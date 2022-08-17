U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.00
    -31.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,930.00
    -188.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,543.25
    -115.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    -15.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.43
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.25 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.33
    +0.38 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1060
    +0.8910 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,821.71
    -261.58 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.52
    -4.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.90
    -29.16 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Azrieli Group Releases Q2/2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Azrieli Group Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AZRGF
Azrieli Group Ltd.
Azrieli Group Ltd.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The NOI in the quarter totaled NIS 473 million, up 16% compared with last year
The annual NOI rate based on Q2 is NIS 1.9 billion, excluding Mall Hayam and the signed contracts that are not yet producing income in the Data Centers sector
The Same Property NOI in the quarter was up 11% compared with last year
The Group presents record high occupancy levels in all segments – Offices, Retail and Senior Housing
The FFO in the quarter totaled NIS 331 million compared with NIS 371 million in the same quarter last year, which included many resident move-ins in Modi’in and Lehavim
The net profit attributed to the shareholders totaled NIS 803 million and the comprehensive income totaled NIS 843 million, significant year-over-year growth

Financial Highlights for Q2/2022

  • NOI this quarter totaled approx. NIS 473 million, up around 16% year-over-year. The increase mainly derives from the acquisition of the Data Centers company Green Mountain, lease-up of the space formerly occupied by Bezeq in the Triangular Tower in Azrieli Tel Aviv, and higher rent in the malls segment.

  • Same Property NOI increased by some 11% in the quarter compared with last year.

  • FFO excluding senior housing totaled approx. NIS 309 million this quarter compared with around NIS 308 million in the same quarter last year. Total FFO totaled approx. NIS 331 million this quarter compared with around NIS 371 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in the FFO (excluding senior housing) was offset due to the significant investments in the Data Centers sector, which are not yet producing income, and include also growth in financing, general and administrative expenses, which are mainly connected to the acquisition of the Data Centers company Green Mountain. In the senior housing segment, in the same period last year, the Company filled a significant number of apartments in Modi’in and Lehavim.

  • Net profit attributed to the shareholders totaled approx. NIS 803 million in the quarter compared with profit of around NIS 383 million last year. Comprehensive income this quarter totaled approx. NIS 843 million compared with profit of around NIS 445 million last year. During the quarter, appreciation of investment property was recorded in the sum of around NIS 601 million, which mainly derives from the rise in the CPI. The increase in profit was partially offset due to an increase in the interest expenses, also due to the rise in the CPI.

  • During the quarter, the Group invested approx. NIS 284 million in investment property, in the acquisition, development, construction of new properties and the upgrade and betterment of preexisting properties, and since the beginning of the year around NIS 737 million.

Eyal Henkin, CEO of Azrieli Group: “We are concluding another good quarter for the Group. The offices segment is continuing to see high demand which is expressed in significant growth in the same property NOI. The retail segment is presenting strong growth in store revenues, and the NOI is nearing an all-time high. We are continuing the accelerated development of the Data Centers segment, and recently announced a first transaction in London, one of the fastest-growing global hubs in this industry. This segment’s contribution to the results is expected to be expressed upon completion of the many projects under development. In the senior housing segment, we are working hard to meet the considerable demand for the unique product that we are offering our customers. Thanks to the accelerated business momentum, the annual NOI rate is some NIS 1.9 billion, excluding the many contracts in the Data Centers segment which are not yet producing income, and excluding Mall Hayam in Eilat, whose acquisition we closed after the end of the quarter. We are continuing to strive to develop the new operating segments, hospitality and long-term rental housing, while exploring new business opportunities in all of the operating segments.”

Occupancy Rates and Store Revenues

  • The average occupancy rate (excluding properties under lease-up) was 99% in the malls segment, 97% in the office space in Israel segment, and 99% in senior housing.

  • Store revenues – In May-June 2022, a rise of 5.5% was recorded in store revenues in the malls compared with the same period in 2021. A rise of 10.4% was recorded in the quarter in store revenues in the malls compared with the same quarter last year.

Business developments

  • In July 2022, after the balance sheet date, the Company closed the acquisition of Mall Hayam in Eilat. The mall will begin contributing to the results from Q3/2022.

  • Expansion of the Data Centers operations in Europe – at the end of June the Group acquired an active Data Center with significant potential for expansion and adjacent land for future development at a total scope of 40 MW in London with existing contracts at a scope of around 7.4 MW, in an investment of some £52 million (around NIS 220 million).

  • Bond offering – in July, Azrieli Group completed an offering of bonds by way of expansion of three series (D, F, H). In the offering, demand was recorded of around NIS 3.7 billion and the Company raised around NIS 3 billion in the three series, at an average interest rate of 2% and with an average duration of 8.1 years.

Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022

  • The Group has cash, deposits and short-term investments totaling approx. NIS 2 billion and together with Bank Leumi stock, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – around NIS 3.1 billion.

  • Net debt (including Leumi) totaled approx. NIS 12.5 billion.

  • The value of investment property and investment property under construction totaled approx. NIS 36 billion.

  • The equity to assets ratio is approx. 49% and the net debt to assets ratio is approx. 31%.

  • Unencumbered assets total approx. NIS 31 billion.


Conference call

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call, hosted by the Group's senior management,
Today (Wednesday, August 17st, 2022) at 17:00 pm Israel local time (16:00 CET; 15:00 United Kingdom time, and 10:00 am Eastern Time).
The call will include a review of the Company's Q2/2022 performance, as well as a discussion of the Company's strategy and expectations for the future. A question & answer session will follow the discussion.

To participate, please dial:
03-9180664 from Israel
1-888-407-2553 from the U.S.
0-800-917-9141 from the U.K.
0-800-024-9936 from the Netherlands
1-888-604-5839 from Canada
or +972-3-9180664 internationally

For further details:
Moran Goder, Head of Capital Markets and Business Development Analyst,
Azrieli Group
Office: +972-3-6081310, Mobile: +972-54-5608151, Morango@azrieli.com



Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

    Target reveals another surprising earnings miss as it battles through a changing consumer spending backdrop.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers

    Pull up a Yahoo Finance chart on Bed Bath & Beyond stick for August and you'd think the company has invented a rival to the Apple iPhone.

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

    Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, sold off his positions in the e-tailing giant, its rival JD.com, and China’s main ride-hailing firm, Didi.

  • U.S. stock futures slip from 3-month highs as traders await Fed minutes and retail sales data

    On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 240 points, or 0.71%, to 34152, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 8 points, or 0.19%, to 4305, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 26 points, or 0.19%, to 13103. The Nasdaq Composite is up 23.1% from its mid-June low but remains down 16.3% for the year-to-date.

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Warren Buffett's 6 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    These top-notch Buffett-owned income stocks are doling out between 3.6% and 5.3% annually to their shareholders.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars In Renewed Meme Rally, Cohen Options Bets

    Renewed options bets from a key shareholder look to have powered a Reddit-fueled rally in Bed, Bath & Beyond shares that has added more than $1 billion to the group's market value over the past month.

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.