SVB collapse: Follow for live updates

    After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed the Fed is between a rock and a hard place over whether to raise interest rates to lower inflation or not.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Ford Tiptoes Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a Deal“I’m with the

  • How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends?

    Dividends are payments that some companies make to shareholders to reward them for investing in them. Dividends can provide regular, predictable income to investors who also preserve the chance of profiting from price appreciation. Dividends can qualify for advantageous capital … Continue reading → The post How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • Fed could put US economy in 'very dire situation' with rate hike decision, expert warns

    Is the Fed's next rate hike decision going to be "poorly perceived" by the markets and bring the U.S. economy closer to recession? Experts Mike Lee and Kathryn Rooney Vera weigh in.

  • Luminar Stock Drops After Goldman Says Sell. Why Others Don’t Agree.

    Analyst Mark Delaney downgraded the company to Sell from Hold. His price target is $5 a share, down about 35% from recent levels.