This Aztech Global Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Aztech Global Ltd.'s (SGX:8AZ ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Aztech Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & CEO Hong Yew Mun for S$350k worth of shares, at about S$0.70 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.92. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Aztech Global insiders own 71% of the company, worth about S$499m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aztech Global Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Aztech Global insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Aztech Global insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Aztech Global.

