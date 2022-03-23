U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,473.94
    -37.67 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,465.38
    -342.08 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,990.18
    -118.64 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.33
    -29.01 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +5.80 (+5.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +17.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3080
    -0.0650 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0800
    +0.2640 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,184.34
    -344.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.10
    +4.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Azrieli Group (AZRG:IT) releases Q4/2021 and Y2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Azrieli Group Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AZRG.TA
    Watchlist
Azrieli Group Ltd.
Azrieli Group Ltd.

Presents strong results in all operating parameters and investments of over ILS 3.5 billion this year

NOI in 2021 is up 31% year-over-year, amounting to some ILS 1.6 billion and the NOI rate in Q4/2021 was over ILS 1.8 billion and has reached record levels, thanks to the significant contribution of growth engines (the offices, senior housing, and data center segments), and despite the partial operation of the malls at the beginning of the year

FFO in 2021 is up 32% year-over-year, amounting to some ILS 1.3 billion

The net profit attributed to shareholders amounted to ILS 2.9 billion, and the comprehensive profit to ILS 3.2 billion, compared with a comprehensive loss of ILS 147 million in 2020

Same Property NOI in 2021 is up 23% year-over-year

This year, the Group closed one of the biggest deals in its history – the acquisition of Norwegian Data Center company Green Mountain, according to an EV of some ILS 2.8 billion

Financial Highlights for Q4/2021 and Y2021

  • NOI in 2021 amounted to some ILS 1,590 million, up around 31% year-over-year. The increase mainly derives from the relief granted to mall tenants last year following the Covid crisis, and from the opening of the Azrieli Town and Azrieli HaManor office towers. NOI in the quarter amounted to some ILS 454 million, up 103% from Q4/2020. The increase mainly derives from relief granted to mall tenants in Q4/2020 as a result of the Covid crisis, the acquisition of the Green Mountain data center company, and the opening of the Azrieli Town Tel Aviv and HaManor Holon office towers, together with the occupancy of Bezeq’s former space in the Azrieli Tel Aviv Triangular Tower.

  • Same Property NOI in 2021 was up 23% year-over-year. Same Property NOI in Q4/2021 was up 87% year-over-year.

  • FFO excluding senior housing amounted to some ILS 1,152 million in 2021, up some 31% year-over-year. The total FFO amounted to some ILS 1,318 million, up around 32% year-over-year. FFO excluding senior housing amounted to some ILS 323 million in Q4/2021, up some 113% compares with Q4/2020. The total FFO amounted to some ILS 362 million in Q4/2021, up around 70% compares with Q4/2020.

  • Net profit attributed to the shareholders totaled approx. ILS 2,889 million in 2021, compared with a profit of approx. ILS 184 million in 2020. The comprehensive income in 2021 totaled approx. ILS 3,235 million compared with a comprehensive loss of approx. ILS 147 million year-over-year. Net profit attributed to the shareholders totaled approx. ILS 2,209 million in Q4/2021, compared with a loss of approx. ILS 29 million in Q4/2020. The comprehensive income in Q4/2021 totaled approx. ILS 2,228 million compared with approx. ILS 10 million in Q4/2020.

  • During the year, the Group invested approx. ILS 1,143 million in investment property, in the acquisition, development, construction of new properties and in upgrading and improving existing properties. The Group also invested ILS 2.4 billion in the acquisition of the Norwegian data center company Green Mountain.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of the Azrieli Group: “2021 was a fantastic year for the Azrieli Group, with strong growth, significant development in all core segments, and excellent financial results. In addition, during the year we closed an approx. ILS 2.8 million strategic transaction, one of the largest in the Group’s history, for the acquisition of Green Mountain, a data center company operating in Norway. I am proud to lead such an excellent enterprising group, with the ability to identify long-term opportunities and to constantly develop its business – qualities which place us in a strong and unique position in the Israeli market.

In the last decade we presented a number of new growth engines, including data centers, senior housing, and the omni-channel, and we are continuing to lay the groundwork for additional new areas such as hotels and long-term residential rentals. We will continue to explore new business opportunities which are a good fit with our long-term business strategy, alongside constant investment in preserving the high standard and value of the Group’s portfolio".

Eyal Henkin, CEO of the Azrieli Group: “2021 was a strong year with double-digit growth in all of the operating parameters, alongside significant investments of over ILS 3.5 billion. The offices segment enjoyed increasing demand throughout the year and continued growth in the Same Property NOI. The retail operations have continued to present a positive trend since the reopening of the malls in February of 2021.

The Group continues to develop new growth engines, mainly Data Centers, a segment growing in high pace. In Q4 2021, our share in the Data Center's NOI reached an annual rate of ILS 120 million. This contribution will further increase with the completion of the many projects in development in Compass (24% ownership) active mainly in North America and in Green Mountain (100% ownership) active in the European market. The senior housing segment continues to increase and to be a strong and growing arm of the Group. In view of the successful marketing of Stage A of the project, we moved up the construction of Stage B of Palace Lehavim, and we are preparing to begin work on the new project in Rishon LeZion."

Occupancy Rates and Store Revenues

  • The average occupancy rate (excluding properties under lease-up) was 99% in the malls segment, 99% in the Israel offices segment, and 97% in senior housing.

  • Store revenues – From the date the malls reopened on February 21st until the end of 2021, store revenues in the malls increased by 1.8% relative to the same period in 2019 (excluding tenants that did not resume full / regular operations due to the restrictions).

Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021

  • The Group has cash, deposits and short-term investments amounting to approx. ILS 2.9 billion, and together with Bank Leumi stock, cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities – ILS 4.2 billion.

  • The net debt totals approx. ILS 12.4 billion.

  • The value of investment property and investment property under construction totals approx. ILS 34 billion.

  • The equity to assets ratio is approx. 49% and the net debt to assets ratio is approx. 29%.

  • Unencumbered assets total approx. ILS 29 billion.

Conference call

The Company will hold its annual conference call, hosted by the Group's senior management,
today (Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022) at 4:00 pm Israel local time (3:00 pm CET; 2:00 pm United Kingdom time, and 09:00 am Eastern Time).
The call will include a review of the Company's Q4/2021 and Y2021 performance, as well as a discussion of the Company's strategy and expectations for the future. A question & answer session will follow the discussion.



To participate, please dial:
03-9180664 from Israel
1-888-407-2553 from the U.S.
0-800-917-9141 from the U.K.
0-800-024-9936 from the Netherlands
1-888-604-5839 from Canada
or +972-3-9180664 internationally

For further details:
Moran Goder, Head of Capital Markets and Business Development Analyst,
Azrieli Group
Office: +972-3-6081310, Mobile: +972-54-5608151, Morango@azrieli.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Intel, Micron CEOs testify before Congress on need for U.S. chip production

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel and Micron CEOs testifying before U.S. Congress.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. to Sanction ‘Political Figures,’ Oligarchs

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rep. Stewart talks Elon Musk's business ties in China, inflation, and energy outlook

    Rep. Chris Stewart joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the need for oversight for Elon Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX, in China, inflation, and pairing renewable energy with fossil fuels.

  • Fed tightening: ‘We’re going to see a pretty hard landing,’ strategist says

    Academy Securities Head of Macro Strategy Peter Tchir joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed tightening, global production, the EU supply shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and national security trades.

  • Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring using Intel Corp for manufacturing its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Early last year, Intel, which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well, called the foundry business, and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe. Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Ciara Joins Cast of The Color Purple Musical Film: 'Truly Grateful'

    "Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film," Ciara shared on social media following the announcement of her casting in The Color Purple movie musical on Tuesday