Aztec Mineral Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 17th

Virtual Investor Conferences
·4 min read
In this article:
  • AZZTF

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aztec Minerals Corp. (OTCQB:AZZTF, TSXV:AZT), based in Vancouver, BC focused on the Cervantes Gold-Copper JV in Sonora Mexico, and the Tombstone Silver District, in Arizona USA, today announced that Simon Dyakowski, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 17th, 2022.

DATE: February 17th, 2022
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3KJUz3U

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Tombstone project

  • Formed a 75/25 joint venture agreement for Tombstone project;

  • Acquired additional claims bringing the overall total land package at Tombstone to 1,073.4 acres (434.4 hectares)Completed a 2,716 meter Phase 2 RC drill program that expanded the mineralized zones around and below the Contention open pit with multiple, shallow, thick, oxidized Gold-Silver intercepts;

  • Higher grade intervals include 16.8 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 374.4 gpt silver or 22.15 gpt gold equivalent (AuEq) using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio over 7.6 meters (m) in hole TR21-22 and 5.71 gpt gold plus 40.5 gpt silver or 6.28 gpt gold equivalent over 32.0 m in hole TR21-03;

  • Thicker mineralized intervals include 65.5 m grading 2.44 gpt Au and 66.6 gpt Ag (3.39 gpt AuEq) in hole TR21-22 and 96.04 m assaying 1.39 gpt Au and 56.4 gpt Ag (2.20 gpt AuEq) in hole TR21-10.

Cervantes project

  • Completed Phase 1 2021 exploration program expanding and increasing definition of the Estrella, Brazil and California Norte targets and discovering a new target, Estrella Norte (1.0 x 1.6 kms) in the northwestern portion of the project;

    • Rock chip sampling returned assays up to 21.3 grams per tonne (gpt) gold, with ten samples running over 1 gpt Au, with anomalous results of 20-250 ppb Au occurring proximal to the strongest rock gold values;

  • In the fourth quarter 2021 commenced an ongoing 5,000 meter RC drill program testing four main targets:

    • The California target, where Aztec previously discovered extensive porphyry gold-copper mineralization, the JV will drill 14 infill and step-out holes at a 50m spacing to expand and better define the area of mineralization, followed by two 500m deep holes to test the depth extent of the strong IP chargeability anomaly;

    • At the California North prospect, one hole will test the coincident IP chargeability and gold-copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly;

    • At the Jasper prospect, one hole will test the outcropping copper mineralization and copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly;

    • At the Purisima East target, four to six holes will test the high grade gold mineralization in the Glory Hole mine working and coincident IP chargeability and gold-copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly within a breccia along the rim of a brecciated QFP porphyry intrusion;

  • Our first drill campaign four years ago successfully and partially outlined an oxide gold cap to a significant new porphyry gold (copper) discovery at the California zone, with drill intercepts up to 160 meters long grading 0.77 gpt gold (hole 18CER010).

About Aztec Minerals Corp.

Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

SOURCE: VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Aztec Minerals Corp. Simon Dyakowski President & CEO +16046197469 simon@azteminerals.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


