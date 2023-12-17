We Like Aztech Global's (SGX:8AZ) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Aztech Global (SGX:8AZ) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Aztech Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = S$152m ÷ (S$626m - S$298m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Aztech Global has an ROCE of 46%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Aztech Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aztech Global.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Aztech Global. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 46%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 571%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 48%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Aztech Global has. And with a respectable 23% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Aztech Global does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Aztech Global that you might be interested in.

